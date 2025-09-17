Ross County boss Tony Docherty makes poignant tribute to ‘a colossus in Scottish football’

Tony Docherty admits it will be an especially poignant moment for him in Dingwall on Saturday as Ross County pay a pre-match tribute to Queen’s Park legend Eddie Hunter.

There will be a minute’s silence before the Championship match between the two sides in memory of Hunter, who died on Saturday evening at the age of 82.

The ultimate one-club man, Hunter spent his entire career playing for the Glasgow southside team and then spent 15 years, from 1979 to 1994, in the Queens Park dug-out as head coach.

A multitude of players and coaches within the Scottish game have talked of the influential and often inspirational part Hunter played in their career development, including past County manager Malky Mackay.

Docherty will have full focus on picking up County’s first win of the league season, but admits the pre-match tribute will be emotional.

He grew up in Hunter’s hometown of East Kilbride and knew the man and his family very well.

Docherty said: “Eddie Hunter was an absolutely brilliant man, a fundamental in terms of developing so many young players.

“I actually knew Eddie and his family – he is from East Kilbride where I’m from as well.

“He is somebody I had the highest regard for.

“I think one of the previous managers here, Malky Mackay, was the same, having played at Queen’s Park under him.

“It’s a real loss, to lose such a colossus in Scottish football.

“It will be fitting for him to be remembered by everyone at the stadium.

“Listen, I can’t say if that gives Queen’s Park a cause, I can only comment on my own team, but I send my sincere condolences to the Hunter family because he was a brilliant man.”

Staggies ready for stern test

Like County, the Spiders are winless so far in the league, but a victory for Docherty and his new three-man managerial team featuring Callum Davidson and John Robertson, would propel the Staggies above their visitors.

Docherty stressed: “I’m expecting a tough game. I know they had a 0-0 draw with Morton at the weekend, but every game in this division is a tough game.

“We’re a scalp to teams this season, there’s no doubt about that, and we need to be ready for that.

“I just want the players to grow in terms of their confidence, their bravery and display that on the pitch.

“We’ll do our due diligence on Queen’s Park, look at their strengths, their weaknesses and make sure we’re as prepared as we can be to execute a gameplan that will hopefully result in us getting all three points.”

Progress made on training ground

Docherty is eager to see progress on the training ground translate onto the field of play after much hard work in his first two weeks in charge.

Last weekend’s draw away to Ayr was frustrating, but he is confident the corner will soon be turned.

Docherty added: “That was the disappointment from Saturday.

“The conditions weren’t good, and that’s not to make an excuse but maybe to give a reason – wind can make a fool of you as a footballer.

“I saw performances from all the players in training last week that I was really pleased with, and I thought they had found form.

“You find form in training, but you then have to show that to everybody on a Saturday.

“I have been encouraged with what I’ve seen on the training ground, but now I need to see that transfer into a matchday.

“Hopefully that’s something we can work towards this week.”

Asked if pressure was building on the team given the lack of a win, Docherty replied: “I don’t feel that. It’s a work in progress.

“Arguably we should have got the win against Arbroath, but we didn’t. Sometimes it doesn’t go for you.

“The big thing for me is consistency of performance, because if you get that it will lead to consistent results.

“I’m not putting any more pressure on anyone than we need to.

“Everyday we come into the training ground and try to improve and develop, and you take that into a match on a Saturday and hope that’s good enough.”