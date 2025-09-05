James Scott: ‘Why Ross County loan move is perfect for me as I target a return to the top’

Attacker James Scott is confident his career can hit the heights again – and he feels Ross County offers him the ideal starting point.

The 25-year-old is on loan from Premiership side St Mirren until the end of this season and he’s now with a club determined to return to the top-flight after suffering relegation via the play-offs in May.

Tony Docherty has been appointed as manager Don Cowie’s replacement and the team will target their first Championship win of the campaign at home to Arbroath on Saturday.

Scott joined Hull in £1.5 million move

Scott was a rising star under then Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson before being sold to Hull City in 2020 for £1.5million.

He endured the worst possible start with the Tiger as an injury in the very first minute of his maiden training session delayed his debut for five months.

He made 26 appearances and scored four goals for Hull in all competitions and spent 2021-2022 season on loan at Hibs.

In January 2023, he joined League One Exeter City where he made 43 appearances, scoring four times in a period hampered by injuries.

Robinson, now St Mirren boss, took him to Paisley, initially on loan in January 2024 and he’s scored once in 34 outings.

He agreed with Robinson that now is the time find a new base to secure game-time and rediscover form an confidence.

Cowie signed him on loan last month until the end of the season with Saints retaining the option to recall in January.

Scott made his debut from the bench in the 1-0 league loss to St Johnstone and he started in the 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle and Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Hull training blow after 50 seconds

He said: “I just want to get my career back on track.

“I’ve kind of had my career go backwards, having started so high then faded over the years.

“I’ve not had a club where I’ve hit the ground running. I’m hoping it can happen here, with some faith from the fans and the coaching staff.

“I was flung in at the deep end. I was 18 when I went to Hull.

“Going to that level when so young was so tough.

“I got an (ankle) injury 50 seconds into my first training session, so that took a bad turn for me.

“Getting hit with another negative after negative over the years was really hard.

Fans are urged to believe in Scott

“I went into my shell a wee bit, but the support of family, friends and my partner all help me massively. They’re the most important people in football.

“You deal with it mainly by speaking to people. You learn from it.

“I know I’ve got the talent to get to the top level. It just needs time.

“I need the fans and coaching staff to believe in me.

“When I get a few games in me, it’s totally different to running in training. I’m excited for the season ahead.”

When asked whether he feels stronger for having those tough times, he said: “I’m probably at the best I’ve ever been mentally, so it’s good to come to a club like Ross County who want to win the Championship and get back to the top.

“It’s the perfect fit for me.”

Cowie’s departure was ‘bombshell’

And to see Cowie depart so soon after the manager brought him north was, according to Scott “a bombshell”.

He said: “It was a really emotional week.

“Don brought me in and I only had a couple of weeks to work with him. He was brilliant and he was so close with a good few of the boys.

“The boys are getting going and the training is very good.

“Saturday’s draw at Dunfermline was massive. Even just moving up one place in the table is massive for the dressing room. There’s a buzz about the place.

“It was a bombshell, but we’ve a great captain (Connor Randall) and vice-captain (Jordan White) and they come in and help the team and make sure everyone is together.

“We’ve done well after that big bit of news about Don.”

Aiming to land first league victory

Scott is eager to help County secure three points against Arbroath on Saturday to kick them away from ninth spot which they hold only on goals scored over Airdrieonians.

He added: “Saturday’s performance at Dunfermline showed the fighting spirit in the team, coming back twice with two great finishes from Ronan (Hale).

“He will be a big miss on Saturday, but captain Connor Randall and vice-captain Jordan White spoke about how we must just all stick together.

“Whoever comes into the team has to step up and take their chances.

“I’ve played against Arbroath in the League Cup for St Mirren this season, so I know what they’re like.

“It’ll be a tough game, but it’s one we can win.”