Sport Football Ross County

Exclusive: Ross County chief Steven Ferguson issues managerial update for fans

The Dingwall club's immediate focus is on winning at Dunfermline under interim boss John Robertson, but CEO is impressed by applicants for vacant manager's job.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor, left, and chief executive Steven Ferguson at Dens Park, Dundee, for an SPFL Premiership match on December 26, 2024.
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson, right, with chairman Roy MacGregor are closing in on a replacement for manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS Group.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson insists the Championship club’s next permanent manager should “relight the fire and ignite the team”.

The Dingwall club are on the hunt for a new permanent boss after mutually parting ways with Don Cowie last Sunday – the day after a 3-1 loss to Partick Thistle left them winless and bottom of the Championship.

Potential candidates such as ex-Hearts and Dundee United Championship-winning boss Robbie Neilson, former Dundee head coach Tony Docherty, ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson and ex-County and ICT boss John Hughes have all been linked to the vacancy.

Manager Callum Davidson lifts the Scottish Cup as St Johnstone boss in 2021, having won the League Cup that season too. Image: SNS Group.

County – relegated from the Premiership by Livingston in last season’s play-off final – have made it clear their target is to return to the top-flight in 2026, having been there for 12 of the last 13 campaigns.

John Robertson, who came in during the summer to assist Cowie, is in interim charge of the Staggies, and will lead the team as they seek their first Championship win at Dunfermline this Saturday.

He’s expected to still be in that role seven days later when County host Arbroath, with a North of Scotland Cup semi-final at in-form Highland League side Clachnacuddin next Wednesday thrown into the mix.

‘No stone will be left unturned’

Ferguson told The Press and Journal he’s thankful to Robertson for taking the team and detailed the standard of applications.

He said: “We have been inundated with really good applications.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to think about.

“The group is in safe hands with John in charge this week and that buys us a little time. We’re grateful to John for taking this on.

“It’s great to have such an experienced guy in the building.

“We can see what sort of reaction John gets from the players and also allow us the time to give those who have shown an interest the respect they deserve.

“We will do due diligence and a go through the proper process.

Ross County assistant manager John Robertson setting up the balls in the warm-up before the SPFL Championship fixture between Airdrieonians and Ross County on August 2, 2025 at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie.
Ross County interim manager John Robertson. Image: SNS Group.

“It’s no surprise that, given by the level and standard of applications we get, this is an attractive job.

“We’re lucky to have such interest and that’s been the case again this time around.

“There will be no stone left unturned in our quest to find the right manager.

“We have got a little bit of time, but we’re in a position where this can’t go on for a long time.

“We don’t need to make a gut reaction. Thought will be put into it, that’s for sure.

“We have a responsibility to our supporters to ensure we appoint someone who can come in and light the fire and ignite the team.

“The offshoot of that is the supporters get behind the group and the new manager.”

Don Cowie ‘is one of our own’ – CEO

And Ferguson was at pains to point out the priority from last weekend was to keep their focus on County legend Cowie, who had been in charge since replacing Derek Adams on an interim basis in 2024.

The Dingwall CEO added: “Don only left the club on Sunday and we ensured he was our first priority.

“He’s one of our own – a fantastic human being – and he was a manager who was really passionate about the job he was doing.

“We wanted, first and foremost, to ensure Don was okay.

Don Cowie on the sidelines as Ross County boss at Airdrie this month, Image: SNS Group.

“He’s assembled a really good group here.

“We believe the group and the work that Don has done will be an asset to whoever takes over.

“It’s an attractive job.

“People will look at the squad we’ve got, and the way the club is run and the support from our chairman.

“When you put it all together, you definitely have something to work with.”

