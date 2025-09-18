Scott Fraser backed to reignite career at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Scott Fraser backed to reignite career at Ross County

Tony Docherty is confident the experienced midfielder can play a pivotal role for the Staggies.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Scott Fraser in action against Ayr United.
Tony Docherty reckons new signing Scott Fraser has the hunger to reignite his career with Ross County in the Championship.

The vastly-experienced midfielder, with a strong pedigree north and south of the border, worked with Docherty for a short period at Dundee from last September.

But a serious groin injury and various setbacks kept him out for six months, and his time with the Dark Blues ultimately fell flat before his release.

Fraser made his name with Dundee United, before around 150 appearances in England’s League One with Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton.

At the age of 30, he is still at his peak physically and could prove a crucial signing for the Staggies as they try to kick-start their promotion bid in Scotland’s second tier.

Docherty, having now had a full week working with Fraser, said: “I sense a real hunger in him.

“I had him last year at Dundee, and there were complications that led to him not playing as many games as he should.

“He’s over that now, so it’s just a case of building up his match fitness, and he’s desperate to do that.

“We can see that in his level of performance.

“Scott had other options before committing to this deal, but he chose to come here.

“We’ve got a good relationship, and both of us probably feel like we owe each other a wee bit.

“He got 15 minutes at the weekend, and good minutes into him in the bounce game against Aberdeen during the week, and we have to be cautious as we build him up, but a fit Scott Fraser is a fantastic footballer that would benefit most teams in Scotland.

“He is a massive signing for us – and a really good footballer.”

Scott Fraser in football kit clapping
Docherty looking for right blend

A trait running through County’s new-look squad this season is experience, and Docherty is happy with the quality at his disposal, albeit he is working to add to it.

Asked if it was easier to imprint his ideas quickly with experienced players, he stressed: “There’s not one answer sometimes, I’ve seen that with experienced players, but I’ve also worked well with young players and really enjoyed it.

“You have to get that blend. I always call the experienced players your ‘cultural architects’ – they are the ones who shape your training ground and drive standards every day.

“They maintain performance levels, and it’s a constant process.

“This won’t happen overnight, but it’s constant messaging from myself and Callum Davidson to make sure there’s a really clear message about how we want to go about things.

“It does help when you have experienced players, but you have to get the blend with young talent right as well.”

Scott Fraser gestures
Docherty was running the rule over a number of unnamed trialists during the week.

Asked if any could be signed by Saturday’s home match against Queen’s Park, he replied light-heartedly: “I’ll need to speak to Mr Ferguson and Mr MacGregor about that to see if they would endorse that.

“It’s just important that you don’t stand still. I’ve come into the club at a time where the transfer window is closed, but there are still opportunities.

“The chairman and Steven have been very open in saying that if I can identify opportunities where the squad can be enhanced, I can put it to them.

“It’s my job to do that, and we’ll look at that and identify areas we would like to enhance the squad and balance things a wee bit better.

“These players will get the opportunity tomorrow to showcase themselves, and then we will take it from there.”

