Why Ross County’s Ronan Hale was cut from Northern Ireland’s latest World Cup squad, as explained by manager Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has revealed why he left Ross County striker Ronan Hale out of his latest international squad.

Home World Cup qualifiers against early Group A leaders Slovakia next Friday, then Germany on Monday, October 13 come into sharp focus for Northern Ireland.

Last month, Belfast-born Hale was an unused substitute in the 3-1 away win in Luxembourg and the 3-1 loss in Germany in their opening World Cup fixtures.

Hale gained his first cap in the 1-0 friendly victory against visitors Iceland in June.

The 27-year-old forward represented the Republic of Ireland at younger age levels, but opted to switch allegiances, having to wait some time for paperwork to clear at Uefa level.

Magennis recall squeezes Hale out

After scoring 18 goals for County last term in his first season since moving from part-time side Cliftonville, Hale was linked to a host of clubs, with County being relegated from the Premiership despite him scoring in each play-off final games against Livingston .

However, no bids were tabled and he’s already scored eight times for County in all competitions, including back-to-back penalties against Queen’s Park and Morton.

But, along with striker Dale Taylor, 21, who switched to Blackpool from Wigan in August, Hale has dropped out of the picture.

Former Aberdeen, now Exeter City forward Josh Magennis, has been recalled for the first time since November as he looks to add to his 82 caps and 12 goals for Northern Ireland.

The other attackers selected by O’Neill are Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage) and Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town).

Marshall is with a Premier League club in West Ham, while the other three are at League One sides.

Wingers Paul Smyth (Queen’s Park Rangers) and Ross McCausland, who is currently on loan at Cypriot top flight side Aris Limassol from Rangers were recalled to the 27-man squad.

‘It’s a massive jump from the Scottish Championship to this level’

When asked about Hale and Taylor’s omissions, manager O’Neill said: “They have to recognise that there are other players that are coming back.

“We had to bring Ross and Paul back and you can’t go with six strikers. There is a balance and part of that is positionally.

“I had a good chat with Dale. I think Dale is still settling in at his new club. He’s not playing every week and is finding his feet a little bit.

“For Ronan, it’s a massive jump from the Scottish Championship to this level of football. I think the other strikers are ahead of those two strikers at this minute in time.

“We’ve had Ronan in since March. There was the protracted eligibility thing that took time.

“I was disappointed for him that he didn’t get a move in the summer. I certainly think that would have helped him.

“He knew that himself but, look, we continue to watch him.”

Hale will hope to add to his goal tally in Saturday’s home Championship match against Raith Rovers as County chase their first win of the league campaign – and their first league victory in seven months.