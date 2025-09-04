Ross County: Manager Tony Docherty delivers his first press conference – ‘The season starts now, I’m hungry to get going’

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty insists the season starts now – as he sets to drive the club back into the Championship promotion push.

The 54-year-old ex-Dundee boss replaced Don Cowie in the Dingwall club’s hot-seat on Wednesday morning.

After watching from the stand as County bowed out of the North of Scotland Cup semi-final at Highland League club Clachnacuddin last night, it was straight into the media glare at the Global Energy Stadium on Thursday.

Docherty’s appointment came 10 days after Cowie’s departure, and has been widely given the seal of approval from fans as their team seek to pull clear from the lower reaches of the Championship.

Having been relegated from the top-flight last season, chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson insists promotion back to the top table is the sole goal.

Docherty, who was assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, was sacked by Dundee in May, despite keeping them up, taking them to 10th, consigning County to the relegation play-off spot, which led to them losing their top-flight place in a 5-3 defeat against Livingston.

Losing his job at Dundee was widely seen as harsh on Docherty, who on his debut sole managerial term, took the Dark Blues to sixth spot in 2023-24.

He takes charge of the team against third-placed Arbroath this Saturday, alongside Robertson, who has been in the interim manager position since Cowie left.

County, who have been in the Premiership for all but one of the last 13 years, have not won a league match since March 1.

The season starts now – Docherty

After settling into his seat at the media conference, Docherty stressed that the poor results should now be forgotten.

He said: “That is out with my control. I can’t affect that or what has happened.

“The season starts now as far as I’m concerned.

“I will speak to the players today and I saw some in a game last night.

“Ronan Hale and Dylan Smith are on international duty, which is great credit to them.

“I will get the opportunity to say to the players a line is now drawn for the season – the season starts now with a view to Saturday’s match.”

More than 800 matches for boss

Docherty also explained that he arrives in the Highlands having completed his homework and is satisfied he’s in a great place, managerially.

He said: “I spoke to previous managers and players.

“There is not one person who has been at this club who doesn’t say the most positive things about Ross County.

“That reference is so important. The feedback from players and staff and managers who have been here was all extremely positive.

“It fills me with real desire and hunger to get going.

“Ross County have a manager who has over 800 games but I have the new manager energy and I have huge motivation to do well for this football club.”

‘Full focus on Ross County’

While his Dundee sacking remains a topic, Docherty stressed he grateful to be given that Tayside chance, but it’s about County now.

He added: “I was shocked, but that’s in the past.

“I thank Dundee for giving me the opportunity to be a manager. I had two good seasons there and I achieved a lot but that’s gone and my full focus is on Ross County and what I can do to repay the faith of the chairman and try to get Ross County back to where it should be.”