Ross County

Ross County manager Tony Docherty enjoying life in Dingwall despite tough start

The former Aberdeen assistant manager is now three weeks into the second full managerial position of his career.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tony Docherty admits he is enjoying the job at Ross County more and more as he works to embed a new style and identity on the team.

The former Aberdeen assistant manager is now three weeks into the second full managerial position of his career and senses real potential in the blend of youth and experience present in the Dingwall dressing room.

While results are still to turn for County under Docherty, there were clear signs last Saturday of what he is demanding.

The Staggies, prior to Declan Gallagher’s sending off, were not only more dominant on the ball through midfield, but slicker and more forward-thinking in their attacking intent.

It all unravelled in the end, with a first win of the season still an aspiration in the Championship campaign.

But Docherty’s message this week was to “trust the process” and he believes the staff and players at all levels within the Global Energy Stadium are buying into his message.

The 54-year-old stressed: “I do think, in this division, experience serves you well.

“I call them your cultural architects. They are the ones who, on a day-to-day basis, drive the standards in training.

“As I said when I changed the captaincy, I think I’ve got a squad full of leaders, but those leaders need led. That’s something we’re endeavouring to do.

“There’s a real blend. The likes of Jay Henderson, Ronan Hale, Aaron Lyall, Adam Emslie, Ben Crompton are players who are still learning and making their way in the game.

“They need not just staff to help them, but also the players with experience around about them.

“That’s one reason I’m enjoying the job, day-by day, more and more because I’m finding out a great deal about the players.

“What I’m finding is they’re a really good group and that blend of youth and experience is something we need to tap into.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty during the draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS. 

“That’s what time on the training ground is all about.

“The players work hard here. We’re here all day. We do a lot of analysis, double sessions, and I’m trying to create that kind of environment and culture.

“People, staff and players, just want to get better. There’s a real buy-in from the players.

“We see that in the identity coming for the team, but again, while that’s important, the most important part in winning games.

“But if you can win games with a playing style and identity, that’s what we’re all looking for.”

A positive reaction to setback

Asked about the squad’s reaction in training to the ultimate setback of losing to Queen’s Park, where individual mistakes undid County’s dominance, Docherty said: “It has been really positive.

“The clearest message is there has to be real trust and belief from everyone in the process.

“I think it was evident prior to the sending off on Saturday. We have been working really hard on a playing style, an identity, a way of playing.

“I was really pleased with that from the players but, ultimately, they are here to win football matches.

“I know it is a cliche, but it is a marathon, not a sprint. It is really important.

“All the conversations I’ve had with the chairman and the CEO are about long-term success and sustainability.”

Ross County’s Ronan Hale scores a penalty against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.  

No decision has been made, as yet, publicly at least, on a number of trialists recently put through their paces at the club.

Docherty added: “There’s work going on at the moment, but unless there’s something to confirm, I’ll not get involved with speculation.

“I’ve spoken of an imbalance in the squad I inherited and Scott Fraser’s arrival has really helped with that.

“There was a lack of left-side players and a wee bit of imbalance in terms of defensive cover.

“That’s something we’ll endeavour to improve throughout the season.

“When I came in, the window was shut so I was limited in what I could bring in, just free transfers and loans.

“It is something as a staff, we look at on a day-to-day basis.

“How can we get better? That’s the whole environment and culture we’re trying to create.”

