Ross County sign Dundee goalkeeper on season-long loan

Ross County have sealed a deal to bring in Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Crason on a season-long loan.

The experienced shot-stopper will challenge current first choice Ross Laidlaw and ex-West Brom and Wrexham keeper Brad Foster who arrived in the summer.

Northern Ireland international Carson played under manager Tony Docherty at Dundee, but earlier this season is understood to have knocked back the offer to join County under predecessor Don Cowie.

Carson, who has also had spells at Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren, and south of the border in England with the likes of Morecambe, Hartlepool and Cheltenham, had fallen behind Jon McCracken in the Dens Park pecking order.

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Trevor into the club.

“He is a player I know well, having worked with him recently.

“Trevor adds fantastic experience and mentality to the squad, having made over 300 career appearances.

“He’s a top professional having excelled at both club and international level, and we know he’ll bring real quality and leadership to the squad.”