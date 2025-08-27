John Robertson’s transfer message for Ross County fans as deadline looms

Managerless Ross County could add further to their squad – even after the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

John Robertson, who is in interim charge of the first-team after Don Cowie left by mutual consent on Sunday, is preparing the Staggies for Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline Athletic.

County are bottom of the table with one point from their first three Championship fixtures and seeking their first league victory since beating Kilmarnock in the Premiership on March 1.

The board are working through potential replacements for Cowie, but Robertson, who bossed County briefly in 2005, has stepped up from his assistant position to answer an SOS from chief executive Steven Ferguson.

As it stands, ex-ICT gaffer Robertson will be in the hot-seat for the league games at Dunfermline and home to Arbroath over the next two weekends as well as next Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final at Clachnacuddin.

Loan and free agents on the radar

Having made 12 signings and brought St Mirren striker James Scott in on loan, there are concerns the next head coach won’t get the chance to add further.

However, Robertson said: “There may be a (managerial) candidate out there who jumps out to the board, and if that is the case then there is that possibility.

“Whilst the window shuts, it doesn’t really – there were still be loan options available, and there were still be free agents available.

“What you will find in the next week or so is that agents will be going in at all clubs to discuss releasing players from their contracts, so that once the window shuts they can still find another club.

“Ultimately, there will be opportunity to strengthen the side. Whether that is to the standard and quality of replacements any player would want is a different question altogether.

“There will be hundreds of players – in England particularly – released from their contracts sometime this week who will be available after this deadline, and there will still be loans available as well, so there will be opportunities.

“That will be a question for whoever the board decides is the person to take the club forward.

“We have a talented squad. We played a practice match in training and we had 21 outfield players available – two 11s – and that’s including three guys who are unavailable for us at the moment through injury.

“The squad is there, so right now we just have to try and deliver a result on Saturday. That’s my only focus, and that’s the team’s only focus.

“We have to go to Dunfermline on Saturday and show what we’re capable of. If we do that, as we have done in flashes already, we are more than capable of winning matches.”

Robertson: ‘No magic wand’

Robertson also tackled the question of how big a job it will be to turn around the team’s fortunes.

He exampled fine margins swinging against County, such as hitting the post against Partick Thistle before the Jags netted a final goal to win 3-1 in Dingwall on Saturday.

He said: “I could easily sit here and say, it shouldn’t take much. Sometimes that’s it.

“We could play worse than we did on Saturday and win a game. Or we could play better than we did on Saturday and still lose.

“That’s the way football is.

“We need to find that 10 per cent extra all across the pitch.

“I’m not naive enough to think there’s a magic wand and we’ll suddenly turn up and win at Dunfermline.

“What I’m looking for is the players to be honest and give everything they have got, and play in a way that gives them the best chance of achieving that victory.

“If we get a little bit of the luck that’s required, it can turn around – and turn around quickly.

“But we have to work hard for that luck, and that’s what we’re concentrating on this week – working even harder than we’ve done.

“It’s a generic phrase, give an extra 10 per cent – in reality it is less than that.”

Lessons can be learned from EPL

Robertson explained there is scope to build on the daily hard work by the squad and adding one or two tweaks which can, overall, improve performances.

He added: “A fascinating one for me is INEOS (co-owner) at Manchester United.

“They had a prospect where the Sky cycling team, it was somewhere along the lines of if they improved seven separate aspects, seven different techniques aspects of the cyclist’s performance by one per cent, that would come to something like a 33 per cent improvement in performance.

“You’re talking about things like diet, nutrition, the mattress they slept on, the pillow they used, massages – basically stuff like that.

“You look at that and think are there subtle differences we can make in training that help.

“We were already doing that here with Don, subtly changing certain things to get more and more out of the players.

“Ultimately, it comes down to results and that’s the one thing we weren’t getting.”