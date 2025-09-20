Ross County boss Tony Docherty bemoans ‘self-inflicted’ defeat after ‘baffling’ errors against Queen’s Park

Tony Docherty felt exasperation and depths of anger after watching Ross County’s dominance disintegrate on the back of poor decision-making by individuals within the team.

The former Aberdeen assistant manager took ownership of a defeat that sent the Staggies to the bottom of the table on goal difference, but made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate the kind of “absolutely baffling” errors of judgement that brought about the downfall.

Defeat – the new manager’s second from three matches so far – leaves County 13 points off leaders St Johnstone in a season where they have declared title success their aim.

Declan Gallagher’s 60th minute red card contributed to a seventh Championship match without victory, making it six months now, in all, without a league win.

Queen’s Park claimed their first win of the campaign with a brilliantly-taken double from Josh Fowler.

County had opened with purpose, the Docherty effect perhaps evident in how the Staggies shifted the ball more swiftly and purposefully than in the recent past.

Queen’s had to dig deep, but did so – and never looked like being over-run as County’s attacking efforts fell flat and then unravelled.

Docherty, referring to player decision-making rather than the officials, said: “I’m hugely frustrated, because that first half is the way I want Ross County to play at home.

“It was complete dominance, control of the game, and I was probably bemoaning the fact that the end product wasn’t there.

“I had just readied three subs to sharpen up the attack, but for some inexplicable reason a decision was made that put us in a position where we go down to 10 men.

“That’s absolutely baffling for me. In my last home game as well there was a decision like that, so it’s self-inflicted.

“If anyone is beating Ross County at the moment, it’s Ross County.

“As much as we can put across messages on the training ground, there has to be a collective responsibility across the football pitch, because these individual things are absolutely killing the team.

“As a team, we need to realise that as dominant as we are in forward areas of the pitch we are secure behind it, and we didn’t get that right.

“We didn’t get that right in our last home game either, so that’s six points we’ve dropped that Ross County should be picking up.

“As manager, I’m not going to accept that. That’s six points that we’ve let go, and I will take responsibility for that as manager, but that has to stop.”

Conceding against the run of the play

County’s back four were left too exposed for Queen’s opening goal, which came hugely against the run of play.

Clear openings were few and far between until a rapid counter-attack ended with Matthew Shiels nudging the ball through the home defence for Fowler to fire past Ross Laidlaw with ease after 39 minutes.

After that classic sucker-punch, immediate pressure from County culminated in a penalty after Jay Henderson’s shot struck the hand of Carlo Pignatiello.

Ronan Hale, claiming his seventh goal of the season, netted the spot-kick with calm ease.

Then, approaching the hour, a ball forward bounced behind home defender Gallagher and the former Scotland star brought down Shiels for a straight red card.

County, with 10 men, were caught for the winner after 76 minutes, with a scuffed clearance allowing the gleeful Fowler to drive home his second of the day.

Docherty made it clear he wasn’t “hanging Declan Gallagher out to dry afterwards” pointing to other decision-making that created the danger and pressure leading to the flashpoint.

But he added: “The player’s decision gives the referee a decision to make, and we should be in a position where he doesn’t have a decision to make.

“If we are attacking, we need to make sure we are secure behind the ball, and in that instance we weren’t.

“When we go down to 10 men, it gets difficult. We conceded a poor goal. Even with 10 men on the pitch, we were still trying to get a goal.

“We go two up top with Jordan White and Ronan Hale, and we had opportunities from that.

“If you watched that game from minute one, it was a hugely dominant performance, the way I want us to play at home, on a brilliant pitch to play on.

“Scott Fraser was excellent for his first real game, he showed what he will bring to the team, and we had such control but it was a self-inflicted defeat, and that’s the reason we are where we are.

“It is encouraging, but the overriding feeling just now is that it’s about winning football matches.

“You give yourself the best chance of winning when you have that control and are playing in the opposition’s third.

“That’s what we were working on in training all week, but to undo all that with an individual mistake is baffling. It’s really damaging to the team.

“I’m not hanging Declan out to dry, it’s a decision defensively that we made.

“That was the last action, but there were things leading up to that that weren’t right, so I’m not pinning this in any way on Declan.”

Asked about the 13-point gap on St Johnstone at the league’s summit, Docherty stressed: “What you need to do is not get involved in the noise or look at a league table.

“Day by day, you just need to work on your performance levels and bring that into matches, like we did today.

“If I can see that level of performance, that will give us the greatest opportunity to win games. What will stop us winning games is the decision-making we saw today.”

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3) – Laidlaw 6; Crompton 6, Wright 6, Gallagher 5, O’Sullivan 6 (White 78); Randall 7, Docherty 6, Fraser 6 (Lindsay 65); Henderson 6 (Mackay-Steven 71), Hale 6, Phillips 6 (Cornelius 71, 5). Subs not used: Foster, Clark, Smith, Iacovitti,Scott.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferry 6; Pignatiello 6, Murray 7, Fox 7, Fieldson 6 (Drozd 72); Longridge 6, MacGregor 7 (Waugh 90); Connelly 6 (Scott 87, 2), McDonnell 7, Shiels 7; Fowler 8. Subs not used: Wills, McGinlay, McLean, Sowa, Friel, McLeish.

Referee: Alastair Grieve

Attendance: 2,800

Man of the match: Josh Fowler (Queen’s Park).