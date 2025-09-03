Confirmed: Ross County name Tony Docherty as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Confirmed: Ross County name Tony Docherty as new manager

Just 10 days after Don Cowie left the club, the Staggies make the former Dundee manager their new head coach in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Dundee manager Tony Docherty during an SPFL Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on April 13, 2025.
Tony Docherty has replaced Don Cowie as the new permanent Ross County manager. Image: SNS Group.

Tony Docherty – the ex-Dundee boss and former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant manager – has been confirmed as Ross County’s new head coach.

The Dingwall side, who were relegated from the Premiership via the play-off final by Livingston in May, are looking to return there next summer and highly-rated Docherty has been picked by chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

The Staggies are winless from their first five league games and bowed out of the Premier Sports Cup in July’s group stages.

Cowie and County parted ways on August 24, the day after his players slumped to a 3-1 loss against Partick Thistle, a mirror result of the meeting between the sides in July in the League Cup.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty during a Dundee press conference at the Gardyne Training Centre, Dundee, on May 1, 2025.
Tony Docherty was the Dundee manager over the past two seasons in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group.

On Saturday, interim manager – and former County boss – John Robertson was in charge for their 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic, a result which lifted the team above Airdrieonians at the foot of the division courtesy of goals scored.

Docherty always in frame for County

Ten days after Cowie’s departure, Docherty is now the boss, having been linked to this top job from day one.

Docherty, who assisted Derek McInnes at Aberdeen and Killie, was sacked as Dundee manager in May – despite guiding the Dark Blues to 10th position after a final day 2-0 win against relegated opponents St Johnstone.

County’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell, combined with Dundee’s win, saw them finish four points below Docherty’s team, pitching them in against Livingston, who won the play-off final 5-3 on aggregate.

Dundee were widely criticised for sacking Docherty, especially after taking the club to sixth position the previous year, in his debut dug-out campaign. That performance made him a PFA Scotland manager of the year nominee.

‘Exciting new chapter’, says CEO

County chief Ferguson is thrilled to land Docherty, and feels their new man can bring exciting times back for the Highland side.

He said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tony Docherty to Ross County.

“He brings with him not only a wealth of experience and proven leadership but also a clear alignment with our club values and  long-term vision.

“His commitment to embedding himself within our club and community gives us great confidence as we work together to secure our place back in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson at the unveiling of Derek Adams as the new manager on November 20, 2023 at Global Energy HQ, Inverness.
Ross County CEO Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We were hugely encouraged by the quality of applications we received during the process, and we would like to thank all those who expressed interest in leading our club.

“Today, however, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter under Tony Docherty”.

A County statement added: “The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to John Robertson, who stepped into the role on a temporary basis with professionalism and commitment.”

Big task ahead for promotion push

Docherty has been working most recently as co-commentator and pundit for BBC Scotland on TV and radio.

And his task is to drive County back to winning form to make them title, or at least promotion, contenders.

County have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1 in the Premiership. 

Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to the media during a Scottish Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on March 9, 2024.
Tony Docherty has worked for BBC Scotland in recent weeks. Image: SNS Group.

Docherty will speak about his appointment at a press conference in Dingwall tomorrow morning (Thursday), which The Press and Journal will be covering from the Global Energy Stadium.

That’s when news about who is to assist the new manager should be confirmed, along with whether Robertson will take the team in Saturday’s home Championship match against Arbroath.

