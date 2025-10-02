Ross County manager Tony Docherty on working alongside Callum Davidson and John Robertson

Tony Docherty says Ross County’s players enjoy learning from their high profile three-man managerial team.

Last month, Docherty replaced Don Cowie in the Dingwall hot seat at the Championship club, which began the campaign determined to bounce back from their top-flight relegation.

Former Inverness, Hearts, Livingston and Derry City boss John Robertson had been taken in during the summer by chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson to assist Cowie.

The Hearts legend, 60, who briefly bossed County in 2005, took interim control after Cowie left his post in August and was retained as a first-team coach by Docherty.

Ex-Scotland striker Robertson won the second-tier with ICT in 2004.

History-maker Davidson on board

Eyebrows were raised around the country when Docherty then took on another former Scotland player, Callum Davidson, as his assistant manager last month.

The 49-year-old, who was capped 19 times for Scotland, played for St Johnstone, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End.

However, Davidson’s achievements as St Johnstone boss in 2020-2021 took him into the history books by winning the League Cup and Scottish Cup, booking European football in Perth.

Such highs were followed by tougher moments when Saints stayed in the Premiership only by beating ICT in the Premiership play-off final in 2022 and he was sacked in April 2023 as they fought at the wrong end of the table.

He has experience of the Championship most recently, having managed Queen’s Park from January 2024 until March this year when he was axed by the Spiders.

Docherty/McInnes: A strong pairing

Docherty, 54, was a midfielder in his playing days for Stirling Albion, East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers.

His coaching CV has seen him assist Ian McCall at Dundee United before forging a formidable partnership with Derek McInnes at Bristol City then Aberdeen, where he was a League Cup winner 11 years ago.

He teamed up with McInnes again at Kilmarnock before becoming a boss in his own right at Dundee in 2023.

A top half finish in his debut year was followed by the injury-hit Dark Blues avoiding the relegation play-off spot to finish 10th in May. County were relegated in the play-off final by Livingston.

Docherty was sacked by Dundee in the summer, a decision seen widely as harsh given the challenges he faced on the back of a strong debut dugout season.

County made him their top pick to replace Cowie and he swept into his second sole managerial role on the back of coaching in more than 800 games in Scotland and England.

It’s a County bench, therefore, packed with experience and know-how.

‘Clarity of roles’ and specialised areas

Docherty was asked at this week’s press conference how the three-man dynamic was working out.

He said: “It’s important for me as the manager to ensure there is clarity of roles.

“Everyone has their specialised areas, but we come together. We’d be crazy not to – we all have experiences at the highest level in football.

“There is a good atmosphere, and I think the players enjoy that relationship with us as well.

“Long may that continue, but it is the work on the training ground which has to transform to matchdays to give us the best opportunity to pick up results.

“It is the norm now across the country.

“There is a minimum of three coaching staff, a manager and two head coaches or whatever the terminology is.

“At a progressive club like Ross County, that’s the way it is.

“We will lean on every resource we have got, be it staff, young players, experienced players, and do everything we can to ensure we turn it around and get momentum going.”

Docherty primed for Robson’s Raith

County’s bid to nail their first win of the Championship season – in Docherty’s fifth game in charge – continues on Saturday when Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers come calling.

While County dug deep for a 1-1 draw at Morton last week, the Fifers scored three second half goals to win 3-0 against Arbroath, and they sit third in the table.

Robson, who played under Docherty at Aberdeen before going on to boss the Dons, is highly regarded by the County gaffer.

He said: “I have watched Raith’s last three games. Barry, who is a good pal, has got them going.

“I like the way the play and how versatile they can be. They are a good side, who are on form, having just beaten Arbroath 3-0 last weekend.

“I am expecting a tough game, but what I expect from my team is similar to the last home performance (against Queen’s Park). I was pleased with it until the sending off (of Declan Gallagher).

“It was a game we deserved to win, but we never. I wasn’t pleased with how we reacted to a setback, so we’ve had time to work on that and address it.

“I respect Raith and Barry, and they will bring a level of performance, but we need to be at our best to beat them and I expect that.

“Once the whistle blows, the friendship goes out of the window but not before and after the game.

“I have a lot of time and respect for Barry, but I am working for Ross County; he’s working for Raith Rovers.

“I’m looking to do all I can to get three points, and he will be the same.”

Boss is ready for top three opponents

County are placed just one point above basement side Airdrieonians, with both teams yet to post a victory.

The Staggies are off to strong leaders St Johnstone next weekend followed by an away trip to second-top Partick Thistle.

Docherty’s sole points so far have been earned in away draws at Ayr and Morton, but he’s confident his group, which includes Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan and Dundee United’s Millar Thomson, are ready to face the best three sides in the division this month.

He added: “I have been in for four games, and I would like a better points return but I have seen encouraging signs.

“I can only progress the team on a day-to-day basis, and on a matchday basis, and I have seen encouraging signs, even last weekend when we were not at our best against Morton, particularly in the second half.

“It is important when you’re not at your best you don’t get beaten.

“I am just looking for a consistency of performance, which will lead to a consistency of results.

“I have enough confidence in myself and my staff and players – momentum will come.

“In the second half against Morton, I wanted to see more bravery.

“It is something we have addressed, and it is something we will take going into this series of games that are now really exciting, playing against the teams at the top of the division.

“That’s what I want, and I want the squad to take that on and embrace it.

“To do that, you must display bravery and courage.”