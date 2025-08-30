Dunfermline Athletic 2-2 Ross County: John Robertson reaction as Ronan Hale double earns point in Fife

Interim boss John Robertson says he was proud of Ross County’s players for digging out a 2-2 Championship draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who was on loan at Inverness from Leeds United last year, headed Dunfermline in front midway through what had been a lively 50-50 contest.

County battled right back at their hosts though and Ronan Hale steered home an equaliser, his fifth of the season, but first league goal.

Zak Rudden, on his Pars debut, fired Neil Lennon’s home team just before the hour mark, but Hale crashed home a last-gasp leveller to avoid a defeat in Fife.

It sends the Northern Ireland international into next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany in high spirits while his team-mates tackle Arbroath on Saturday in Dingwall.

It’s not a win but the draw here lifted County into ninth spot above Airdrieonians courtesy of goals scored.

Robertson last week moved from his role as assistant boss to Don Cowie to take temporary charge while the Championship club consider their next permanent appointment.

The 3-1 loss at home to Partick Thistle left the Staggies rooted to the foot of the table after their first three matches.

This followed relegation from the Premiership and an early departure from the Premier Sports Cup, with Cowie mutually agreeing to leave the Dingwall side last Sunday.

Desire kept Ross County in contest

Robertson felt his Highlanders stood strong when their opponents were on top to give them the chance to get a draw.

He said: “It’s funny as Neil will be disappointed that Dunfermline didn’t win but we feel we did enough to warrant a point.

“It was a tight start, as we knew it would be, and we had a couple of half chances where we could have been in.

“We lost a goal from a set-play which was disappointing, but the players reacted really well.

“We asked for desire, and we showed that in bucket-loads. We asked them to play on the front foot.

“It was a fantastic equaliser. Ronan’s not bad to be fair.

“At half-time, I was happy with how we had been playing. We didn’t look like we would concede but we asked the players for a bit more belief.

“We started the second half really well and had a couple of chances, but we switched off.

All about belief, insists Robertson

“We then saw a wee bit of a hangover from the start of the season where we lost that belief.

“For 20-25 minutes, Dunfermline got on top and asked questions. They didn’t create anything clear-cut but we then had to make changes.

“We kept our two strikers through the middle and put two out-and-out wingers on and went with an attacking midfielder player. We had to go for it.

“We hit the side-netting twice and then we saw another incredible finish from Ronan to get a point which I think we deserved.

“I know Neil will think differently because of the time Dunfermline were on top.

“From where we were this week, to where we got to today, to come back twice and pick up a point is great credit to the players.

“I am very proud of them and of their performance.”

Robertson explained this was a stepping stone for what can follow for County.

He added: “We have good players and there is more to come and more we can work on.

“Today was the first step back. It would have been fantastic to have nicked it but for a team low in confidence we’ve got a point after being behind twice.

“If we keep that desire in training and go forward and believe in ourselves in the last third then we can hurt teams. We showed that and it is a big point.

“It takes us forward and gives us something at the end of a really difficult and emotional week.”

Hale strikes after Pars nudge ahead

Robertson made one change to the starting 11, with attacker Kieran Phillips replacing Jamie Lindsay in a 4-3-3 set-up. A statement of intent for a team needing a win.

Lennon, boosted by the arrival of ex-Partick and Dundee and Queen’s Park forward Rudden from Livingston, pitched him in for his debut in one of five changes.

Dunfermline had the first chance in the notebook when they attacked in numbers and Josh Cooper’s low drive was turned wide for a corner by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

From Cooper’s corner, Dunfermline took the lead on 23 minutes when Chilokoa-Mullen headed home from close range after Laidlaw parried away a Gilmour header.

Phillips’ afternoon was cut short moments later through injury, with Jordan White taking his place.

However, 10 minutes from half-time, County levelled it from the simplest possible, yet effective attack.

A long ball from Declan Gallagher was trapped by Hale at the edge of the box. The Northern Ireland international kept his footing before slamming the ball past Mason Munn to make it 1-1.

Dunfermline were knocking the ball around well in the rain, but the Staggies were standing up to it on the whole.

Rudden claims debut Pars’ goal

County started well after the break and only a timely John Tod challenge denied James Scott as the on-loan St Mirren striker went for goal after meeting a Hale cross.

However, on 57 minutes, Dunfermline soared in front again when Rudden got in front of Alex Iacovitti and, from an acute angle, to knock home Cooper’s cross.

Lennon’s players were zipping the ball around with pace and precision, probing for a third.

But, with two minutes to go, County – who had gone close through substitute Jay Henderson and Ross Docherty – levelled again when Hale arrowed a shot into the net from outside the box to spark relief all round in the away camp.

Dunfermline v Ross County ratings

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (3-4-2-1): Munn 6, Chilikoa-Mullen 7, Benedictus 6, John Tod 7, Kearney 6, Gilmour 6, Amade 6 (Oakley-Boothe 83), Fraser 6, Cooper 7 (Kane 63), Caceres 6 (Hamilton 83), Rudden 7 (Young 74).

Subs not used: Terrell (GK), Otoo, Ritchie-Holser, Fisher, Bray.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Laidlaw 6, Wright 6, Gallagher 7, Iacovtti 6, O’Sullivan 6 (Mackay-Steven 87), Cornelius 6 (Lyall 67), Docherty 6, Randall 7, Phillips 4 (White 29), Scott 6 (Henderson 67), Hale 7.

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Crompton, Clark, Smith, Emslie.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Attendance: 4828.

Man of the match: Ronan Hale.