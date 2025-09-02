Ross County manager interviews have begun, confirms John Robertson, while young Staggies discuss Scottish Cup progress with Invergordon

Ross County have kicked off interviews to replace boss Don Cowie – but interim manager John Robertson’s sole focus is on Arbroath.

Speaking at Tuesday’s weekly media conference in Dingwall, Robertson was upbeat following the team’s battling 2-2 Championship draw at Dunfermline Athletic – the first match since Cowie left the club.

Striker Ronan Hale twice wiped out Dunfermline advantages as County dug deep to depart Fife with a 2-2 draw, which lifted them above Airdrieonians at the foot of the table on goals scored.

It’s two points from their first four Championship games and they’re gunning for three points at home to League One winners Arbroath, who are in third spot on seven points.

Hale is on international duty this week, with Northern Ireland playing in Luxembourg on Thursday then Germany on Sunday, so will miss the Arbroath clash.

Interviews have begun – Robertson

Robertson expects to be in the dugout this weekend, but offered an update for fans on the club’s hunt for a permanent boss.

He said: “I believe there was some contact on Sunday to ascertain the interest of some people in the job.

“I don’t know if the people they spoke to had applied for it, or if the club was making an approach to see if they fancied it.

“I believe there were another couple of interviews on Monday, and the board will sit down at the end of the week to look at the next step.

“I’ve been made aware of that from the start, and my main and only focus is Arbroath.

“I’m sure things will start to become a little bit clearer in terms of what the board want to do, and that’s when the next step will be taken.

“We’ll just keep going, and for me it’s all about Arbroath on Saturday, nothing else.”

Candidates such as Robbie Neilson, Tony Docherty, Callum Davidson, John Hughes and Ian Murray have all been linked to the job, with County’s target to get back into next season’s Premiership after being relegated via the play-offs in May.

‘Incredible’ no bid came in for Hale

Robertson, meanwhile, was delighted to have 26-year-old star Hale still at the club, now the transfer window has closed.

Former Hearts and Scotland striker Robertson can’t believe no club even asked the question of signing Hale, who is under contract in Dingwall until 2027.

He said: “Ronan staying is a massive boost for the club.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by Ronan and, I have to say, I find it incredible this club did not have one note of interest or one bid.

“No one, at any stage, enquired as to whether he was available.

“He’s an international player who has already scored six goals this season as well as six in pre-season.

“It’s incredible that someone has not had a nibble or test the waters to see if the club were willing.

“The chairman, Roy MacGregor, and chief executive Steven Ferguson, were adamant Ronan was not going anywhere.

“But there was nothing for them to bat away. There was nothing to cash in on.

“On behalf of Ross County, I am absolutely delighted for the fans and the rest of the team that Ronan is still here but from a neutral perspective, I find it incredible someone with his talent wasn’t subject to some sort of enquiry.

“But the window is shut – we can look forward to having Ronan here scoring more goals for Ross County when he returns from international duty.”

Hat-trick star shapes up for semis

County, meanwhile, face Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin in the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup on Wedneday night.

Two 17-year-olds who could feature are riding on the crest of a wave, having helped their loan club Invergordon reach the first round of the Scottish Cup thanks to a 3-1 extra-time win against Dunipace are hat-trick hero Torran Lambie and goalkeeper Jayden Reid.

Invergordon will now face West of Scotland League Premier Division Glenafton Athletic on the weekend of Saturday, September 27.

Lambie, who netted a last-gasp leveller against Dunipace before scoring twice more in extra-time, said: “It was pretty monumental for Invergordon’s history (having never reached this stage before).

“It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve built really good momentum, so hopefully that can snowball into the next round.”

And looking ahead to County’s midweek semi-final, he said: “Clach are a decent side, so we’ll need to be strong as a group, but I believe we can get the win.”

And the forward explained that Staggies star Hale is someone he looks up as he aims to follow in his footsteps.

He added: “It’s great to see how Ronan is in training and learning from him – he’s a brilliant player.

“I just want to break into the first-team and improve as much as I can.”

Nerves settled soon into cup-tie

Goalkeeper Reid says it’s been great to join Gary Campbell’s Invergordon side, the North Caledonian League champions, who have the winning habit.

He said: “There was a bit of pressure going into the game, but the manager explained how well we’d done to get there (beating Lochar Thistle 3-1), so we just went out and played and the nerves settled once the game got going.

“I knew from the start we’d have a chance to win. It was a mental feeling after the game – I was buzzing.”

Reid said County number one Ross Laidlaw “has been a big part of my journey” at the club a year ago, as have keepers Jordan Amissah, Jack Hamilton and Brad Foster, as well as keeper coach Scott Thomson.