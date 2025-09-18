Scott Fraser backed to reignite career at Ross County

Tony Docherty reckons new signing Scott Fraser has the hunger to reignite his career with Ross County in the Championship.

The vastly-experienced midfielder, with a strong pedigree north and south of the border, worked with Docherty for a short period at Dundee from last September.

But a serious groin injury and various setbacks kept him out for six months, and his time with the Dark Blues ultimately fell flat before his release.

Fraser made his name with Dundee United, before around 150 appearances in England’s League One with Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton.

At the age of 30, he is still at his peak physically and could prove a crucial signing for the Staggies as they try to kick-start their promotion bid in Scotland’s second tier.

Docherty, having now had a full week working with Fraser, said: “I sense a real hunger in him.

“I had him last year at Dundee, and there were complications that led to him not playing as many games as he should.

“He’s over that now, so it’s just a case of building up his match fitness, and he’s desperate to do that.

“We can see that in his level of performance.

“Scott had other options before committing to this deal, but he chose to come here.

“We’ve got a good relationship, and both of us probably feel like we owe each other a wee bit.

“He got 15 minutes at the weekend, and good minutes into him in the bounce game against Aberdeen during the week, and we have to be cautious as we build him up, but a fit Scott Fraser is a fantastic footballer that would benefit most teams in Scotland.

“He is a massive signing for us – and a really good footballer.”

Docherty looking for right blend

A trait running through County’s new-look squad this season is experience, and Docherty is happy with the quality at his disposal, albeit he is working to add to it.

Asked if it was easier to imprint his ideas quickly with experienced players, he stressed: “There’s not one answer sometimes, I’ve seen that with experienced players, but I’ve also worked well with young players and really enjoyed it.

“You have to get that blend. I always call the experienced players your ‘cultural architects’ – they are the ones who shape your training ground and drive standards every day.

“They maintain performance levels, and it’s a constant process.

“This won’t happen overnight, but it’s constant messaging from myself and Callum Davidson to make sure there’s a really clear message about how we want to go about things.

“It does help when you have experienced players, but you have to get the blend with young talent right as well.”

Docherty was running the rule over a number of unnamed trialists during the week.

Asked if any could be signed by Saturday’s home match against Queen’s Park, he replied light-heartedly: “I’ll need to speak to Mr Ferguson and Mr MacGregor about that to see if they would endorse that.

“It’s just important that you don’t stand still. I’ve come into the club at a time where the transfer window is closed, but there are still opportunities.

“The chairman and Steven have been very open in saying that if I can identify opportunities where the squad can be enhanced, I can put it to them.

“It’s my job to do that, and we’ll look at that and identify areas we would like to enhance the squad and balance things a wee bit better.

“These players will get the opportunity tomorrow to showcase themselves, and then we will take it from there.”