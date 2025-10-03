Ross County’s Scott Fraser on how even playing with his young daughter was too painful after operation

New Ross County midfielder Scott Fraser has detailed how nerve damage from an operation meant he struggled to even play with his young daughter.

The 30-year-old was signed last month by his former Dundee manager Tony Docherty, becoming his first recruit since replacing Don Cowie as the County boss.

As County bid to record their first win of the Championship season against visitors Raith Rovers on Saturday, Fraser is finding his feet and making an impact, having featured in 1-1 draws at Ayr and Morton either side of a 2-1 home loss to Queen’s Park.

Fraser, who has played for Dundee United, Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Hearts and Dundee, has joined the Staggies until the end of the season.

‘Within a week after my first op, I knew something wasn’t right’

Last year, an operation led Fraser into months of pain and being on the sidelines at Dundee as Docherty’s injury-hit team fought to stave off the threat of relegation.

Having joined from Hearts in September 2024, he played three times before being out of action until the closing two games which kept Dundee out of the relegation play-off spot.

Fraser explained how nerve damage resulting from the operation led to a difficult recovery period.

He said: “It was routine hernia surgery that a good number of players go through every season.

“Unfortunately for me, the surgery I had wasn’t done to the standard it should have been done.

“I ended up with quite severe nerve damage from that. It is not something I would wish on anybody – particularly trying to play football with the pain being in the pubic area.

“I couldn’t open my stride, pass the ball – nothing.

“It has been the most frustrating spell of my career.

“Within a week after my first operation, I knew something wasn’t right.

Second surgery required to fix issue

“I was still in pain – more pain, actually, than prior to the first operation.

“I was experiencing pain in different areas, levels of pain I hadn’t had before I went in for the op.

“Eventually I got to go to London and see someone down there and, quite quickly, he told me what was going on.

“But it went from November to the middle of January before I really knew what was going on.

“I knew, myself, something wasn’t right, but it took eight weeks before I got that answer.

“Then, going from January to April/May without having a date to have surgery to fix it, was just about battling through the pain as best I could.”

Family times were tough due to pain

And Fraser spoke about how Docherty was on hand to offer support when even playing with his toddler was no easy task.

He said: “Away from the football, I also have a three-year-old daughter and it then affects that.

“Mali was two or two and a half at the time, so she was at that stage of being mental, constantly wanting to play!

“There were times when I would forget she was only two years old, without a real care about what’s going on, she just wants to play with her dad – and I couldn’t play with her.

“When that happened, that was the time I spoke to the manager and, to be fair, he was absolutely brilliant with me.

“He had pushed hard for Dundee to sign me and, to be honest, I’ve let him down in terms of not being able to play, not being able to help him.

“But in terms of the family aspect, he was genuinely amazing and he let me go down to London to forget about the football side and enjoy my life.

“I couldn’t go to soft play, I couldn’t roll about on the carpet with her.

“It has been the hardest time of my football career, but also away from the pitch.

“I’m happy to say that’s all behind me now. She’s happy and I’m happy.”

Fraser feels he ‘owes’ boss Docherty

Fraser is delighted to get the chance for most of a full season to do the business for Docherty and drive County back up the division.

He added: “When I got the heads up the manager could be getting the job here, I was quite close to going elsewhere.

“There was a little bit of me that thought, relationship aside, I owe him – I owe him seeing me when I’m fully fit and firing.

“I’ve never thought he owed me. He was genuinely unbelievable with me last season. He couldn’t have done more to help me.

“This is a good set-up, a good club and I genuinely think that once he gets his stamp on it, he can only be successful here because of how good a manager he is.”

Standards must be ‘through the roof’

At almost 30 players, excluding those out on loan, County may only be exceeded on squad terms by rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

In the midfield alone, discounting those out injured, County have Connor Randall, Dean Cornelius, Ross Docherty, Ryan Duncan, Jay Henderson, Jamie Lindsay, Gary Mackay-Steven and George Robesten competing with Fraser for a jersey.

Fraser joked Ross County players are battling for a place in the changing room after the hat-trick of signings this week of Sean Mackie, Miller Thomson and Duncan.

Fraser said with a smile: “There’s competition just to get a seat in the changing room at the minute.

“Every footballer, every manager will say it – competition can only be a good thing.

“It is going to push people on.

“The quality we are bringing in can only be a good thing in terms of pushing standards up in training, making sure that everybody’s standards – in training, the gym, arriving on time, whatever it may be – will go through the roof now.

“If you make one mistake, or you’re late, or you’re not giving your all, then someone will take your place and it is going to be hard to get back in.

“The boys need to be at it, Monday to Friday, to make sure they give the gaffer that headache.”