Home Sport Football Ross County

Callum Davidson appointed Ross County assistant manager – with John Robertson to remain on the coaching team

The new Dingwall boss bolsters his backroom staff with a key appointment as St Johnstone's double-winning manager checks in.

By Paul Chalk
Callum Davidson after winning the Scottish Cup as the St Johnstone manager in May 2021 with a final win against Hibs. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
New Ross County manager Tony Docherty has made double cup-winning boss Callum Davidson his assistant at the Scottish Championship club.

Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie in the Dingwall hot-seat last week, has added the 49-year-old as his No 2.

John Robertson who assisted Docherty in his first match in charge of County on Saturday, a 2-1 league defeat against Arbroath, is being retained within the first-team coaching staff.

Davidson, capped 19 times for Scotland as a player, was St Johnstone boss in the 2020/21 season when they won the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Davidson’s most recent spell in management came at Queen’s Park, where he spent 14 months in charge of the Scottish Championship side before being dismissed in March this year.

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Callum to the football club.

“Callum brings valuable knowledge and experience from a successful playing and management career and will be a hugely important member of the backroom staff.

“We share similar values and ideas relating to the game, and having worked together previously, I’m sure he will have an extremely positive impact and input to the group here.”

