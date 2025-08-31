Ronan Hale’s focus fixed on Ross County progress after Northern Ireland World Cup ties

Ross County striker Ronan Hale goes into Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers boosted by his brilliant brace at Dunfermline.

And the 26-year-old hopes his team-mates can shoot down Arbroath in his absence on Saturday to help the Highlanders push up the table.

The ex-Cliftonville attacker has been linked to moves away from Dingwall during the transfer window on the back of County’s relegation from the top-flight.

However, four goals in the Premier Sports Cup and two equalisers against Neil Lennon’s impressive Pars to dig out a 2-2 draw support his stance that his focus remains with County.

With the transfer window closing on Monday night, Hale, who is under contract until 2027, and his club expect him to still be a County player with no offers and enquiries so far.

Saturday’s result at Dunfermline lifted the Staggies just above Airdrieonians at the foot of the table on goal difference.

Belfast-born Hale, who represented Republic of Ireland at earlier age levels, won his first full cap in a 1-0 friendly win against Iceland.

Being called up by Michael O’Neill for opening away World Cup qualifying ties in Luxembourg on Thursday then Germany on Sunday shows he can still feature for his country while in Scotland’s second tier.

Confidence high after deadly double

Hale backs his Staggies team-mates to step up and be counted under interim boss John Robertson as they target their first league win.

He said: “I’m away this week and will be watching from afar but hopefully we get the three points at home to Arbroath.

“It’s brilliant to get the recognition with Northern Ireland. I’ve scored two goals in this game and that will breed confidence going into it.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to help the boys but it’s one of those situations where someone else has to step up and take that role of being the goalscorer.

“Hendo (Jay Henderson) has scored a couple, big Jordan (White) got one against Partick Thistle. It’s about everyone rallying together. Once we get that first win, I feel our luck will be changing.”

Hale understands fans’ criticism

Manager Don Cowie parted ways with County last Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Partick Thistle left them on one point from their first three games.

Hale feels, even though they didn’t win in Fife, the gutsy display to take a point will raise belief within the club.

He said: “You are going to get (criticism) everywhere, from opposition fans and from our own fans who have the right to do so.

“But-in house, we have to look after our jobs. It’s been a difficult period. I felt we needed that point.

“If we had lost the game, it would have been a different feeling going into next week. Instead, we can get a lot of confidence from it.”

‘Could be a valuable point’ – Hale

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen headed Dunfermline ahead before Hale fired a low leveller in before half-time.

On his debut, Zak Rudden put the Pars back in front, but Hale rifled home a superb second to save the side from defeat.

Hale felt the team showed a real determination to remain in the contest, giving him the chance to strike.

He added: “It’s always tough with the gaffer going and change around the place. It could go either way – we could’ve let the heads drop at 2-1 down and let the game pass us by.

“But it was one of those where we needed to dig in. The subs coming on helped change the game and it could turn out to be a valuable point in the end.

“I feel we haven’t been getting the rub of the green, those little chances that fall. We are going to have to create our own luck sometimes.

“Thankfully I came up with two good finishes. It was all about getting the result.”