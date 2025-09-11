Ross County boss Tony Docherty ‘not looking at league table right now’

Ross County’s basement position isn’t on manager Tony Docherty’s mind right now – even though winning at Ayr United would lift them off bottom spot.

Docherty has just completed his first full week as the Staggies’ manager and his focus is on encouraging and guiding his “scarred” squad towards their first Championship win of the season.

With injury-hit Ayr just one point in front, County know a victory at Somerset Park would move their hosts below them regardless of results elsewhere.

Airdrieonians, who are above County on goal difference, could drop to 10th position on Friday night if they lose by two or more goals at Partick Thistle.

A late penalty last weekend sealed a 2-1 Arbroath victory at the Global Energy Stadium and a week of frank talking and hard working, allied with Callum Davidson’s arrival as the assistant boss, has helped lift the mood.

Ayr are also winless in the league and neither side has tasted a victory since July 22 in the Premier Sports Cup when County thumped Edinburgh City 8-0 and Ayr beat Forfar Athletic 3-0.

Target of securing maximum points

This trip to the seaside for the Dingwall team is matchday six of 36 and Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie last week, said even in last week’s defeat, he saw enough to suggest County will improve.

He said: “I’m not going to look at league tables for a while.

“I just want to focus on individual performances. I want to focus on one game at a time and see where that takes us.

“From our first game on Saturday, I’m really encouraged by the level of performance I saw.

“I do think they looked a little bit scarred at the start of the game, understandably given the situation I’ve come into.

“It was a real sucker-punch at the end, but I did see real developing signs and I’m pleased with the indicators I’m getting from the reaction of the group.

“I like how they came in on the Monday and we’ve all addressed that. It is an honest group of players and people and now we’ve moved on to focus on Ayr United.

“Ayr have their own motivations, but it is very much about us focusing on what we can do to make sure we pick up maximum points.”

‘We should have won on Saturday’

Docherty says former Dundee and Aberdeen attacker Curtis Main is a threat for the Honest Men.

However, if County repeat their second half showing against Arbroath, minus the penalty concession, he believes his team have a chance of winning their first league game for the club since March 1.

He added: “I know a lot of the Ayr players, such as Curtis Main. I took him to Dundee. He’s a good striker, very professional.

“They have a good team and a very good management team (Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker).

“They’re also in a position where they’re looking to get themselves going, very much like we are.

“It will be a very difficult game. It’s a difficult fixture down at Ayr, but it is my job to make sure the boys are prepared technically, tactically and psychologically as we can be, especially going away from home.

“On Saturday, especially in the second half, we put in a level of performance which should have won us that game.

“I do question the disallowed goals, especially Jimmy Scott’s goal. It looked onside.

“If I am asking my team to do everything they can to win a game, that’s what I want them to do.

“In that second half we were on the front-foot, forcing the issue, and getting into good areas, but on the counter-attack we got hit with a sucker-punch. It was a smash and grab.

“We will take the lessons into Saturday. In terms of percentage-wise, we need to do as many things in possession really well.”