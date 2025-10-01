Ross County boss Tony Docherty tips Arron Lyall to shine on Morton loan spell – then push for Staggies’ spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County boss Tony Docherty tips Arron Lyall to shine on Morton loan spell – then push for Staggies’ spot

Bad timing was part of the reason for midfielder's loan return to Cappielow - but the Dingwall manager spells out his hopes to bring Lyall back in January.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Arron Lyall in action against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup tie against Edinburgh City at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on July 22, 2025.
Arron Lyall, right, in action for Ross County against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup in July. Image: Jasperimage.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty insists Arron Lyall remains in his plans – despite his loan switch to Championship rivals Morton.

The 21-year-old, a summer signing by previous boss Don Cowie from Ton on a two-year deal, has returned to Cappielow in a bid to get regular games under Dougie Imrie.

Morton’s young player of the year last term, who can operate on either wing or in central midfield, was out of the County team when Docherty replaced Cowie at the start of September.

He had made seven cup and league appearances in July and August, but was unable to force his way into the side and a deal was agreed for Lyall to return to Inverclyde on a season-long loan.

January could be time for Lyall recall

However, there is an option for Lyall to be recalled by County in the New Year and Docherty believes he – along with long-term injured star Noah Chilvers – can inject fresh quality to their ranks going into 2026.

He said: “Arron can probably feel a little bit unfortunate because when I came in, there was a wee bit of an imbalance in the squad.

“Arron, in the first couple of squad selections, hadn’t even been playing. He’s a good young player, but he has to get game time.

Morton's Arron Lyall, right, takes on Dunfermline Athletic's Aaron Comrie during an SPFL Championship match at Cappielow Park, Greenock, on December 21, 2024.
Arron Lyall, right, in action for Morton against Dunfermline Athletic’s Aaron Comrie last December. Image: SNS Group.

“He’s gone out to Morton to do that, but he’s still a Ross County player.

“He’ll be back, hopefully, with good performances with us in January.

“You never know, it might feel like a new signing, because both him and Noah Chilvers are a good two to bring in in January.

“Arron had a really good year with Morton last year and that’s the reason I sat down and spoke to him.

“He’s a good boy, Arron. I sat down and spoke to him.

“We had a grown-up conversation about it.

“It’s something in terms of his development as a Ross County player that will hopefully benefit himself and County moving forward.”

Lyall is set to feature in Morton’s match at basement hosts Airdrie on Saturday having not been able to play in Ton’s 1-1 draw with County at the weekend. 

Will Ross Docherty get the all-clear?

One midfielder the Staggies boss hopes will be ready for action this weekend’s home fixture against Raith Rovers is Ross Docherty.

The ex-Dundee United star came off with an injury just before the break at Cappielow.

The 32-year-old has been assessed and the manager has his fingers crossed so that the play-maker will get the all-clear to face Raith.

He added: “Ross was feeling his hamstring a bit tight, so hopefully he’s caught it before he’s actually done any real damage to it.

“Hopefully, because we know how important a player Doc is for us.”

County, who are winless in any league game since March 1, are chasing their first victory in the Championship as they bid to move away from ninth position.

