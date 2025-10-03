Why Ross County’s Ronan Hale was cut from Northern Ireland’s latest World Cup squad, as explained by manager Michael O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Why Ross County’s Ronan Hale was cut from Northern Ireland’s latest World Cup squad, as explained by manager Michael O’Neill

The striker has netted eight Staggies goals this season - but has been dropped for home crunch clashes against Slovakia and Germany.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Ronan Hale with the ball in his hands after scoring a penalty in the SPFL Championship match against Queen's Park at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 20, 2025.
Ronan Hale after scoring his recent penalty for Ross County against Queen's Park. Image: SNS Group.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has revealed why he left Ross County striker Ronan Hale out of his latest international squad.

Home World Cup qualifiers against early Group A leaders Slovakia next Friday, then Germany on Monday, October 13 come into sharp focus for Northern Ireland.

Last month, Belfast-born Hale was an unused substitute in the 3-1 away win in Luxembourg and the 3-1 loss in Germany in their opening World Cup fixtures.

Hale gained his first cap in the 1-0 friendly victory against visitors Iceland in June.

The 27-year-old forward represented the Republic of Ireland at younger age levels, but opted to switch allegiances, having to wait some time for paperwork to clear at Uefa level.

Magennis recall squeezes Hale out

After scoring 18 goals for County last term in his first season since moving from part-time side Cliftonville, Hale was linked to a host of clubs, with County being relegated from the Premiership despite him scoring in each play-off final games against Livingston .

However, no bids were tabled and he’s already scored eight times for County in all competitions, including back-to-back penalties against Queen’s Park and Morton.

But, along with striker Dale Taylor, 21, who switched to Blackpool from Wigan in August, Hale has dropped out of the picture.

Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 friendly win over Iceland in June. Image: Presseye/INPHO/Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen, now Exeter City forward Josh Magennis, has been recalled for the first time since November as he looks to add to his 82 caps and 12 goals for Northern Ireland.

The other attackers selected by O’Neill are Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage) and Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town).

Marshall is with a Premier League club in West Ham, while the other three are at League One sides.

Wingers Paul Smyth (Queen’s Park Rangers) and Ross McCausland, who is currently on loan at Cypriot top flight side Aris Limassol from Rangers were recalled to the 27-man squad.

‘It’s a massive jump from the Scottish Championship to this level’

When asked about Hale and Taylor’s omissions, manager O’Neill said: “They have to recognise that there are other players that are coming back.

“We had to bring Ross and Paul back and you can’t go with six strikers. There is a balance and part of that is positionally.

“I had a good chat with Dale. I think Dale is still settling in at his new club. He’s not playing every week and is finding his feet a little bit.

“For Ronan, it’s a massive jump from the Scottish Championship to this level of football. I think the other strikers are ahead of those two strikers at this minute in time.

“We’ve had Ronan in since March. There was the protracted eligibility thing that took time.

“I was disappointed for him that he didn’t get a move in the summer. I certainly think that would have helped him.

“He knew that himself but, look, we continue to watch him.”

Hale will hope to add to his goal tally in Saturday’s home Championship match against Raith Rovers as County chase their first win of the league campaign – and their first league victory in seven months.

