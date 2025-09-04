Ross County: Manager Tony Docherty delivers his first press conference – ‘The season starts now, I’m hungry to get going’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County: Manager Tony Docherty delivers his first press conference – ‘The season starts now, I’m hungry to get going’

The 54-year-old ex-Dundee manager replaced Don Cowie as the Staggies' new head coach. Here's a summary of what he said at his Dingwall unveiling...

By Paul Chalk
Tony Docherty is unveiled as the new manager of Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
New Ross County manager Tony Docherty insists the season starts now – as he sets to drive the club back into the Championship promotion push.

The 54-year-old ex-Dundee boss replaced Don Cowie in the Dingwall club’s hot-seat on Wednesday morning.

After watching from the stand as County bowed out of the North of Scotland Cup semi-final at Highland League club Clachnacuddin last night, it was straight into the media glare at the Global Energy Stadium on Thursday.

Docherty’s appointment came 10 days after Cowie’s departure, and has been widely given the seal of approval from fans as their team seek to pull clear from the lower reaches of the Championship.

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

Having been relegated from the top-flight last season, chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson insists promotion back to the top table is the sole goal.

Docherty, who was assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, was sacked by Dundee in May, despite keeping them up, taking them to 10th, consigning County to the relegation play-off spot, which led to them losing their top-flight place in a 5-3 defeat against Livingston.

Losing his job at Dundee was widely seen as harsh on Docherty, who on his debut sole managerial term, took the Dark Blues to sixth spot in 2023-24.

He takes charge of the team against third-placed Arbroath this Saturday, alongside Robertson, who has been in the interim manager position since Cowie left.

County, who have been in the Premiership for all but one of the last 13 years, have not won a league match since March 1.

The season starts now – Docherty

After settling into his seat at the media conference, Docherty stressed that the poor results should now be forgotten.

He said: “That is out with my control. I can’t affect that or what has happened.

“The season starts now as far as I’m concerned.

“I will speak to the players today and I saw some in a game last night.

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty at today’s media conference. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

“Ronan Hale and Dylan Smith are on international duty, which is great credit to them.

“I will get the opportunity to say to the players a line is now drawn for the season – the season starts now with a view to Saturday’s match.”

More than 800 matches for boss

Docherty also explained that he arrives in the Highlands having completed his homework and is satisfied he’s in a great place, managerially.

He said: “I spoke to previous managers and players.

“There is not one person who has been at this club who doesn’t say the most positive things about Ross County.

“That reference is so important. The feedback from players and staff and managers who have been here was all extremely positive.

Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

“It fills me with real desire and hunger to get going.

“Ross County have a manager who has over 800 games but I have the new manager energy and I have huge motivation to do well for this football club.”

‘Full focus on Ross County’

While his Dundee sacking remains a topic, Docherty stressed he grateful to be given that Tayside chance, but it’s about County now.

He added: “I was shocked, but that’s in the past.

“I thank Dundee for giving me the opportunity to be a manager. I had two good seasons there and I achieved a lot but that’s gone and my full focus is on Ross County and what I can do to repay the faith of the chairman and try to get Ross County back to where it should be.”

