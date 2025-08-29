Ross County chief Steven Ferguson on what club is looking for in next manager

Ross County chief Steven Ferguson has outlined what requirements the Scottish Championship club are looking for in their next permanent boss.

Don Cowie left County by mutual consent on Sunday, one day after a 3-1 defeat by Partick Thistle left them bottom of the table on one point from their first three fixtures.

Assistant boss John Robertson, who was only appointed in the summer to support Cowie has taken over on an interim basis, with his focus fixed on playing at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson, alongside Stuart Kettlewell, guided the Highlanders back to the Premiership in 2018-19 as co-managers.

After the duo then led County to a 10th-placed top-flight finish, Ferguson was appointed CEO in June 2020, with Kettlewell in solo charge sacked six months later.

Since then, County have had John Hughes, Malky Mackay, Derek Adams and Don Cowie as head coaches.

Given County have set out the need to return to the Premiership next summer, Cowie’s successor will have to hit the ground running. They already trail leaders St Johnstone by eight points.

Names such as Robbie Neilson, Tony Docherty, Callum Davidson, John Hughes have all been linked to the vacancy.

Ferguson said the club have been “inundated with really good applications”.

‘The right fit for Ross County, not only on the pitch, but off the pitch’

Ferguson explained the winning applicant must rise to high expectations on and off the park, with an expectant fan-base seeking success.

He said: “Everyone will be considered, that’s for sure.

“The job of the chairman and I is to ensure we get the right fit for Ross County, not only on the pitch, but off the pitch.

“That means in relation to the culture of our club and the expectations of our area and community. Those aspects are really important to the chairman and I.

“First and foremost, we need someone to get us winning games on a Saturday. That’s what everyone wants and that would certainly be the short-term goal.

“But there is a lot more to consider from a club point of view. Whoever takes the job must be the correct fit.

“Every managerial appointment is a big one.

“Managers across the globe are good and hard-working. That doesn’t guarantee you anything in football management.”

Targeting points against Dunfermline

Ferguson explained that, even though Cowie has left, the expectation is for County to depart from Dunfermline with maximum points to potentially move off bottom spot.

He added: “The Dunfermline game is important to us – it’s one where we’re looking to go and win, even under these circumstances.

“Let’s see what Saturday brings.

“John will want to see how the players react this week, and against Dunfermline.

“John, as he has said himself, came in to support Don. That’s 100% what he was concentrating on.

“His remit changed when we asked him, as an experienced manager, if he wouldn’t mind stepping up and taking it on.

“He’s been willing to do that in the short-term and we’re grateful to him for that.”

Robertson readies players for Pars

Robertson, meanwhile, felt little could be gleaned from Dunfermline’s 2-0 derby loss at Raith Rovers last week.

He has pinpointed to the players the Pars’ strengths, but also the areas where Neil Lennon’s team can be advanced upon.

He said: “Right now, apart from possibly (leaders) St Johnstone with the way they have started the season, there is no clear favourite in any game.

“We’ve got to go down to Dunfermline, and it will be tough. I watched their game last Friday, and it was a really fiery derby.

“I don’t think we can take a lot from that game other than how hard Dunfermline were prepared to fight.

“There were a lot of tasty challenges going in, and I think there is more technical ability to Dunfermline than they showed.

“They showed a lot of technical attributes in a 2-0 win over Airdrie and looked good on the ball while taking their chances, so I will be going over a few areas we can potentially exploit with the players.”