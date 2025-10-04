Ross County 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Docherty reaction as Staggies post first Championship win to close in on rivals

Tony Docherty urged his Ross County players to celebrate after posting their first Championship win of the season, beating visitors Raith Rovers 2-0.

The first nine games of the Championship season have now been completed, with County sitting still ninth but now on seven points, with Docherty having been in charge for five of those fixtures.

There are a clutch of teams just above them now and fourth position is now just five points away.

County now face back-to-back trips to top two St Johnstone and Partick Thistle, but this first league win since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1 is a real shot in the arm.

It was a miserably wet and windy afternoon in Dingwall as Storm Amy continued to bite especially in the first half.

However, Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson, on his debut after signing this week, fired County to victory after subs Gary Mackay-Steven and Jordan White were involved in the build-up.

And, after repelling Rovers for a period, Ronan Hale lashed home a second in stoppage-time.

‘It feels like a bigger win than just three points at home’ – Docherty

Manager Docherty was delighted the group got their rewards for a hard afternoon’s efforts.

He said: “I just said to the players as soon as I went in that it was so obvious they had been lifted.

“I’m encouraging them to celebrate, because they’ve been through a hard time.

“It feels like a bigger win than just three points at home, and I want the boys to enjoy it because they have worked hard to merit that win.

“It’s about being grounded now. We’ve got our first win, and we have to build on that.

“Results went our way today, so we’ll enjoy that, but we’ll get straight back to work next week to prepare for St Johnstone.”

Docherty: Our fans played huge part

Docherty knows it’s been a torrid time for Staggies fans, but he was grateful to them for sticking with his players as they chased the points.

He said: “Special mention to the supporters – there’s nothing better than players celebrating with the fans at the end of the match.

“They played a huge part in that win – they got right behind the team when it was nervy.

“I could hear them all game, and the fans are so important so hopefully we can all grow together after that win today.”

Manager’s message for Ronan Hale

Hale missed out on a Northern Ireland call-up this week, but Docherty was delighted the forward stuck to the task to get his goal.

He added: “I get frustrated with Ronan getting frustrated.

“My message to him is to be a bit calmer and believe in himself. If we keep doing the right things, it’s consistency, and if he keeps doing the right things he will get his reward. He did today, so hopefully that will kick him on.

“He is a really driven individual, and he’s brilliant to work with, but I don’t want him to be frustrated.

“I want him to be confident and back himself, and with his ability and standard of finishing, it’s brilliant.

“Jordan played a part as well, and I need substitutes to come on and contribute. You can start or end the game, but as long as you’re part of a winning team, that’s what matters.”

Five changes from Cappielow clash

From the County side which drew 1-1 at Morton, captain Declan Gallagher returned from suspension after his recent red card against Queen’s Park in one of five changes.

Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan and Thomson were handed debut starts, while midfielder Jamie Lindsay and forward Nicky Clark were promoted to the starting 11.

A speculative Ronan Hale shot in the opening moments was blocked by Raith keeper Josh Rae then a clever short corner was met by Jack Hamilton, who lined up Ewan Wilson for a drive which saved by Carson.

After a lull, County sparked back into life on 24 minutes when a run by Scott Fraser had opponents chasing shadows. His pass found Hale, whose angled drive flashed wide of the left post.

The driving wind and rain was tough on the players, who were doing what they could to try and make this an event.

Just before half-time, Hamilton sliced a shot beyond the far post as the visitors sought the breakthrough.

Double switch led to opening goal

County took the game to their opponents early in the second half and Hale’s shot from the edge of the box was saved by Rae after he was teed up by Duncan, who had traded places with Thomson to operate out wide left.

The blustery weather had eased somewhat, and after a couple of testing corner kicks, Raith almost crashed home a goal as Ross Matthews drove a low effort off target.

Mackay-Steven and White replaced Fraser and Clark and they were heavily involved in putting County ahead.

Mackay-Steven, on the left flank, whipped in a cross, which White almost scored from but was denied by Rae, but Thomson reacted quickest to stab the ball home from close range.

The celebrations said it all.

Thomson was clean through moments later, but drilled a shot high over, with only Rae to beat.

Raith almost squared it with eight minutes to go when substitute Josh Gentles, on loan from Rangers, saw his shot swiped off the goal-line by home skipper Gallacher.

The Fifers piled on the pressure until the end, but it was the Staggies who made it 2-0 when White fed Hale and the striker coolly slid the ball past Rae into the net to cap a brilliant result for the hosts.

Ross County v Raith Rovers ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Carson 6, Wright 6, Gallagher 6, Iacovitti 6, Henderson 7 (Crompton 86), Fraser 7 (Mackay-Steven 71), Lindsay 7, Duncan 6, Thomson 7, Hale 7 (Scott 91), Clark 6 (White 71).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), O’Sullivan, Cornelius, Smith, Robesten.

RAITH ROVERS (3-5-2): Rae 6, Doherty 6, Fordyce 6, Hanlon 6, Rowe 6 (Mullin 81), Matthews 6, Brown 6, Wilson 6, Montagu 6 (McMullan 58), Hamilton 7 (Gentles 81), Easton 7.

Subs not used: Glavin (GK), O’Connor, Smith, Byrne, Stevenson, Nsio.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 2675.

Man of the match: Miller Thomson.