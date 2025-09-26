Ross Docherty convinced Ross County are ready to turn a corner

Ross Docherty is convinced Ross County are close to turning the corner in the Championship campaign as the quest for a confidence-boosting first win approaches an eighth weekend.

The Dingwall team, currently berthed at joint bottom of a league they want to win, suffered a statistically baffling reversal against Queen’s Park last weekend.

But the dominance, undone by a couple of costly errors, is reflective of steady improvement under new manager Tony Docherty, according to his midfield namesake.

Docherty, a past title winner with Dundee United, Partick and Ayr, said: “There has been a great reaction in training this week from the lads. Obviously results haven’t been what we wanted, but we analyse the game and go through the bad points.

“If I’m honest, there weren’t many.

“The boys hold their hands up and are honest, but that’s probably one of the most one-sided games I’ve been involved in, up until the sending off.

“There’s plenty of positives there and training has been upbeat.

“We’re focused on more of the same, while cutting out the little mistakes.

“Especially in midfield where I play, I felt it was much more controlled from us in the last match.

“At times, watching it back, you could see the Queen’s Park boys thinking ‘what’s going on here?’

“I’m not saying we are where we want to be – we want to put wins and points on the board.

“But going forward, if we can perform like that we will be absolutely fine. It is just fine-tuning little bits.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it is all happy in the dressing room. We’re putting pressure on each other to improve.

“It is just getting that first win and, from what I saw the other day, we’re not far away.

“Hopefully people can see the boys are putting in a great deal of effort. We’re going in the right direction.”

Docherty said that the new manager’s arrival had heralded an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary approach to change, with important tweaks in style, rather than a ‘rip it up and start again’ approach.

He stressed: “The manager has come in and put his own stamp on it, of course, but there are little changes in emphasis and little tweaks.

“For us, we’re all getting used to each other. People ask, why can’t you do that earlier? But it does take time. It’s a fairly new team.

“Game-by-game, we’re getting there. I don’t want to make out I’m happy while we’re near the bottom of the table, but for us it is about that improvement.

“We’re in here for double sessions most days, so it is definitely not for a lack of trying and effort.

“What’s missing?

“We’re probably conceding goals we wouldn’t normally concede. Unless we cut that out, it is not going to change.

“We’re probably not creating clear enough chances, but we’re working on that daily. If we can keep that control, the chances in the areas we are getting into will pay off.

“There’s wee things going against us at this moment you might normally get away with, the little errors we’re making – but we’re not far away.

“That’s the way I see it. Hopefully, it can turn quickly.”

Docherty believes County can close the gap

County sit 16 points behind St Johnstone, leading some to suggest the title is already beyond them.

Docherty is unconcerned, having seen the dramatic points swings of past Championship seasons.

He added: “I’m not going to lie and say our aspirations have changed.

“We came here to win promotion for the club and it is still there.

“We’ve made a poor start and we’re seeing St Johnstone’s results. They are on a high even compared to the rest of the league.

“But the league is very competitive and it is a long season.

“Falkirk looked like runaway winners last year and got pegged back, having to win it on the last day.

“I’ve been involved in it a few times myself and had the pleasure of winning it two years ago when we were pushed all the way.

“As long as we keep working hard, our aspirations and beliefs are we still have the same goal of trying to get promoted.”

Meanwhile, Ross County have announced summer signings Adam Emslie and Arron Lyall are leaving the club on loan until the end of this season.

Emslie 20, the former Aberdeen youth, had spells at Formartine and Cove Rangers before joining County on a two-year deal in early July.

He now rejoins League One Cove on a deal until January.

Lyall, 21, who started his career with Rangers, and signed for Morton last season, also retraces his steps to Cappielow for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Emslie had managed three League Cup starts and a subs’ appearance with the Dingwall club, while Lyall clocked up just two starts and five substitute appearances.

Neither had featured since new manager Tony Docherty’s arrival as replacement for Don Cowie.