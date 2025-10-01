Ross County boss Tony Docherty: Why this is an important time for Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan in Dingwall

Ross County boss Tony Docherty believes Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan can help realise his potential with the Highlanders.

On Tuesday, the final day this year to conclude deals for loanees, County made three signings.

In came Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie, 26, Dons midfielder Ryan Duncan, 21, and versatile Dundee United player Miller Thomson, also 21, on loan deals until the end of the season.

They join Dundee loanee keeper Trevor Carson and ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser in being recent additions for Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie in the hot-seat last month.

Even with Arron Lyall, Adam Emslie, Copeland Thain and Jamie Williamson out on loan, County have a squad tally of 28, although defender Josh Reid and midfielders Noah Chilvers and Andrew MacLeod are recovering from long-term injuries.

Since being relegated from the Premiership in May, Don Cowie and Docherty combined have brought in a combined total of 17 new players, with 20 exiting Dingwall, including those on loan last term.

A player with ‘a brilliant left foot’

When asked about Duncan, ex-Dons assistant Docherty explained how he hopes it pans out for the player and both clubs.

He said: “I saw Ryan as a really talented young player, and he has a lot of tools.

“Physically he’s a specimen, and he’s got a brilliant left foot. I’m working with him to try and give him the opportunity to realise that potential.

“He has played 33 games in the Premiership with Aberdeen, and 32 games I think in the Championship with Queen’s Park, so this is a really important time for him.

“I’ve worked with boys before at a really important stage of their career, and I would put Miller Thomson and Ryan Duncan in that category now.

“I’ve got experience, so do my staff, and we’ll all endeavour to make sure we’re on the same page.

“We know how big of an opportunity this is from Ryan, but there has to be 100 per cent commitment from both parties to make sure it works.”

Injury setback on day one for Mackie

Docherty reported that a closed-door game against Championship rivals Dunfermline on Tuesday led to an immediate injury blow for Mackie, although the extent of the “strain” is not yet known.

He said: “Sean picked up an innocuous injury during Tuesday’s bounce game warm-up (at Dunfermline).

“I had organised a game to see some of these boys before they got into action and, unfortunately, Sean picked up the most innocuous injury. We don’t know the full extent of it at the moment.

“That’s a bit of a setback, but it’s too early to tell the extent of it. I’ve not had a report back from the physios. It was an innocuous strain he picked up.

“We will manage. We have a strong enough squad.”

Better balance to bolstered squad

Docherty is seeking his and the club’s first Championship win of the season.

Ninth-placed County have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1.

This Saturday, in Docherty’s fifth game in charge, they host Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers.

Docherty said: “I have real gratitude to the chairman (Roy MacGregor) and chief executive (Steven Ferguson).

“I came in when it was too late to make use of the (main) transfer window, but I was able to make use of this one.

“The team have played 12 competitive matches, and I have been involved in four.

“I have identified areas where I could strengthen.

“I looked at the balance of the squad and every one of them excites me.

“Trevor Carson, we all saw his performance at the weekend. Scott Fraser offers a real contribution to the team.

“Ryan Duncan, I have worked with before, while Miller Thomson is similar to players I have worked with before where there’s a hunger and they need to get their careers going.

“Myself, (assistant boss) Callum Davidson and (first-team coach) John Robertson can help them with that. Sean Mackie has come in to also address the balance.

“They are all good players we have targeted. It’s not just the type of player, but the type of person, that motivation for them and for us.

“It has been a stringent process within the limited window we had.

“I am now glad I can address the players and say, ‘that’s us from now until January’.

“I think we’re strong enough and we need to now prove that on the pitch. It’s shoulders to the wheel – time to start producing.

‘Healthy competition’ pleased boss

Docherty is urging his players to catch his attention daily in a bid to get in the team and stay there.

He added: “It is all about healthy competition.

“In my experience, you only get success with having competition in the squad.

“We have, for example, three goalkeepers in the building but they need to work well together as do the four centre backs.

“They have to pick the team, in a way, rather than me.

“That’s based on match and training performances. Any opportunities they can get to impress me and stay in the team, it is down to them.”