Ross County boss Tony Docherty tips Arron Lyall to shine on Morton loan spell – then push for Staggies’ spot

Ross County manager Tony Docherty insists Arron Lyall remains in his plans – despite his loan switch to Championship rivals Morton.

The 21-year-old, a summer signing by previous boss Don Cowie from Ton on a two-year deal, has returned to Cappielow in a bid to get regular games under Dougie Imrie.

Morton’s young player of the year last term, who can operate on either wing or in central midfield, was out of the County team when Docherty replaced Cowie at the start of September.

He had made seven cup and league appearances in July and August, but was unable to force his way into the side and a deal was agreed for Lyall to return to Inverclyde on a season-long loan.

January could be time for Lyall recall

However, there is an option for Lyall to be recalled by County in the New Year and Docherty believes he – along with long-term injured star Noah Chilvers – can inject fresh quality to their ranks going into 2026.

He said: “Arron can probably feel a little bit unfortunate because when I came in, there was a wee bit of an imbalance in the squad.

“Arron, in the first couple of squad selections, hadn’t even been playing. He’s a good young player, but he has to get game time.

“He’s gone out to Morton to do that, but he’s still a Ross County player.

“He’ll be back, hopefully, with good performances with us in January.

“You never know, it might feel like a new signing, because both him and Noah Chilvers are a good two to bring in in January.

“Arron had a really good year with Morton last year and that’s the reason I sat down and spoke to him.

“He’s a good boy, Arron. I sat down and spoke to him.

“We had a grown-up conversation about it.

“It’s something in terms of his development as a Ross County player that will hopefully benefit himself and County moving forward.”

Lyall is set to feature in Morton’s match at basement hosts Airdrie on Saturday having not been able to play in Ton’s 1-1 draw with County at the weekend.

Will Ross Docherty get the all-clear?

One midfielder the Staggies boss hopes will be ready for action this weekend’s home fixture against Raith Rovers is Ross Docherty.

The ex-Dundee United star came off with an injury just before the break at Cappielow.

The 32-year-old has been assessed and the manager has his fingers crossed so that the play-maker will get the all-clear to face Raith.

He added: “Ross was feeling his hamstring a bit tight, so hopefully he’s caught it before he’s actually done any real damage to it.

“Hopefully, because we know how important a player Doc is for us.”

County, who are winless in any league game since March 1, are chasing their first victory in the Championship as they bid to move away from ninth position.