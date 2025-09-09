Ross County boss Tony Docherty: Ronan Hale fired up after missing out on Northern Ireland minutes

Tony Docherty says Ross County striker Ronan Hale “has fire in his belly” after missing out on international minutes with Northern Ireland.

The 26-year-old was with his country for World Cup qualifiers last week – a 3-1 win away to Luxembourg then a 3-1 defeat in Germany.

However, he was an unused substitute for both ties and didn’t add to his sole cap gathered in a friendly in June.

Being with Northern Ireland meant County missed him in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath, which was ex-Dundee boss Docherty’s first game in charge.

The Staggies have just two points from their opening five league games and have returned to the foot of the division on goal difference.

This weekend, the Dingwall team are away to Scott Brown’s Ayr United, who are just one point above the visitors, with one game fewer played.

Don Cowie mutually left his post as County manager on August 24, following a 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle the previous day, with poor league and cup form carrying on from last season when the club dropped out of the Premiership.

County looked most likely to go on and beat Arbroath when Kieran Phillips’ penalty levelled after Nikolay Todorov’s first half header.

But a penalty scored by Aaron Muirhead left County with their third defeat from five Championship matches.

Hale has scored six goals in all competitions so far this season, signing off with a brace in a 2-2 draw at Dunfermline Athletic earlier this month.

Boss boosted to have Hale on board

Ex-Aberdeen assistant boss Docherty, on his first day working with the forward, can see a determined focus from the player.

He said: “Ronan Hale is back and was training this morning, and I detect with Ronan a real fire in his belly.

“I think he was disappointed at not getting any game time with Northern Ireland.

“It was disappointing for me, as his manager, having your top man not available for you.

“But, again, sometimes these things happen. I’ll never be the type who bleats and moans about anything that goes against us in terms of hard luck. You earn anything you do.

“But I’m just delighted that the group has Ronan back and when I watched him in training this morning there was a real fire in his belly.”

‘There’s a real buzz about the place’

Docherty, who installed Declan Gallagher as the new captain, taking over from Connor Randall, said he knew he had inherited a “fragile” group, but he hopes having this whole week to work with the players can bring about a reaction at Somerset Park.

This week kicked off, he explained, with a group chat about what went to plan, and didn’t, at the weekend.

He said: “We had a really honest, constructive, professional analysis of the game.

“That’s my way of working. You analyse what you did well and what you could do better.

“There were lots of positives from Saturday, while the biggest negative was the result.

“I had one pitch session on Friday and there was a lot of information to take on, so I was happy with what they did take on.

“Results, of course, are the most important thing going forward.

“We had a double session on Monday, and we’ve just had the first of our double session today and there is a real positive feel around the group.

“With Ronan back too, there is a real buzz around the place.

“There is a real vibrancy, and I am looking forward to that building as the week goes on.

“It’s just about getting to know the boys and building relationships. I am hugely excited to have the group the way they are at the moment.

“I want to build on that on a daily basis.”

Fraser a possible Ross County target?

Former Dundee and Dundee United creative midfielder Scott Fraser is understood to be on trial with Ross County, according to our sister title, the Courier.

The 30-year-old free agent has been on trial with fellow Championship club St Johnstone this month, but has now headed north to try and win a Dingwall deal.

Fraser played under new County boss Tony Docherty, but was released at the end of last season, after Docherty had been sacked by the Dark Blues.

Docherty is running the rule over several players, with loan moves also possible.