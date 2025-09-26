Ross Docherty convinced Ross County are ready to turn a corner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty convinced Ross County are ready to turn a corner

The Staggies sit joint bottom of the Championship ahead of this weekend's trip to Greenock Morton.

Ross County's Ross Docherty. Image: SNS.
By Alasdair Fraser

Ross Docherty is convinced Ross County are close to turning the corner in the Championship campaign as the quest for a confidence-boosting first win approaches an eighth weekend.

The Dingwall team, currently berthed at joint bottom of a league they want to win, suffered a statistically baffling reversal against Queen’s Park last weekend.

But the dominance, undone by a couple of costly errors, is reflective of steady improvement under new manager Tony Docherty, according to his midfield namesake.

Docherty, a past title winner with Dundee United, Partick and Ayr, said: “There has been a great reaction in training this week from the lads. Obviously results haven’t been what we wanted, but we analyse the game and go through the bad points.

“If I’m honest, there weren’t many.

“The boys hold their hands up and are honest, but that’s probably one of the most one-sided games I’ve been involved in, up until the sending off.

“There’s plenty of positives there and training has been upbeat.

“We’re focused on more of the same, while cutting out the little mistakes.

“Especially in midfield where I play, I felt it was much more controlled from us in the last match.

“At times, watching it back, you could see the Queen’s Park boys  thinking ‘what’s going on here?’

“I’m not saying we are where we want to be – we want to put wins and points on the board.

“But going forward, if we can perform like that we will be absolutely fine. It is just fine-tuning little bits.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it is all happy in the dressing room. We’re putting pressure on each other to improve.

“It is just getting that first win and, from what I saw the other day, we’re not far away.

“Hopefully people can see the boys are putting in a great deal of effort. We’re going in the right direction.”

Ross County’s Ross Docherty in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS.

Docherty said that the new manager’s arrival had heralded an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary approach to change, with important tweaks in style, rather than a ‘rip it up and start again’ approach.

He stressed: “The manager has come in and put his own stamp on it, of course, but there are little changes in emphasis and little tweaks.

“For us, we’re all getting used to each other. People ask, why can’t you do that earlier? But it does take time. It’s a fairly new team.

“Game-by-game, we’re getting there. I don’t want to make out I’m happy while we’re near the bottom of the table, but for us it is about that improvement.

“We’re in here for double sessions most days, so it is definitely not for a lack of trying and effort.

“What’s missing?

“We’re probably conceding goals we wouldn’t normally concede. Unless we cut that out, it is not going to change.

“We’re probably not creating clear enough chances, but we’re working on that daily. If we can keep that control, the chances in the areas we are getting into will pay off.

“There’s wee things going against us at this moment you might normally get away with, the little errors we’re making – but we’re not far away.

“That’s the way I see it. Hopefully, it can turn quickly.”

Docherty believes County can close the gap

County sit 16 points behind St Johnstone, leading some to suggest the title is already beyond them.

Docherty is unconcerned, having seen the dramatic points swings of past Championship seasons.

He added: “I’m not going to lie and say our aspirations have changed.

“We came here to win promotion for the club and it is still there.

“We’ve made a poor start and we’re seeing St Johnstone’s results. They are on a high even compared to the rest of the league.

“But the league is very competitive and it is a long season.

“Falkirk looked like runaway winners last year and got pegged back, having to win it on the last day.

“I’ve been involved in it a few times myself and had the pleasure of winning it two years ago when we were pushed all the way.

“As long as we keep working hard, our aspirations and beliefs are we still have the same goal of trying to get promoted.”

Meanwhile, Ross County have announced summer signings Adam Emslie and Arron Lyall are leaving the club on loan until the end of this season.

Emslie 20, the former Aberdeen youth, had spells at Formartine and Cove Rangers before joining County on a two-year deal in early July.

He now rejoins League One Cove on a deal until January.

Lyall, 21, who started his career with Rangers, and signed for Morton last season, also retraces his steps to Cappielow for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Emslie had managed three League Cup starts and a subs’ appearance with the Dingwall club, while Lyall clocked up just two starts and five substitute appearances.

Neither had featured since new manager Tony Docherty’s arrival as replacement for Don Cowie.

 

