Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson: Why Tony Docherty was number one choice amid high-quality candidates

Ross County chief executive reckons Tony Docherty’s “fire in the belly” and top-level experience made him the perfect pick for the Dingwall club.

The Staggies’ new manager was unveiled at a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium on Thursday morning.

As assistant to Derek McInnes at Aberdeen, he was involved in high-pressure games domestically and in Europe.

The 54-year-old was McInnes’ No2 when St Johnstone and Kilmarnock won promotions to Scotland’s top-flight – which is what he’s been asked to do at County.

Don Cowie left County by mutual consent less than two weeks ago after a winless start to life in the Championship, which followed relegation from the Premiership and exiting the Premier Sports Cup before the knock-out rounds.

Docherty was dismissed by Dundee in May, despite keeping an injury-hit side in the top flight and it followed a top-six finish 12 months previously – in his first sole managerial job.

‘We felt every candidate was capable of managing the football club’

Ferguson, alongside chairman Roy MacGregor, had a pile of quality applicants, but Docherty topped the lot and will take charge of the Staggies for the first time in this weekend’s home match against Arbroath.

Former County co-manager Ferguson, who alongside Stuart Kettlewell took the club to Championship glory in 2018/2019, detailed how the process worked from Cowie leaving to Docherty being selected.

He said: “It was an intense period. First and foremost, we had to make sure we gave Don Cowie the respect he deserved.

“Then we started the process and were inundated with applicants.

“We managed to get a shortlist where we felt every candidate was capable of managing the football club.

“Ultimately, we opted for Tony because we feel he is the best person to enable us to succeed.

‘800+ games was a stand-out quality’

“One thing that really shone through was the experience he has, over 800 games in the dug-out.

“But only two years have been as manager in his own right, so we have all that knowledge and experience in so many different scenarios and situations, cup finals, Championship, Premiership and European football.

“He’s been involved in a lot of success stories, and at Dundee he finished in the top six and then kept them in the league, playing attractive football that the Dundee supporters were enjoying.

“He’s got that experience, but he also had the fire in the belly of a new manager.

“There’s a beautiful balance there between the experience and the hunger and desire, the drive to show he’s a top-flight manager.

“We have the same aspirations and targets as he does. We felt it aligned. He understands player development, recruitment. He has a really clear vision of how he wants to succeed.”

‘Squad good enough to compete at top end of the Championship’

Ferguson hopes County’s largely experienced squad will find form under Docherty after failing to do so under Cowie.

And Ferguson is at a loss to explain why the team never got going the way they needed to.

He said: “It is difficult to put your finger on. Everybody agreed that the squad we assembled with Don was definitely good enough to compete at the top end of the Championship, with a view to winning the league.

“For whatever reason, that’s not quite materialised.

“Tony knows the group of players and he believes that group should be competitive and challenging to win the league.

“It’s time now the players and club collectively actually start showing it by winning games of football and giving supporters something to cheer about.”

Robertson remains in assistant role

Ex-Inverness, Hearts, Ross County, Livingston and Derry City boss John Robertson was brought in to assist Cowie from the summer onwards.

Since Cowie left, the 60-year-old former Scotland striker has been in interim charge, including for Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Robertson has been asked to assist Docherty to see how the duo work and Ferguson hopes it proves to be a winning combination.

He added: “They are two good football men who know and understand the game. It is up to them to strike that dynamic.

“They understand the league and I’m sure Tony will lean on John where he feels he needs to.

“We’ll look forward to seeing how that relationship progresses.”

More new signings possible – CEO

Free agents and loan targets could be added to the 13 players brought in by Cowie, according to Ferguson, but the current crop can catch the new manager’s eye first.

He said: “There’s nothing Tony doesn’t know about the place or the group, but he’ll need to see it himself and get a feel for it on a day-to-day basis.

“If Tony identifies areas where we are short or need to change, then 100 per cent we are going to back the manager on that.”