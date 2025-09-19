Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay back enjoying his football after tough spell at Bristol Rovers

Jamie Lindsay has already helped Ross County bounce back from one relegation disaster.

Having rejoined the Staggies this summer, the former Celtic youth returns to the Highlands hungry for more.

After a seven-year adventure south of the border, the 29-year-old speaks of that hunger repeatedly and with obvious conviction, just as some have been questioning whether County’s experienced squad has enough of the stuff.

Lindsay’s drive and determination to reignite his career, though, is crystal clear.

He first arrived at County on loan in July 2017 as a loanee, knowing his days with the Glasgow giants were probably numbered.

It was a top-flight season where Jim McIntyre was sacked in September and Owen Coyle’s stint lasted just five months, with four wins in 22 games.

The co-managerial team of Stevie Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell stepped in from March 1 but narrowly failed to save County from relegation after six Premiership seasons.

Then, as now, chairman Roy MacGregor made winning the title and returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking his demand.

Pleased to be back in Dingwall

There is a touch of deja vu, then, for Lindsay, who arrived in Dingwall a fresh-faced kid of 21 and returned a married dad of two at 29.

In between, there has been the Championship title win with the Staggies in 2018/19, two promotions, one relegation and one English Championship survival with Rotherham.

After a less satisfying spell with Bristol Rovers, he jumped at the chance of a two-year deal in Dingwall.

Speaking for the first time since his summer move, Lindsay admitted: “It feels really good to be back!

“It’s been six or seven years, but I have so many good memories at this club.

“Even after I left, I felt such an attachment to it, always checking the Ross County score.

“In the first few weeks, it was difficult to settle because my kids and my wife were in hotels and Air BnBs but, thankfully, in the last week or two we’ve moved into a house and the kids have started school.

“Off the pitch, things have started to settle down.

“It’s a bit more difficult than the first time around! Obviously I’ve got two kids now, one is eight, the other is five.

“I had the oldest when I was here last time, but he was only one when we left, so wasn’t at school or anything.

“They started school in England, so it has been daunting for them as well. Their whole life was getting changed.

“I dropped them off at school the first day wondering if I was a bad dad, but now they’re fine so it has taken a bit of weight off my shoulders.

“I can concentrate on why I’m here, which is to play football.

“There are a lot of things in football that fans don’t see, but it’s not an excuse, it’s part of the job.

“My oldest is now in the Ross County academy, so I think we’re going to really enjoy it.”

Optimistic for season ahead

Looking to the future, that conviction and desire to succeed burns in Lindsay’s eyes.

He loves the family atmosphere at County, with many individuals from his previous stint still around the place.

He said: “I always found it to be a proper family club.

“When I met the chairman for the first time when I was coming on loan, that was the sell – a club that is close-knit. That’s good to be part of.

“Right now it’s a tough period, but I believe it will come.

“The first year I was on loan, we were in the Premiership and got relegated, and then we won the Championship and I left.

“Hopefully we can do well this season and end up where we want to be. I would love to have a shot at the Premiership this time around.

“It’s a huge motivation. My missus and I always talk about football and I’m as hungry as ever to succeed.

“That’s why I uprooted the family and came here.

“If anything, I’m even more hungry now, after the poor start to the season, because I know we need to turn things around.”

After five brilliant years at Rotherham, boss Steve Evans tried to keep Lindsay, but he felt he needed a move.

He admits Bristol Rovers, in hindsight, was a mistake.

Lindsay stressed: “In the first year, we got promoted from League One, then we got relegated in the championship.

“We got promoted again, and we stayed up that time, but in my last year at Rotherham we had three managers.

“Although Steve Evans tried to keep me, after five years I was ready for a change.

“I probably made the wrong decision. I went to Bristol, and it’s nothing against the club, but my family stayed in Yorkshire so they were three hours away.

“I didn’t enjoy it. I lost a wee bit of my love for football.

“The manager got sacked in November and the new manager didn’t really fancy me.

“It’s probably the first time in my career that I didn’t get on with a manager.

“I still had two years left on my contract, but, at the end of the season, I just wanted to enjoy football again.

“You know how quickly time flies by in your career, so I wanted to go somewhere I had a feeling for the club again.

“This is the club I’ve probably had the best feeling for in my career.

“The Championship in England is a massive league. Growing up, I watched the games on the telly in my mum and dad’s house, so I’m definitely coming back to Scotland with a lot more experience, but also with a lot more to give.

“I’m at a good age, and the main thing is that my hunger is probably greater than it’s ever been.

“It has taken a bit of time and work on fitness, but I think last Saturday was the best I’ve felt so far.”