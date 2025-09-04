Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson: Why Tony Docherty was number one choice amid high-quality candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson: Why Tony Docherty was number one choice amid high-quality candidates

With more than 800 matches under his belt, including as No2 at Aberdeen, the former Dundee head coach matched the ambitions of the County board.

By Paul Chalk
Steven Ferguson, alongside Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS.

Ross County chief executive reckons Tony Docherty’s “fire in the belly” and top-level experience made him the perfect pick for the Dingwall club.

The Staggies’ new manager was unveiled at a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium on Thursday morning.

As assistant to Derek McInnes at Aberdeen, he was involved in high-pressure games domestically and in Europe.

The 54-year-old was McInnes’ No2 when St Johnstone and Kilmarnock won promotions to Scotland’s top-flight – which is what he’s been asked to do at County.

Don Cowie left County by mutual consent less than two weeks ago after a winless start to life in the Championship, which followed relegation from the Premiership and exiting the Premier Sports Cup before the knock-out rounds.

Docherty was dismissed by Dundee in May, despite keeping an injury-hit side in the top flight and it followed a top-six finish 12 months previously – in his first sole managerial job.

‘We felt every candidate was capable of managing the football club’

Ferguson, alongside chairman Roy MacGregor, had a pile of quality applicants, but Docherty topped the lot and will take charge of the Staggies for the first time in this weekend’s home match against Arbroath.

Former County co-manager Ferguson, who alongside Stuart Kettlewell took the club to Championship glory in 2018/2019, detailed how the process worked from Cowie leaving to Docherty being selected.

Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County Football Club during a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
New Ross County head coach Tony Docherty at today’s press conference in Dingwall. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

He said: “It was an intense period. First and foremost, we had to make sure we gave Don Cowie the respect he deserved.

“Then we started the process and were inundated with applicants.

“We managed to get a shortlist where we felt every candidate was capable of managing the football club.

“Ultimately, we opted for Tony because we feel he is the best person to enable us to succeed.

‘800+ games was a stand-out quality’

“One thing that really shone through was the experience he has, over 800 games in the dug-out.

“But only two years have been as manager in his own right, so we have all that knowledge and experience in so many different scenarios and situations, cup finals, Championship, Premiership and European football.

“He’s been involved in a lot of success stories, and at Dundee he finished in the top six and then kept them in the league, playing attractive football that the Dundee supporters were enjoying.

“He’s got that experience, but he also had the fire in the belly of a new manager.

“There’s a beautiful balance there between the experience and the hunger and desire, the drive to show he’s a top-flight manager.

“We have the same aspirations and targets as he does. We felt it aligned. He understands player development, recruitment. He has a really clear vision of how he wants to succeed.”

‘Squad good enough to compete at top end of the Championship’

Ferguson hopes County’s largely experienced squad will find form under Docherty after failing to do so under Cowie.

And Ferguson is at a loss to explain why the team never got going the way they needed to.

He said: “It is difficult to put your finger on. Everybody agreed that the squad we assembled with Don was definitely good enough to compete at the top end of the Championship, with a view to winning the league.

Former Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS Group.

“For whatever reason, that’s not quite materialised.

“Tony knows the group of players and he believes that group should be competitive and challenging to win the league.

“It’s time now the players and club collectively actually start showing it by winning games of football and giving supporters something to cheer about.”

Robertson remains in assistant role

Ex-Inverness, Hearts, Ross County, Livingston and Derry City boss John Robertson was brought in to assist Cowie from the summer onwards.

Since Cowie left, the 60-year-old former Scotland striker has been in interim charge, including for Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Robertson has been asked to assist Docherty to see how the duo work and Ferguson hopes it proves to be a winning combination.

Ross County interim manager John Robertson speaking at a weekly pre-match press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 2, 2025.
John Robertson, speaking to the media earlier this week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “They are two good football men who know and understand the game. It is up to them to strike that dynamic.

“They understand the league and I’m sure Tony will lean on John where he feels he needs to.

“We’ll look forward to seeing how that relationship progresses.”

More new signings possible – CEO

Free agents and loan targets could be added to the 13 players brought in by Cowie, according to Ferguson, but the current crop can catch the new manager’s eye first.

He said: “There’s nothing Tony doesn’t know about the place or the group, but he’ll need to see it himself and get a feel for it on a day-to-day basis.

“If Tony identifies areas where we are short or need to change, then 100 per cent we are going to back the manager on that.”

