Ross County

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty: ‘I was booked for the One Show next week – even Ally McCoist was telling me to calm down on the media work’

The former Dundee boss explains how keeping involved in football through TV and radio work - and visits to Celtic and Everton - kept him "plugged-in" for managerial return.

By Paul Chalk
Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to the media during a Scottish Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on March 9, 2024.
New Ross County manager Tony Docherty says he kept in tune with Scottish football through media work since being sacked by Dundee in May. Image: SNS Group.

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty said throwing himself into media work and visiting Celtic and Everton helped him get over the shock of his Dundee sacking.

The 54-year-old was unveiled as the Staggies’ new boss on Wednesday, 11 days after Don Cowie left the Championship club by mutual consent.

The former assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock has come in to awake the Dingwall club from their slumber – and drive them back to the Premiership within one season.

Docherty was sacked by Dundee in May, despite keeping the Dark Blues in the top-flight and just one year after guiding them to a sixth-placed finish.

Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County Football Club during a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
Tony Docherty is aiming high as the new Ross County manager. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

It was a decision many felt was harsh on Docherty, who has since stepped up appearing often on BBC Scotland’s TV and radio shows.

He was was recently in to Bucharest to cover Aberdeen’s 3-0 Europa League play-off loss to FCSB, as well as Sunday’s Dundee derby where he got a warm reception from the Dens Park faithful.

Media work ‘keep me plugged in’

After stressing that ‘County’s season starts here‘, he explained with a smile in his first club press conference how media work has played its part in keeping him fully engaged with Scottish football.

He said: “I was scheduled for The One Show next week!

“Even (TV and radio pundit) Ally McCoist had a word with me and told me to calm down because I was on too much!

“Of course, people were mentioning it, telling me I was always either on the golf course or on the telly or radio.

“It all happened naturally but you also have to keep plugged into things.

“I enjoyed a bit of time with my family, of course, because when you get the news it’s disappointing and you need that support network round you.

“But I can’t sit still, I need to keep active and keep doing things.

Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County Football Club during a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
Tony Docherty speaking at his first press conference as Ross County manager today (Thursday). Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

“I really enjoyed the media work, it was great, it keeps you plugged into what’s happening, going to games, watching players and just being around it.

“So that part of it has been important for me, I wanted to be ready when the next opportunity came up and I feel ready.

“I’ve been active since what happened at Dundee.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be out of the game but you have to get on with it and during that period I’ve worked on developing myself.”

How Celtic and Everton helped boss

Docherty explained how visiting Celtic and Everton amid other clubs further widened his knowledge while he looked for the right next opportunity.

He added: “I’ve spent time with (Celtic boss) Brendan Rodgers, been down south to see (Everton head coach) David Moyes and spent time at other clubs as well.

“It’s important to see how other people work as part of your self-analysis.

“You have to develop and never stand still because you want to better yourself for when the next chance comes along.

“And you want to be better this time so you do everything you can to be a better manager.”

County sit on two points from their first four Championship games and Docherty’s dug-out debut is Saturday when third-placed Arbroath head north.

The Dingwall team are looking for their first league win since beating Killie 1-0 on March 1 in the Premiership. 

