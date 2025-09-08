Ross County chief Steven Ferguson: Time for action rather than talking in bid to recharge club’s promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson: Time for action rather than talking in bid to recharge club’s promotion bid

The Dingwall club, under new boss Tony Docherty, have time to join the promotion push - but the work must come from all, insists Staggies CEO.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson at the unveiling of Derek Adams as the new manager on November 20, 2023 at Global Energy HQ, Inverness.
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson has won the Championship as a co-manager – and he believes Tony Docherty can repeat the feat.

Along with Stuart Kettlewell, former midfield star Ferguson guided the Staggies back to the Premiership in 2018/2019 at the first time of asking.

That’s exactly what was asked of Don Cowie following their demotion from the top-flight, but a poor start led to him leaving the club by mutual consent last month. 

Ex-Dundee boss and Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant Docherty replaced Cowie last week, but a harsh late 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath on Saturday was a sore debut for him.

That leaves County on two points after their first five games, bottom on goal difference – and eight points away from leaders St Johnstone, who have a game in hand.

So, with 31 matches to go, the results must improve – and that’s why Docherty has been appointed.

‘There has been too much talking’

Ferguson insists all departments of the club must be working well to make County tick, but he explained the focus is putting talk into action all-round the club.

He said: “It is absolutely not going to be easy. Whatever league you play in, it is difficult to win games of football.

“That’s what we need to do.

Tony Docherty is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Ross County Football Club during a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 4, 2025.
New Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS Group.

“In mine and Stuart Kettlewell’s promotion season, we got a lot of things right. To be successful, you do need to get a lot of things right and not just on the pitch.

“We need to look at how we do things all around the place. That’s the challenge.

“The players, the club, the board, myself – we need to collectively start moving this forward.

“There’s been too much talking.

Still time to win Championship, CEO

“Don Cowie is the one who ultimately paid the price. That’s what happens when you are manager.

“But there are a lot of people involved in success and everybody needs to now unchain themselves and see if we can start winning, one game at a time.

“We play every team four times. There’s ample opportunity to win games of football.

“For me, the best team in the Championship always ends up winning the title, because of the way the league is structured.

“There is no excuse.”

‘Supporters really want to see a desire, a hunger, an enthusiasm’

And Ferguson backs Docherty to have a team fans can be proud of, that show they are giving their all for the cause in a bid to bring success back north.

He added: “Supporters are the same at every club – they want their team to be successful, win games, win the league.

“That will never change.

“But what supporters really want to see is a desire, a hunger, an enthusiasm. It sounds cliched but it is true.

“You’re playing for the area, the club, the badge and I think that’s what Tony will try to instill, very quickly.

“This group of players have a responsibility to our supporters. Our supporters would accept energy and enthusiasm, and be more patient regarding style and the way we play.

“First and foremost, the players need to show everybody that they want to be here and that they are the players that will ultimately try and win the league.”

Conversation