Ross County sign Falkirk full-back on a season-long loan deal

Ross County have bolstered their defensive options with the loan capture of Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie.

The 26-year-old, who has made 87 appearances for the Bairns, has been snapped up on a deal until the end of the season from the newly-promoted Premiership side.

Mackie, who has also played for Hibs, Dundee and Raith Rovers, becomes Tony Docherty’s third signing since his arrival as the County gaffer, following goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who is on loan from Dundee, and ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser.

Len O’Sullivan is the current holder of the left-back position, while Josh Reid is battling back from hamstring surgery recovery.

Boss Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Sean to the football club.

“He adds experience and knowledge of the Scottish Championship, having featured heavily and successfully in Falkirk’s title win last season, as well as being part of the Hibs team which won this division.

“He will bring competition to the left side of our defence, adding a real professionalism and consistency to the squad, as well as a top mentality.”