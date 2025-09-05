James Scott: ‘Why Ross County loan move is perfect for me as I target a return to the top’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

James Scott: ‘Why Ross County loan move is perfect for me as I target a return to the top’

The St Mirren forward, who is on loan with the Championship Staggies, believes he is stronger after going through some tough times down south.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker James Scott, on loan from St Mirren, speaks at a media conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 2, 2025.
Attacker James Scott hopes he can find form at Ross County while on loan from St Mirren. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Attacker James Scott is confident his career can hit the heights again – and he feels Ross County offers him the ideal starting point.

The 25-year-old is on loan from Premiership side St Mirren until the end of this season and he’s now with a club determined to return to the top-flight after suffering relegation via the play-offs in May.

Tony Docherty has been appointed as manager Don Cowie’s replacement and the team will target their first Championship win of the campaign at home to Arbroath on Saturday.

Scott joined Hull in £1.5 million move

Scott was a rising star under then Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson before being sold to Hull City in 2020 for £1.5million.

He endured the worst possible start with the Tiger as an injury in the very first minute of his maiden training session delayed his debut for five months.

He made 26 appearances and scored four goals for Hull in all competitions and spent 2021-2022 season on loan at Hibs.

Ross County's James Scott and St Johnstone's Reece McAlear in action during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and St Johnstone at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 8, 2025.
James Scott during his debut for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS Group.

In January 2023, he joined League One Exeter City where he made 43 appearances, scoring four times in a period hampered by injuries.

Robinson, now St Mirren boss, took him to Paisley, initially on loan in January 2024 and he’s scored once in 34 outings.

He agreed with Robinson that now is the time find a new base to secure game-time and rediscover form an confidence.

Cowie signed him on loan last month until the end of the season with Saints retaining the option to recall in January.

Scott made his debut from the bench in the 1-0 league loss to St Johnstone and he started in the 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle and Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Hull training blow after 50 seconds

He said: “I just want to get my career back on track.

“I’ve kind of had my career go backwards, having started so high then faded over the years.

“I’ve not had a club where I’ve hit the ground running. I’m hoping it can happen here, with some faith from the fans and the coaching staff.

“I was flung in at the deep end. I was 18 when I went to Hull.

“Going to that level when so young was so tough.

“I got an (ankle) injury 50 seconds into my first training session, so that took a bad turn for me.

“Getting hit with another negative after negative over the years was really hard.

Fans are urged to believe in Scott

“I went into my shell a wee bit, but the support of family, friends and my partner all help me massively. They’re the most important people in football.

“You deal with it mainly by speaking to people. You learn from it.

“I know I’ve got the talent to get to the top level. It just needs time.

“I need the fans and coaching staff to believe in me.

Motherwell;s James Scott celebrates making it 1-0 during an SPFL Premiership match between St Mirren and Motherwell at the Simple Digital Arena, Paisley, on December 4, 2019.
James Scott celebrates after scoring for Motherwell against St Mirren in 2019. Image: SNS Group.

“When I get a few games in me, it’s totally different to running in training. I’m excited for the season ahead.”

When asked whether he feels stronger for having those tough times, he said:  “I’m probably at the best I’ve ever been mentally, so it’s good to come to a club like Ross County who want to win the Championship and get back to the top.

“It’s the perfect fit for me.”

Cowie’s departure was ‘bombshell’

And to see Cowie depart so soon after the manager brought him north was, according to Scott “a bombshell”.

He said: “It was a really emotional week.

“Don brought me in and I only had a couple of weeks to work with him. He was brilliant and he was so close with a good few of the boys.

“The boys are getting going and the training is very good.

“Saturday’s draw at Dunfermline was massive. Even just moving up one place in the table is massive for the dressing room. There’s a buzz about the place.

“It was a bombshell, but we’ve a great captain (Connor Randall) and vice-captain (Jordan White) and they come in and help the team and make sure everyone is together.

“We’ve done well after that big bit of news about Don.”

Aiming to land first league victory

Scott is eager to help County secure three points against Arbroath on Saturday to kick them away from ninth spot which they hold only on goals scored over Airdrieonians. 

He added: “Saturday’s performance at Dunfermline showed the fighting spirit in the team, coming back twice with two great finishes from Ronan (Hale).

“He will be a big miss on Saturday, but captain Connor Randall and vice-captain Jordan White spoke about how we must just all stick together.

“Whoever comes into the team has to step up and take their chances.

“I’ve played against Arbroath in the League Cup for St Mirren this season, so I know what they’re like.

“It’ll be a tough game, but it’s one we can win.”

