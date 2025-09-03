Confirmed: Ross County name Tony Docherty as new manager

Tony Docherty – the ex-Dundee boss and former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant manager – has been confirmed as Ross County’s new head coach.

The Dingwall side, who were relegated from the Premiership via the play-off final by Livingston in May, are looking to return there next summer and highly-rated Docherty has been picked by chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

The Staggies are winless from their first five league games and bowed out of the Premier Sports Cup in July’s group stages.

Cowie and County parted ways on August 24, the day after his players slumped to a 3-1 loss against Partick Thistle, a mirror result of the meeting between the sides in July in the League Cup.

On Saturday, interim manager – and former County boss – John Robertson was in charge for their 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic, a result which lifted the team above Airdrieonians at the foot of the division courtesy of goals scored.

Docherty always in frame for County

Ten days after Cowie’s departure, Docherty is now the boss, having been linked to this top job from day one.

Docherty, who assisted Derek McInnes at Aberdeen and Killie, was sacked as Dundee manager in May – despite guiding the Dark Blues to 10th position after a final day 2-0 win against relegated opponents St Johnstone.

County’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell, combined with Dundee’s win, saw them finish four points below Docherty’s team, pitching them in against Livingston, who won the play-off final 5-3 on aggregate.

Dundee were widely criticised for sacking Docherty, especially after taking the club to sixth position the previous year, in his debut dug-out campaign. That performance made him a PFA Scotland manager of the year nominee.

‘Exciting new chapter’, says CEO

County chief Ferguson is thrilled to land Docherty, and feels their new man can bring exciting times back for the Highland side.

He said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tony Docherty to Ross County.

“He brings with him not only a wealth of experience and proven leadership but also a clear alignment with our club values and long-term vision.

“His commitment to embedding himself within our club and community gives us great confidence as we work together to secure our place back in the Scottish Premiership.

“We were hugely encouraged by the quality of applications we received during the process, and we would like to thank all those who expressed interest in leading our club.

“Today, however, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter under Tony Docherty”.

A County statement added: “The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to John Robertson, who stepped into the role on a temporary basis with professionalism and commitment.”

Big task ahead for promotion push

Docherty has been working most recently as co-commentator and pundit for BBC Scotland on TV and radio.

And his task is to drive County back to winning form to make them title, or at least promotion, contenders.

County have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1 in the Premiership.

Docherty will speak about his appointment at a press conference in Dingwall tomorrow morning (Thursday), which The Press and Journal will be covering from the Global Energy Stadium.

That’s when news about who is to assist the new manager should be confirmed, along with whether Robertson will take the team in Saturday’s home Championship match against Arbroath.