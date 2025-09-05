Ross County’s new manager Tony Docherty poised to add players to best ‘equip’ club for promotion push

New Ross County boss Tony Docherty is targeting players to best equip the Highland club for their Championship tilt.

The ex-Dundee manager, who replaced Don Cowie this week, will hope to get off to a winning start in the Championship when Arbroath come calling on Saturday.

County have two points from their first four league games as they seek to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

While the current group of players will get their chance to prove their worth, the free agent and loan market, which remains open to teams outwith the top flight this month, offers chances to bring in further recruits.

‘There will be bumps in the road’

Don Cowie brought in 13 new faces over the summer, and Docherty has already kicked off talks about the areas for improvement.

He said: “We’re working with the head of recruitment (Greg Strong) at the moment and we’re identifying areas where we can possibly strengthen. There are still opportunities to do that.

“We will do everything we can to be as equipped as we can be for the rigours of this difficult division.

“I’ve experience of winning this league, with Derek (McInnes) at St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. It’s tough and we need to make sure we’re equipped for that.

“You like to win football matches and, ideally, with a style or a certain way of playing, but the most important thing is doing all you can to win it.

“That’s a message we have to make clear to the players.

“It’s important that there’s an understanding by the chairman and chief executive that there will be bumps in the road.

“This is a really tough league. There are many really good and competitive teams in the league.

“As much as I want to do everything I want to, there will be teams trying to stop you, and we will be the same against them.

“It’s a process, which will be ongoing. The important thing is the quality and volume of work you do on a daily basis. It’s about getting the players tuned into that.

“We’re just starting that process, but hopefully fit and ready going into the campaign.”

Docherty thrilled County kept Hale

County go into Saturday’s match against third-placed Arbroath without the services of striker Ronan Hale, who is on World Cup qualifying duty with Northern Ireland.

The main transfer window closed on Monday, with Hale still a Staggies’ player and under contract at the Global Energy Stadium until 2027.

He scored a double to earn a 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic last week, a result that lifted County above Airdrie into ninth spot on goals scored.

Docherty knows Hale has a major role to play if County are to be in the promotion hunt.

He said: “Ronan is a talented player, there’s a lot of talented players in the squad, but in particular when you see his goals last week you know the quality he brings.

“When you’ve got that at the top end of the pitch, it’s important you capitalise on that.

“It’s not just Ronan, there’s a lot of quality here and it’s our job to work with them and improve them.”

‘I have a record of working and developing young players’

Young players such as Torran Lambie, Joe Coyle, Sean Cornish, Rio Hastings, Jayden Reid, Conner Dyce, Eoin Murray, Greg Ferguson, Copeland Thain and Lewis Mackay are all pressing for first-team contention this year.

And Docherty insists he’s more than willing to trust starlets to come in and do a job for the senior team when the time is right.

He added: “I know how passionate the chairman (Roy MacGregor) is about bringing through young talent – I’m the same.

“I have a record of working and developing young players. I’m very focused on that.

“It’s about all facets. It’s about winning matches in this division, but if you can do that with a playing style while nurturing talent, that’s the key objective.”