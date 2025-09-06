Ross County 1-2 Arbroath: Boss Tony Docherty debuts as Staggies are beaten by late spot-kick to slip back to the bottom of the Championship

Tony Docherty couldn’t believe his Ross County managerial debut ended in a late 2-1 Championship defeat against visitors Arbroath.

The Staggies, back bottom of the table on goal difference, have now just two points from their first five matches.

Yet a home victory did look on the cards here before a late penalty winner.

This was the start of a new era for the Dingwall side, who were relegated from the Premiership in May.

Ex-Dundee manager Docherty replaced Don Cowie in midweek and his team came from a goal down and seemed best placed to take all three points.

Ex-Inverness forward Nikolay Todorov headed Arbroath ahead on half an hour, stemming from a quick breakaway move.

A Kieran Phillips penalty levelled the contest in the second period, but a late spot-kick from defender Aaron Muirhead earned the Angus team full points.

With leaders St Johnstone not playing, Arbroath join them on 10 points, while County dropping below idle Airdrieonians at the foot of the table on goal difference.

John Robertson, who was in interim charge for last week’s 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic, assisted the club’s new head coach, with both men determined to see County kickstart a climb up the division.

‘I saw elements of fragility’ – manager

However, assessing his first game in charge, Docherty said: “I don’t think it was a game we should lose – absolutely not.

“If we came in with a point, we would be bemoaning the fact that, but for poor finishing and two disallowed goals, you haven’t won.

“To lose it, particularly in the manner we did., is extremely disappointing.

“But listen I knew coming in here they looked a fragile group with the way we started the game.

“I know what I’m coming into, so it is important we don’t get over-analytical about it.

“I thought our second half performance was really strong. We were the dominant team, controlled possession, created numerous opportunities, scored two disallowed goals – it is just something we need to pick the bones out of.

“We’ll make sure we get in tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday, and make sure we’re ready and prepared for the next game.

“I’ve had one Friday training session with the players.

“Everybody’s telling me that what we saw today has been the norm.

“It won’t be the norm in the time I’m going to be here.”

Mackay-Steven and White land starts as Docherty takes captain’s armband

County were without main forward Ronan Hale, who is on World Cup qualifying duty with Northern Ireland, while defender Dylan Smith is with Scotland under-21s for their Euro qualifiers.

Jordan White took his place in the front-line, with Gary Mackay-Steven coming in for James Scott.

One note on the team sheet is Declan Gallagher was given the captain’s armband, despite official skipper Connor Randall starting too.

Arbroath began the livelier side, building some early momentum, and ex-County man Ryan Dow was not far off with a low drive after he picked up play by robbing Dean Cornelius.

County were soon asking questions though, winning a series of corners from creative play on either flank, putting their opponents under pressure each time, but without a touch to make the breakthrough.

Had it not been for a goal-line clearance from Thomas O’Brien, it would have been 1-0 but he blocked a Phillips drive from close range.

At the other end, Aberdeen loanee midfielder Findlay Marshall saw his shot saved by Ross Laidlaw after meeting a Craig Watson cross.

Todorov heads Arbroath in front

That was a warning sign not heeded as, on 30 minutes, a swift counter-attack ended with a clinical header from Todorov as he guided home another telling ball into the box by Watson.

The shape changed from the 3-5-2 at kick-off to a 4-3-3 from the interval, with the intensity raised and Mackay-Steven getting involved more often.

Phillips slams home penalty leveller

On 58 minutes, County got the chance from the spot to level when Ross Docherty’s drive came off Watson’s hand and referee Chris Graham awarded a penalty.

Forward Phillips kept his cool, placing the ball the opposite direction from diving keeper Aidan McAdams.

Two Staggies’ substitutes almost produced a second goal when winger Jay Henderson cross found James Scott, but the on-loan St Mirren attacker sent his shot high over the bar.

Then defender Alex Iacovvit’s drive in a packed penalty box was superbly turned over the top by goalkeeper McAdams.

Scott thought he’d won the points when he crashed home a shot from another Henderson assist, but it was flagged for offside with 10 minutes to go.

The hosts then had the ball in the net again from Gallagher’s header, but the officials disallowed it for the ball swung out of play for a goal-kick from Henderson’s corner.

County were doing all the pressing, but Arbroath won it with a penalty on 88 minutes.

Jacob MacIntyre, just signed on loan from Hibs and brother of ICT defender Oscar, burst into the box, Gallagher was deemed to have fouled him illegally and a spot-kick was awarded.

Muirhead took a moment then guided his penalty out of Laidlaw’s reach into the net.

It was a blow as few could argue County looked the most likely to end their search for a league victory which stretches back to March 1.

Docherty takes the team to Ayr United next weekend.

Need for change led to captain call

Addressing why he opted to make Gallagher the captain going forward, boss Docherty said at full-time: “When you come in to a club sometimes there needs to be change.

“That can be a catalyst for improvement. That’s something we’ll look at and analyse, but it’s important that we don’t over analyse this game.

“I’ve had half a training session on Friday, so once we get to know the players better we can make a fist of it.

“You need to pick up points soon, so we’ll be doing our utmost to do that. We’ll look at what we did well and what we can do better going into our next game.”

Ross County v Arbroath ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Laidlaw 6, Wright 7, Gallagher 6, Iacovitti 7, Mackay-Steven 7 (Henderson 69), Cornelius 7 (Clark 85), Docherty 7, Randall 7, O’Sullivan 6, White 6, Phillips 6 (Scott 70).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Crompton, Lyall, Robesten, Emslie, Lindsay.

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1): McAdams 7, Watson 7, Muirhead 6, O’Brien 6, Wilkie 6, Flynn 6, Cochrane 6 (MacIntyre 69), Stewart 6, Dow 6 (Gold 85), Marshall 6 (Steven 59), Todorov 7.

Subs not used: Pettigrew (GK), Hamilton, Pettifer, Hickey-Fugaccia.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 2792.

Man of the match: Aidan McAdams.