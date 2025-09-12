Ross County’s Declan Gallagher says Staggies players must learn to handle pressure of promotion target

New Ross County captain Declan Gallagher is urging his team-mates to handle the weight of promotion expectation at the Dingwall club.

The Staggies were made favourites to win the Championship after their relegation from the top flight in May.

The club followed up with 13 new arrivals, including defender Gallagher, who last season helped Dundee United finish fourth in the Premiership.

It’s not gone to plan, with manager Don Cowie leaving the club last month, and County at the wrong end of the division on two points from their first five fixtures.

Saturday’s trip to Ayr United, who are also winless and just one point ahead, will be new manager Tony Docherty’s second game in charge.

He only had one session with the group last week before they slid to a 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath.

Gallagher, 34, has won the Championship with Dundee and Dundee United, so he’s been over the course.

‘Club should be in the Premiership’

Gallagher, who has also played for Livingston, Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren, was asked at this week’s press conference if players are feeling the pressure to deliver winning results and become promotion chasers.

He said: “It might have created extra pressure, but as footballers, that’s pressure you should thrive upon.

“You should thrive on being in a team that wants to get back to the Premiership.

“Every team will see you as a scalp and maybe some of our boys have felt a little it of pressure from that, but we should take it in a good way.

“You’re at a big club here, and it’s a club that should be in the Premiership.

“We must take that pressure and start showing it on the park.”

Rivals ‘wanting Ross County to fail’

And Gallagher outlined what qualities are needed to be top of the pack come May.

He said: “It takes hard work and determination to win the league.

“The Championship is a very hard league.

“Last season, it looked like Falkirk would run away with it, but they won it by three points, so it takes plenty of grit and determination to win it.

“Right now, we’re in a merry-go-round where things are not falling for us, but it is up to us.

“Everyone else wants us to fail – they said we were going to win it – but we’re still positive and we’re still trying to go forward.

“We know what we have to do to get back up there.”

High-tempo demands from manager

Having now worked with Docherty for a full week, Gallagher hinted what fans can expect from the team under the ex-Dundee manager.

He added: “It’s all high tempo. He’s getting across to the boys about playing forward and being on the front foot at all times.

“The fans will be really happy with the way the manager will want us to play from now on.”

‘Huge honour’ to be County skipper

New manager Docherty handed Gallagher the captain role; he takes over from Connor Randall.

Gallagher is proud to wear the skipper’s armband, but stressed that the responsibilities are shared within the team.

He said: “It’s easy to do because we have four or five captains at this club.

“Ross Docherty was my captain at Dundee United. Connor Randall is still a captain in my eyes at this club.

“We also have some serious players here like Jordan White and Akil Wright, for example.

“It makes it easier for me, knowing I have boys here who are going to have my back as well.

“I won’t always have the right answers, but as long as we stick together as a team then it becomes so much easier for me.

“It’s a huge honour to be made captain. The manager wanted to just freshen things up, and I’m delighted to be Ross County captain.”

‘One of my best goals’ disallowed

Gallagher saw his headed goal disallowed against Arbroath last weekend as the ball from Jay Henderson’s corner was deemed to have swung out of play first.

Then Gallagher brought down Hibs loanee Jacob MacIntyre to concede the penalty, from which Aaron Muirhead scored the penalty to win it for Arbroath.

The experienced centre half, who apologised to supporters and team-mates for his “uncharacteristic mistake”, said: “It was probably one of the best goals I’ll score in my career – a header back across goal and into the top corner.

“It was disappointing, but equally so not to get off the mark for the club, but it’s all about the results.

“I’m desperate to get off the mark for this club.

“At the same time, set-pieces will be big for us. When you look at the size in our team such as Akil Wright, Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White, we have got some great height, so we really need to be making that count.”