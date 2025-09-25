Ross County sign Dundee goalkeeper on season-long loan

Carson, who has also had spells at Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren, and south of the border in England with the likes of Morecambe, Hartlepool and Cheltenham, had fallen behind Jon McCracken in the Dens Park pecking order.
Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Trevor into the club.
“He is a player I know well, having worked with him recently.
“Trevor adds fantastic experience and mentality to the squad, having made over 300 career appearances.
“He’s a top professional having excelled at both club and international level, and we know he’ll bring real quality and leadership to the squad.”
Conversation