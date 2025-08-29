Ross County captain Connor Randall admits Staggies ‘owe fans 100%, to win every battle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County captain Connor Randall admits Staggies ‘owe fans 100%, to win every battle’

The Staggies defender/midfielder speaks about the departure of boss Don Cowie as the team aim to move off the foot of the Championship by winning at Dunfermline.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County skipper Connor Randall.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS Group.

Ross County captain Connor Randall insists fans will see players outfight opponents first and foremost after a week of managerial change.

The Dingwall club, locked at the foot of the Championship with one point from their first three matches, travel to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

They do so with assistant manager John Robertson in interim charge following the mutual parting between County and boss Don Cowie.

The club are working through applications to identify Cowie’s permanent successor.

The club’s relegation from the top-flight, having not won a league game since March 1, and bowing out of the Premier Sports Cup in July’s group stages took the pressure to boiling point.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle led to crunch talks and Cowie agreeing to go, saying it “the best interest of the club” that he left.

Former Scotland, Hearts and County midfielder Cowie, a former first-team coach and assistant manager in Dingwall, took over from Derek Adams in February 2024.

Ross County manager Don Cowie watches on during the SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Partick Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 23, 2025.
Don Cowie on during the 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS Group.

He helped keep the side in the Premiership months later via a play-off final win and he took the job on permanently last summer.

A season of ups and downs ultimately led to poor form at the worst possible time, not long after they were close to the top six, but they crashed into the Championship after losing the play-off final against Livingston in May.

 ‘We must be willing to get stuck in’

Randall was asked whether the players were complacent in games so far, playing a division they have set out as a club to win, or at least win promotion from.

He said: “I wouldn’t call it complacency, but we just need to go out and win battles, earn the right to play.

“It’s not going to be pretty all the time. We must run hard and be willing to get stuck in.

“We need to do that to a man. You see teams that are strong and fit and it’s a battle that you’ve got to be up for.

“Of course you want to be playing good football and, with the quality we’ve got, that’s what we need to be doing, but in certain games you have to earn the right to do that.

“From the first whistle on Saturday, we must be ready to show that fight. You have to earn the right to play against any team in any league.

“We need to go out and show what it really means.”

‘Actions speak louder than words’

Liverpool-born Randall, 29, who has been with County since 2020, insist fans will be sick of hearing what the players can do – and at Dunfermline on Saturday is their stage to prove it.

He said: “This has been nowhere near the start we wanted.

“We have the quality in this squad. We can say that as much as we want but it’s about us going out and showing it.

“I’m sure fans don’t want to keep hearing us saying we’re going to do this or that. It is about us showing it.

“Actions speak louder than words and that’s starts on Saturday. We want to show what we’re all about.

“What matters is 3pm on Saturday and those next two hours. We focus on doing on what we’re doing to ensure we get results that this football club needs.”

Randall feels ‘lucky’ amid Cowie exit

And Randall admits the players should feel fortunate they still have a chance to improve at the club, something Cowie no longer has.

He added: “It’s not nice and we’re sad to see Don go.

“He’s had a long relationship with this club and given a lot to the club in many different roles over the years.

“The lads and I have to thank Don for everything he’s given us.

Ross County's Connor Randall scores against Partick Thistle in his team's 3-1 SPFL Championship defeat against Partick Thistle on August 23, 2025 at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Connor Randall scored Ross County’s goal which brought the game to 2-1 before it finished 3-1 against Partick Thistle at the weekend. Image: SNS Group.

“We’re all here because of him for whatever reason, whether he’s kept us here or brought lads in. We owe a lot to him.

“It’s never nice to see a manager go, but especially someone like Don who has such a good relationship with everyone at this club.

“I had a great relationship with Don. He made me captain, so I owe him a lot, for which I’m very grateful.

“I’m just gutted that we couldn’t start this season the way we wanted to for him.

“It’s about a reaction now at this football club.

“We’re lucky that we’re still here and we’ve still got the chance represent this club. We need to ensure we do that in the right way.”

