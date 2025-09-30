Ross County sign Falkirk full-back on a season-long loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign Falkirk full-back on a season-long loan deal

Deadline day loan transfer sees experienced Bairns defender secure switch to Dingwall.

By Paul Chalk
Falkirk defender Sean Mackie keeps his eye on the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie at Buckie Thistle on July 20, 2024.
Falkirk's Sean Mackie in action against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup last season. Image: Jasperimage.

Ross County have bolstered their defensive options with the loan capture of Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie.

The 26-year-old, who has made 87 appearances for the Bairns, has been snapped up on a deal until the end of the season from the newly-promoted Premiership side.

Mackie, who has also played for Hibs, Dundee and Raith Rovers, becomes Tony Docherty’s third signing since his arrival as the County gaffer, following goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who is on loan from Dundee, and ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser.

Len O’Sullivan is the current holder of the left-back position, while Josh Reid is battling back from hamstring surgery recovery.

Boss Docherty said:  “I’m delighted to bring Sean to the football club.

“He adds experience and knowledge of the Scottish Championship, having featured heavily and successfully in Falkirk’s title win last season, as well as being part of the Hibs team which won this division.

“He will bring competition to the left side of our defence, adding a real professionalism and consistency to the squad, as well as a top mentality.”

