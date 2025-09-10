Ross County boss Tony Docherty explains captaincy switch

New Ross County manager Tony Docherty praised Connor Randall for his reaction to the captaincy being handed over to Declan Gallagher.

And he underlined that his team is full of leaders – including Randall – as they seek to turn their fortunes around, from early Championship strugglers to promotion contenders.

The news filtered around the Global Energy Stadium before Saturday’s 2-1 league defeat by Arbroath that centre-half Gallagher, 34, was now captain, with Randall also in the starting line-up.

‘Absolutely no slight’ on Randall

Versatile defender/midfielder Randall, 29, who took over from Jack Baldwin as the skipper in July 2024, was impressive on Saturday, despite County losing to a late Aaron Muirhead spot-kick leaving them at the foot of the division.

Speaking about Randall’s response, Docherty said: “It speaks volumes of Connor Randall and I had lengthy conversations with him. It wasn’t a decision I took lightly and it is absolutely no slight on him at all.

“Sometimes, the catalyst to get going is change – so there is a change.

“But it is a justified change and nothing changes in so much as what Connor brings to the dynamic of this group.

“He is a fantastic professional and someone I’ve admired as an opposition manager and assistant manager. He is someone you want in your camp, someone you want with you.

“I was at pains to have that conversation with Connor and I cannot explain to you how impressed I am with Connor as a person. He absolutely shines through that.

“When I watched his performance on Saturday, and his performances and reaction in training, I cannot speak highly enough of him.

“But I have to emphasise again – it is leaders I need in this group.

“And I feel I have people with real leadership qualities and I need to depend upon them.

“Connor is one of them, but Declan will lead the group.”

Docherty seeking ‘the right blend’

Docherty, whose team travel to Ayr United this weekend, stressed that although Gallagher wears the armband, he needs more big characters to stand up and be counted.

He said: “Within this group, I think I have real leadership.

“I’ve got Connor Randall, Ross Docherty, Jordan White, Ross Laidlaw – it’s full of characters who are leaders.

“Any success you get as a team comes through that strong leadership group.

“Dec will lead the group, but they all have different qualities. Some lead by example, some are vocal.

“My job as manager is to get that blend right and make sure I feel as if I have five or six captains out there on the pitch.”

‘No stone unturned’ in player search

Docherty, who has appointed ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as his assistant, is identifying targets to improve the squad, with former Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser understood to be on trial.

He added: “I looked at the squad before I came in and I’d watched all the previous games.

“There are areas where you can identify strengths and weaknesses. I’m limited with what I can do, with the window being shut. You only have loans or frees.

“Trust me, I’m working hard with Greg Strong, and the recruitment group, to identify areas that we can strengthen, but I must stress it would be supplementing an already strong squad.

“That’s what attracted me to come here.

“People will be coming in and out at training, I won’t speculate.

“We will leave no stone unturned.

“Until I have something concrete to tell you, it is all speculation.”