Ross County

Ross County’s Alex Iacovtti puts his faith in new manager Tony Docherty

The Staggies defender, who rejoined the club last month, is confident the new manager can help the squad end winless run and spark climb up from bottom place.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti in action during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and St Johnstone at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 8, 2025.
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti believes the team can recover and improve under Tony Docherty. Image: SNS Group.

Alex Iacovitti is confident a full week of working under new manager Tony Docherty can help Ross County end their winless Championship run.

The former Dundee boss was unveiled as County’s new manager on Thursday and his first game in charge ended in a 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath on Saturday.

After falling behind to a Nikolay Todorov header, the Staggies hit back in an improved second half and Kieran Phillips levelled from the spot.

It seemed like County – who had two goals chopped off – would edge to the win, but Arbroath sealed victory when Aaron Muirhead’s late penalty put County back to the foot of the division on goal difference. 

County have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1 – a run of 15 games without a win.

Docherty, who was sacked by Dundee in May, despite guiding them to safety, was confirmed as Don Cowie’s successor on Thursday. 

Iacovtti confident wins are coming

Iacovitti, who County signed from St Mirren last month for his second spell in Dingwall, said: “We only had one session with the gaffer and we’re all trying to do what he’s asking us to do.

“But it’s still early doors and it’s still all fresh.

“The first goal we conceded was too cheap. We’ve got to do better.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Arbroath at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall on September 6, 2025.
Ross County’s new manager Tony Docherty on the sidelines against Arbroath. Image: Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“I thought, in the second half, the reaction was good, and we were in Arbroath’s half for the majority of the game.

“We got balls in the box and from set-plays we looked a real threat.

“On another day, we win 2-1 or 3-1.

“The keeper (Aidan McAdams) pulled off a few worldies, we hit the post, we hit the bar, Declan Gallagher scored, and I don’t know if it was even out of play (from Jay Henderson’s corner).

“We’re still looking for the win, but it will come.

“There looked to be only one team going to win on Saturday and it is so frustrating, but we will have a really good, honest meeting about what we can do better.

“This can’t keep up.”

Players will plot improvement path

Iacovitti played for County in the top-flight from 2020-2023 before joining Port Vale and then St Mirren in July 2o24.

The 28-year-old added: “At half-time, we spoke about how we were not going under.

“We had way more to give than we did in the first half, and we showed that.

Ross County's Kieran Phillips celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 1-1 during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Arbroath at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 6, 2025.
Kieran Phillips celebrates after scoring from the spot for Ross County to make it 1-1, but Arbroath hit back to win it 2-1. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“It was not meant to be.

“We’ve all got to do better for their second goal as well.

“To concede like that at the end is a real sucker-punch.

“It was tough to take, but we will go through everything on Monday and see what we can do better.”

Conversation