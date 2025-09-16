Ross County boss Tony Docherty explains decision to recruit Callum Davidson as his assistant

Tony Docherty is convinced he and Callum Davidson can form a Dingwall dream team.

The new Ross County manager wasted little time in recruiting the former St Johnstone double cup-winning boss as assistant manager.

That came despite unconfirmed rumours Davidson had only been narrowly pipped for the Staggies vacancy himself.

With Hearts hero John Robertson – predecessor Don Cowie’s short-term No2 – also remaining in the managerial team, Docherty has a wealth of experience to call upon as he tries to kick-start County’s Championship season.

Docherty said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to bring Callum in.

“This will be his first full training week here, while last week was my first full week.

“There’s no magic wand for us, but what is really important is that the two of us have a similar set of beliefs and an identical philosophy on the direction we want to take the team.

“It won’t happen overnight, but trust me it will happen.

“That will come with hard work on the training ground and in the analysis room.

“It is brilliant to have Callum here, shoulder-to-shoulder with me, and it felt brilliant to have him with me on Saturday.

“It is only going to go from strength to strength.

“Callum’s obviously been a manager himself and that’s really important, of course it is.

New management team starting to gel

“He’s had success and, when I was looking for an assistant, I felt the person had to have that experience and know what it is like.

“Callum, equally, is really enjoying being away from being a manager and working on the training ground.

“I think the combination between himself and me works well.

“We’re really enjoying working with what is a good group of players in terms of personalities and types.

“It’s our job to put in as much work as we can to improve them and see levels of performance on a Saturday being better and more consistent.”

Docherty also clarified Robertson’s role, stressing: “They are both assisting me. They are two coaches and John has got a big responsibility for opposition analysis, as well as some other things.

“We are very much a staff who are working together with defined roles and a real clarity.

“We all work together, and John is a big part of that.”

Docherty on Scott Fraser signing

County also recruited rich on-field experience late last Friday in the shape of former Dundee United, Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich and Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser.

Docherty is delighted to have the 30-year-old, but will ease him into action cautiously given a relative lack of recent game time.

A bounce game on Wednesday against Aberdeen will help, with several mystery trialists also being put through their paces.

Docherty said: “(Scott’s signing is) massive – he’s a really good footballer.

“He got 15 minutes in the match on Saturday and it is really important we manage his match fitness.

“He’ll play in a match tomorrow as will folk we have here on trial.

“We’re playing Aberdeen in a closed doors match so Scott, Nicky Clark and a few other boys will be getting valuable minutes as best they can.

“We’re looking at trialists coming in because we feel there are areas we can maybe enhance the squad, which maybe needs a bit more balance.

“Our head of recruitment Greg Strong (the former Motherwell defender) has been working really hard on that and we’ve identified targets who will play in the match.

“I’ll look at them during the game and we’ll see where we go from there.

“We’ve got a left-back coming in, a couple of midfielders and a wide player.

“These are ones we’ll have a look at. I’m a big fan of Greg Strong, even before I came to the football club.

“He does a great job and we see the standard of player he has brought here in terms of Noah Chilvers, Ronan Hale, Akil Wright.

“Similar to that, players he has identified we will look at and see how they do against Aberdeen tomorrow.”