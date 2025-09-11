Ross County boss Tony Docherty ‘not looking at league table right now’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County boss Tony Docherty ‘not looking at league table right now’

County are chasing their first Championship victory of the season, which would ensure they move above hosts Ayr United by Saturday night.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County Football Club manager Tony Docherty speaking at the weekly press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 9, 2025.
Ross County boss Tony Docherty is plotting a win at Ayr United this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ross County’s basement position isn’t on manager Tony Docherty’s mind right now – even though winning at Ayr United would lift them off bottom spot.

Docherty has just completed his first full week as the Staggies’ manager and his focus is on encouraging and guiding his “scarred” squad towards their first Championship win of the season.

With injury-hit Ayr just one point in front, County know a victory at Somerset Park would move their hosts below them regardless of results elsewhere.

Airdrieonians, who are above County on goal difference, could drop to 10th position on Friday night if they lose by two or more goals at Partick Thistle.

A late penalty last weekend sealed a 2-1 Arbroath victory at the Global Energy Stadium and a week of frank talking and hard working, allied with Callum Davidson’s arrival as the assistant boss, has helped lift the mood.

Ayr are also winless in the league and neither side has tasted a victory since July 22 in the Premier Sports Cup when County thumped Edinburgh City 8-0 and Ayr beat Forfar Athletic 3-0.

Target of securing maximum points

This trip to the seaside for the Dingwall team is matchday six of 36 and Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie last week, said even in last week’s defeat, he saw enough to suggest County will improve.

He said: “I’m not going to look at league tables for a while.

“I just want to focus on individual performances. I want to focus on one game at a time and see where that takes us.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Arbroath at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 6, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty during his team’s 2-1 loss against Arbroath at the weekend. Image: SNS Group.

“From our first game on Saturday, I’m really encouraged by the level of performance I saw.

“I do think they looked a little bit scarred at the start of the game, understandably given the situation I’ve come into.

“It was a real sucker-punch at the end, but I did see real developing signs and I’m pleased with the indicators I’m getting from the reaction of the group.

“I like how they came in on the Monday and we’ve all addressed that. It is an honest group of players and people and now we’ve moved on to focus on Ayr United.

“Ayr have their own motivations, but it is very much about us focusing on what we can do to make sure we pick up maximum points.”

‘We should have won on Saturday’

Docherty says former Dundee and Aberdeen attacker Curtis Main is a threat for the Honest Men.

However, if County repeat their second half showing against Arbroath, minus the penalty concession, he believes his team have a chance of winning their first league game for the club since March 1.

He added: “I know a lot of the Ayr players, such as Curtis Main. I took him to Dundee. He’s a good striker, very professional.

“They have a good team and a very good management team (Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker).

“They’re also in a position where they’re looking to get themselves going, very much like we are.

Ayr United's Curtis Main celebrates during his team's SPFL Championship 2-1 win against Partick Thistle at Somerset Park, Ayr, on January 25, 2025.
Ayr United forward Curtis Main has scored three goals this season, but none yet in the Championship. Image: SNS Group.

“It will be a very difficult game. It’s a difficult fixture down at Ayr, but it is my job to make sure the boys are prepared technically, tactically and psychologically as we can be, especially going away from home.

“On Saturday, especially in the second half, we put in a level of performance which should have won us that game.

“I do question the disallowed goals, especially Jimmy Scott’s goal. It looked onside.

“If I am asking my team to do everything they can to win a game, that’s what I want them to do.

“In that second half we were on the front-foot, forcing the issue, and getting into good areas, but on the counter-attack we got hit with a sucker-punch. It was a smash and grab.

“We will take the lessons into Saturday. In terms of percentage-wise, we need to do as many things in possession really well.”

