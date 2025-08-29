Ross County chief Steven Ferguson on what club is looking for in next manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson on what club is looking for in next manager

The Championship side are looking for lift-off from bottom spot under interim head coach John Robertson away to Dunfermline Athletic this weekend.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson at the unveiling of Derek Adams as the new manager on November 20, 2023 at Global Energy HQ, Inverness.
Ross County CEO Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County chief Steven Ferguson has outlined what requirements the Scottish Championship club are looking for in their next permanent boss.

Don Cowie left County by mutual consent on Sunday, one day after a 3-1 defeat by Partick Thistle left them bottom of the table on one point from their first three fixtures.

Assistant boss John Robertson, who was only appointed in the summer to support Cowie has taken over on an interim basis, with his focus fixed on playing at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson, alongside Stuart Kettlewell, guided the Highlanders back to the Premiership in 2018-19 as co-managers.

After the duo then led County to a 10th-placed top-flight finish, Ferguson was appointed CEO in June 2020, with Kettlewell in solo charge sacked six months later.

Since then, County have had John Hughes, Malky Mackay, Derek Adams and Don Cowie as head coaches.

Given County have set out the need to return to the Premiership next summer, Cowie’s successor will have to hit the ground running. They already trail leaders St Johnstone by eight points. 

Names such as Robbie Neilson, Tony Docherty, Callum Davidson, John Hughes have all been linked to the vacancy. 

Ferguson said the club have been “inundated with really good applications”.

‘The right fit for Ross County, not only on the pitch, but off the pitch’

Ferguson explained the winning applicant must rise to high expectations on and off the park, with an expectant fan-base seeking success.

He said: “Everyone will be considered, that’s for sure.

“The job of the chairman and I is to ensure we get the right fit for Ross County, not only on the pitch, but off the pitch.

“That means in relation to the culture of our club and the expectations of our area and community. Those aspects are really important to the chairman and I.

“First and foremost, we need someone to get us winning games on a Saturday. That’s what everyone wants and that would certainly be the short-term goal.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS Group.

“But there is a lot more to consider from a club point of view. Whoever takes the job must be the correct fit.

“Every managerial appointment is a big one.

“Managers across the globe are good and hard-working. That doesn’t guarantee you anything in football management.”

Targeting points against Dunfermline

Ferguson explained that, even though Cowie has left, the expectation is for County to depart from Dunfermline with maximum points to potentially move off bottom spot.

He added: “The Dunfermline game is important to us – it’s one where we’re looking to go and win, even under these circumstances.

“Let’s see what Saturday brings.

“John will want to see how the players react this week, and against Dunfermline.

“John, as he has said himself, came in to support Don. That’s 100% what he was concentrating on.

“His remit changed when we asked him, as an experienced manager, if he wouldn’t mind stepping up and taking it on.

“He’s been willing to do that in the short-term and we’re grateful to him for that.”

Robertson readies players for Pars

Robertson, meanwhile, felt little could be gleaned from Dunfermline’s 2-0 derby loss at Raith Rovers last week.

He has pinpointed to the players the Pars’ strengths, but also the areas where Neil Lennon’s team can be advanced upon.

He said: “Right now, apart from possibly (leaders) St Johnstone with the way they have started the season, there is no clear favourite in any game.

Ross County assistant manager John Robertson during the warm-up ahead of an SPFL Championship match between Airdrieonians and Ross County at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie, on August 2, 2025.
John Robertson will take Ross County into Saturday’s match at Dunfermline Athletic after boss Don Cowie left the club. Image: SNS Group.

“We’ve got to go down to Dunfermline, and it will be tough. I watched their game last Friday, and it was a really fiery derby.

“I don’t think we can take a lot from that game other than how hard Dunfermline were prepared to fight.

“There were a lot of tasty challenges going in, and I think there is more technical ability to Dunfermline than they showed.

“They showed a lot of technical attributes in a 2-0 win over Airdrie and looked good on the ball while taking their chances, so I will be going over a few areas we can potentially exploit with the players.”

