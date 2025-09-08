Ross County chief Steven Ferguson: Time for action rather than talking in bid to recharge club’s promotion bid

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson has won the Championship as a co-manager – and he believes Tony Docherty can repeat the feat.

Along with Stuart Kettlewell, former midfield star Ferguson guided the Staggies back to the Premiership in 2018/2019 at the first time of asking.

That’s exactly what was asked of Don Cowie following their demotion from the top-flight, but a poor start led to him leaving the club by mutual consent last month.

Ex-Dundee boss and Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant Docherty replaced Cowie last week, but a harsh late 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath on Saturday was a sore debut for him.

That leaves County on two points after their first five games, bottom on goal difference – and eight points away from leaders St Johnstone, who have a game in hand.

So, with 31 matches to go, the results must improve – and that’s why Docherty has been appointed.

‘There has been too much talking’

Ferguson insists all departments of the club must be working well to make County tick, but he explained the focus is putting talk into action all-round the club.

He said: “It is absolutely not going to be easy. Whatever league you play in, it is difficult to win games of football.

“That’s what we need to do.

“In mine and Stuart Kettlewell’s promotion season, we got a lot of things right. To be successful, you do need to get a lot of things right and not just on the pitch.

“We need to look at how we do things all around the place. That’s the challenge.

“The players, the club, the board, myself – we need to collectively start moving this forward.

“There’s been too much talking.

Still time to win Championship, CEO

“Don Cowie is the one who ultimately paid the price. That’s what happens when you are manager.

“But there are a lot of people involved in success and everybody needs to now unchain themselves and see if we can start winning, one game at a time.

“We play every team four times. There’s ample opportunity to win games of football.

“For me, the best team in the Championship always ends up winning the title, because of the way the league is structured.

“There is no excuse.”

‘Supporters really want to see a desire, a hunger, an enthusiasm’

And Ferguson backs Docherty to have a team fans can be proud of, that show they are giving their all for the cause in a bid to bring success back north.

He added: “Supporters are the same at every club – they want their team to be successful, win games, win the league.

“That will never change.

“But what supporters really want to see is a desire, a hunger, an enthusiasm. It sounds cliched but it is true.

“You’re playing for the area, the club, the badge and I think that’s what Tony will try to instill, very quickly.

“This group of players have a responsibility to our supporters. Our supporters would accept energy and enthusiasm, and be more patient regarding style and the way we play.

“First and foremost, the players need to show everybody that they want to be here and that they are the players that will ultimately try and win the league.”