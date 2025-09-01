Ross County: Striker Ronan Hale going nowhere – as Staggies target rise in Championship

Ross County look set to retain main striker Ronan Hale – with the Highlanders seeing him as vital to their Championship promotion hopes.

It is understood there will be no last-minute ins or outs at the Global Energy Stadium this deadline day.

Northern Ireland international Hale, 26, has been linked to a host of club across the UK, with English League One sides Luton Town and Reading thought to be interested.

However, with their prized asset under contract until 2027, County were always in a strong position, knowing big money would be required to even kick off deadline day discussions.

The worth in keeping Hale for his goals in their bid to return to next season’s Premiership has been at the forefront of the minds of chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson, who are in the hunt for a new permanent boss to replace Don Cowie.

Hale scored twice in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic, adding to his four Premier Sports Cup goals in July.

Hale was signed by Cowie last July from Irish part-time side Cliftonville on a three-year contract.

The attacker soon found his feet, and scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two goals in the play-off final defeat to Livingston which sent the Staggies down.

Hale’s scored 24 goals in 50 matches

Hale insisted, as recently as Saturday, his focus was on performing for County and he was thrilled to land a latest call-up from Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill for this week’s World Cup qualifying double-headers against Luxembourg and Germany.

Having played for Republic of Ireland at younger age levels, he switched to Northern Ireland and won his first cap in a 1-0 friendly against Iceland in June.

Being picked for his country while being in the Scottish Championship shows the forward he can achieve his aims on both fronts.

Overall, Hale scored 24 goals in 50 appearances for County.

County are looking for their first Championship win at home to Arbroath on Saturday, but will have to do it without Northern Ireland cap Hale.

The other forwards still on the books in Dingwall are Jordan White, Kieran Phillips, Nicky Clark and St Mirren loanee James Scott.

John Robertson, a legendary Hearts and Scotland striker, is the interim County manager and is a massive fan of Hale, so will be thrilled to have the chance to continue to work with him.

The 13 arrivals at County over the summer have been: goalkeeper Brad Foster, defenders Declan Gallagher, Alex Iacovitti, Ben Crompton, and Len O’Sullivan, midfielders Ross Docherty, Dean Cornelius, Arron Lyall, Jamie Lindsay, wingers Gary Mackay-Steven and Adam Emslie and forwards Nicky Clark and James Scott (loan from St Mirren).

Excluding loanee returners, those who left County were: goalkeepers Jordan Amissah and Logan Ross, defenders James Brown, Connall Ewan, Ricki Lamie and Ryan Leak, midfielders George Harmon, Scott Allardice, Josh Nisbet, Charlie Telfer, and striker Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel.