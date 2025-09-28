Ross County defender Ben Crompton takes positives from controversial encounter against Greenock Morton

Ross County defender Ben Crompton described his side’s 1-1 draw at Greenock Morton as “a decent point”.

Referee Dan McFarlane was in the firing line after his decision to disallow a second half Morton strike proved to be the pivotal moment in a heated clash at Cappielow on Saturday.

Crompton was at the centre of the controversy in the 54th minute when Kerr Robertson lashed the ball into the County net after the Staggies defender played the ball into his path.

But referee McFarlane adjudged the ball had been headed by Eammon Brophy and gave offside.

Crompton, who admitted the ball struck him, said: “The cross has come in and their lad has just been offside. The ball did come off me.”

Crompton added: “We’ll take another point away from home and move on and work on the training pitch and hopefully we can get that first win next week at home against Raith Rovers.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure having started the game well. We just lost that a little bit and had to weather the storm which resulted in them getting control of the game. If you look back at the game it’s a decent point.

“The gaffer, Tony Docherty, has made his his plans clear as to how he wants us to play.

“We did it for the first moments of the game. It’s a case of sticking together as there are good players in that dressing room. We have to trust each other and show more bravery at times.

“We had some good defending and on another day we could have nicked three points.”

Imrie furious with decision

Morton head coach Dougie Imrie described the decision to rule out the Morton goal as “idiotic” and “embarrassing” and vowed to take the matter up with head of refereeing Willie Collum.

Imrie said: “It’s getting beyond a joke. That’s the biggest blunder this season and it’s getting embarrassing now. It was a ridiculous decision, my players are gutted because of an idiotic decision. It was as clear as day.”

County took the lead after 18 minutes when prolific scorer Ronan Hale netted from the penalty spot after Scott Fraser was fouled by Cammy MacPherson.

The Staggies suffered a blow just before the break when the influential Ross Docherty went off and will undergo a scan on a tight hamstring.

After the controversy involving Crompton, Morton finally grabbed an equaliser in 73 minutes through substitute Cammy Blues.

Docherty content with point

Staggies boss Tony Docherty said: “I never saw the disallowed goal so I can’t comment.

“In terms of chances we should have scored a few more. Any point away from home is a good point and it is important you build on that.”

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson made his debut for County on Saturday having joined on a season-long loan from Dundee.

Docherty added: “Trevor made an outstanding save and that’s why I brought him to the club.

“He is an outstanding goalkeeper, and more than that he’s a brilliant person and exactly the type of person you bring in here. They need his mentality and drive and Trevor will certainly bring that. I was hoping he would keep a clean sheet. Over the piece he did everything to ensure we did not lose that game.

“We had to dig in and did enough to come away with a point. We were resilient and I saw positive signs to get us winning.

“We should never have lost two games at home, but that’s reality. On the balance of play we will give ourselves more chances of winning games.”