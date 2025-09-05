Ross County’s new manager Tony Docherty poised to add players to best ‘equip’ club for promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s new manager Tony Docherty poised to add players to best ‘equip’ club for promotion push

The Dingwall side host Arbroath this weekend as they seek to secure their first league victory under the guidance of their new boss.

By Paul Chalk
Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County Football Club during a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
Tony Docherty is targeting signings to improve his Ross County squad just two days after becoming the new boss in Dingwall. Image: SNS Group.

New Ross County boss Tony Docherty is targeting players to best equip the Highland club for their Championship tilt.

The ex-Dundee manager, who replaced Don Cowie this week, will hope to get off to a winning start in the Championship when Arbroath come calling on Saturday.

County have two points from their first four league games as they seek to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

While the current group of players will get their chance to prove their worth, the free agent and loan market, which remains open to teams outwith the top flight this month, offers chances to bring in further recruits.

‘There will be bumps in the road’

Don Cowie brought in 13 new faces over the summer, and Docherty has already kicked off talks about the areas for improvement.

He said: “We’re working with the head of recruitment (Greg Strong) at the moment and we’re identifying areas where we can possibly strengthen. There are still opportunities to do that.

“We will do everything we can to be as equipped as we can be for the rigours of this difficult division.

“I’ve experience of winning this league, with Derek (McInnes) at St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. It’s tough and we need to make sure we’re equipped for that.

“You like to win football matches and, ideally, with a style or a certain way of playing, but the most important thing is doing all you can to win it.

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty after being unveiled at a media conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
New Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

“That’s a message we have to make clear to the players.

“It’s important that there’s an understanding by the chairman and chief executive that there will be bumps in the road.

“This is a really tough league. There are many really good and competitive teams in the league.

“As much as I want to do everything I want to, there will be teams trying to stop you, and we will be the same against them.

“It’s a process, which will be ongoing. The important thing is the quality and volume of work you do on a daily basis. It’s about getting the players tuned into that.

“We’re just starting that process, but hopefully fit and ready going into the campaign.”

Docherty thrilled County kept Hale

County go into Saturday’s match against third-placed Arbroath without the services of striker Ronan Hale, who is on World Cup qualifying duty with Northern Ireland.

The main transfer window closed on Monday, with Hale still a Staggies’ player and under contract at the Global Energy Stadium until 2027.

He scored a double to earn a 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic last week, a result that lifted County above Airdrie into ninth spot on goals scored.

Ross County's Ronan Hale points to supporters at full-time after the SPFL Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County at KDM Group East End Park, Dunfermline, on August 30, 2025.
Ross County striker Ronan Hale is on international duty this week with Northern Ireland. Image: SNS Group.

Docherty knows Hale has a major role to play if County are to be in the promotion hunt.

He said: “Ronan is a talented player, there’s a lot of talented players in the squad, but in particular when you see his goals last week you know the quality he brings.

“When you’ve got that at the top end of the pitch, it’s important you capitalise on that.

“It’s not just Ronan, there’s a lot of quality here and it’s our job to work with them and improve them.”

‘I have a record of working and developing young players’

Young players such as Torran Lambie, Joe Coyle, Sean Cornish, Rio Hastings, Jayden Reid, Conner Dyce, Eoin Murray, Greg Ferguson, Copeland Thain and Lewis Mackay are all pressing for first-team contention this year.

And Docherty insists he’s more than willing to trust starlets to come in and do a job for the senior team when the time is right.

He added: “I know how passionate the chairman (Roy MacGregor) is about bringing through young talent – I’m the same.

“I have a record of working and developing young players. I’m very focused on that.

“It’s about all facets. It’s about winning matches in this division, but if you can do that with a playing style while nurturing talent, that’s the key objective.”

Conversation