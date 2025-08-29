Ross County captain Connor Randall admits Staggies ‘owe fans 100%, to win every battle’

Ross County captain Connor Randall insists fans will see players outfight opponents first and foremost after a week of managerial change.

The Dingwall club, locked at the foot of the Championship with one point from their first three matches, travel to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

They do so with assistant manager John Robertson in interim charge following the mutual parting between County and boss Don Cowie.

The club are working through applications to identify Cowie’s permanent successor.

The club’s relegation from the top-flight, having not won a league game since March 1, and bowing out of the Premier Sports Cup in July’s group stages took the pressure to boiling point.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle led to crunch talks and Cowie agreeing to go, saying it “the best interest of the club” that he left.

Former Scotland, Hearts and County midfielder Cowie, a former first-team coach and assistant manager in Dingwall, took over from Derek Adams in February 2024.

He helped keep the side in the Premiership months later via a play-off final win and he took the job on permanently last summer.

A season of ups and downs ultimately led to poor form at the worst possible time, not long after they were close to the top six, but they crashed into the Championship after losing the play-off final against Livingston in May.

‘We must be willing to get stuck in’

Randall was asked whether the players were complacent in games so far, playing a division they have set out as a club to win, or at least win promotion from.

He said: “I wouldn’t call it complacency, but we just need to go out and win battles, earn the right to play.

“It’s not going to be pretty all the time. We must run hard and be willing to get stuck in.

“We need to do that to a man. You see teams that are strong and fit and it’s a battle that you’ve got to be up for.

“Of course you want to be playing good football and, with the quality we’ve got, that’s what we need to be doing, but in certain games you have to earn the right to do that.

“From the first whistle on Saturday, we must be ready to show that fight. You have to earn the right to play against any team in any league.

“We need to go out and show what it really means.”

‘Actions speak louder than words’

Liverpool-born Randall, 29, who has been with County since 2020, insist fans will be sick of hearing what the players can do – and at Dunfermline on Saturday is their stage to prove it.

He said: “This has been nowhere near the start we wanted.

“We have the quality in this squad. We can say that as much as we want but it’s about us going out and showing it.

“I’m sure fans don’t want to keep hearing us saying we’re going to do this or that. It is about us showing it.

“Actions speak louder than words and that’s starts on Saturday. We want to show what we’re all about.

“What matters is 3pm on Saturday and those next two hours. We focus on doing on what we’re doing to ensure we get results that this football club needs.”

Randall feels ‘lucky’ amid Cowie exit

And Randall admits the players should feel fortunate they still have a chance to improve at the club, something Cowie no longer has.

He added: “It’s not nice and we’re sad to see Don go.

“He’s had a long relationship with this club and given a lot to the club in many different roles over the years.

“The lads and I have to thank Don for everything he’s given us.

“We’re all here because of him for whatever reason, whether he’s kept us here or brought lads in. We owe a lot to him.

“It’s never nice to see a manager go, but especially someone like Don who has such a good relationship with everyone at this club.

“I had a great relationship with Don. He made me captain, so I owe him a lot, for which I’m very grateful.

“I’m just gutted that we couldn’t start this season the way we wanted to for him.

“It’s about a reaction now at this football club.

“We’re lucky that we’re still here and we’ve still got the chance represent this club. We need to ensure we do that in the right way.”