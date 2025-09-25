Ross County sign Dundee goalkeeper on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign Dundee goalkeeper on season-long loan

The experienced shot-stopper will challenge current first choice Ross Laidlaw and ex-West Brom and Wrexham keeper Brad Foster who arrived in the summer.

By Alasdair Fraser
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson during an SPFL Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on April 26, 2025.
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS Group.

Ross County have sealed a deal to bring in Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Crason on a season-long loan.

Northern Ireland international Carson played under manager Tony Docherty at Dundee, but earlier this season is understood to have knocked back the offer to join County under predecessor Don Cowie.

Carson, who has also had spells at Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren, and south of the border in England with the likes of Morecambe, Hartlepool and Cheltenham, had fallen behind Jon McCracken in the Dens Park pecking order.

New Ross County goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: Ross County. 

Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Trevor into the club.

“He is a player I know well, having worked with him recently.

“Trevor adds fantastic experience and mentality to the squad, having made over 300 career appearances.

“He’s a top professional having excelled at both club and international level, and we know he’ll bring real quality and leadership to the squad.”

Conversation