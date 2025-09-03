Ross County podcaster: Tony Docherty gets instant fan approval as he lands job as new manager

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty has scored a first win already – by uniting the majority of fans on day one, according to a Staggies podcaster.

The 54-year-old former Dundee boss was this morning confirmed as Don Cowie’s replacement in Dingwall.

In his first season at Dens Park, in his first sole managerial job, he led the Dark Blues to a sixth-placed Premiership finish in 2023/24.

Last season, the former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant to Derek McInnes, had a trickier time, but kept Dundee up, with a last-day win against St Johnstone taking them to 10th spot.

County competed in the relegation play-off final for the third successive year, losing to Championship runners-up Livingston 5-3 on aggregate.

Winless league form since March 1 has carried into this season.

With ex-County and ICT boss John Robertson in interim charge, County fought back twice for a 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend, lifting them above Airdrieonians at the foot of the table on goal scored.

County also exited the Premier Sports Cup in July, with Cowie unable to guide his players to an early season league victory.

The former County, Hearts and Scotland midfielder left the club by mutual consent on August 24, the day after a 3-1 league loss to Partick Thistle.

Docherty beat high quality rivals

The Staggies have been clear since their relegation – getting back up to the Premiership is their prime goal this term – and Docherty topped a high-calibre list of CVs to land the job.

And County will want an immediate reaction when third-placed Arbroath are the visitors this weekend.

Ross Morren, creator, producer and presenter of The County Corner podcast, recently told The Press and Journal former Hearts and Dundee United Championship-winning boss Robbie Neilson would be his pick for the Dingwall vacancy.

The ex-Hearts star won the Championship title as Hearts boss in 2015 and 2021, and as Dundee United head coach in 2020.

He’s currently with Belgian second-tier club Lommel, where he’s assistant to former Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

‘Harshly treated by Dundee’

However, Morren knows Docherty was a popular pick with many Staggies fans and he feels that’s the ideal foundation from which to build.

He said: “It’s been really surprising, yet pleasing to see a managerial appointment has been met with so much positivity and support.

“It’s very easy, at any club, for news of who has been appointed to see the fan-base split, but Tony Docherty’s appointment has been met with so much positivity, and that’s a real bonus.

“Over the last year or so, the fan-base has maybe been a little bit split, so the fact there is a bit of unity behind one manager can only be a good thing, on and off the park.

“There was a general consensus across Scottish football was that Tony was harshly treated by losing his job at Dundee.

“This job was always going to be an attractive one, given the standard of the squad in place as well as the support managers receive from the chairman and chief executive.

“It’s no surprise a lot of managers were interested in the job. The fact Tony has come out on top and accepted the role is great.”

‘Hopefully Tony will unlock the potential in this County side’

Docherty’s Dundee side were praised for their flair and finishing, but leaked a total of 145 goals over the past two league seasons.

Morren feels if he can inject a mean streak for the Staggies he could be on to a winner.

He added: “Fans will look forward to seeing the attacking brand of football which he Dundee side were noted for over the last two season. Hopefully that can be translated here to this County side.

“We’ve not quite clicked this season, but given the players we have at our disposal, especially in the final third, under Tony’s guidance, you would like to think that won’t be the case any more.

“In the four league games so far, we’ve only scored twice from open play. The other goals have been from set-pieces of second phases from set-pieces, so when you look at the attacking options, you would think the likes of Jamie Lindsay and Arron Lyall would get on the end of balls in and around the box.

“We have a lot of attacking quality. Hopefully Tony will unlock the potential in this County side.

“He’ll hopefully have some time for reflection on his time at Dundee and he can find a better balance within the County team.

“We look forward to seeing how things go in the short reign and in the long run.”