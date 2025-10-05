Why Miller Thomson’s debut Ross County goal was extra special as Staggies secure first victory of their Championship season

Miller Thomson set Ross County on the way to a priceless victory – scoring into the same goal where he missed a sitter for Dundee United last year.

The 21-year-old attacker made a dream debut for the Staggies at the end of a week where he made the season-long loan move from Premiership club Dundee United.

He slammed home the first of the goals in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Raith Rovers – the first Championship win of a tough term so far, and the club’s first league victory since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1 in the Premiership.

Thomson had started once and came off the bench twice for United and his plea to Tangerines gaffer Jim Goodwin to let him head north on loan was given the green light on Monday.

Thomson began the day on the left side of midfield, but traded places with Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan to play more centrally after a goalless first half.

It paid off when he pounced to fire County ahead before Ronan Hale added another in stoppage-time.

Debut goal helps Thomson ‘settle in’

Thomson, who blew a chance to tap home from close range into that same Jail End goal in a 1-1 draw in Dingwall last August for United, was thrilled to show a clinical touch this time.

Speaking about how it felt to open his account with such a vital goal, he said: “It felt good, especially after last year’s one at the Jail End. It was good to get that goal in my first start.

“That was just one of those that happen in football sometimes. It was good to put that one behind me and get the first of my time at Ross County.

“It helps settle me in.

“There was a lot of relief in the stadium and I thought the boys really dug in after getting the first goal.

“Raith had a couple of good chances that we cleared off the line, but the boys dug deep.

“Then Ronan getting the second goal relaxed us a little bit.”

Staggies ‘determined to do better’

And he explained how Goodwin granted him his wish to head for the Highlands where he’s determined to help County turn around their season which began with talk of winning the title after being relegated in May.

He said: “My gaffer at United actually phoned me the day it got announced saying Ross County were interested.

“I was like ‘I want to go and play my football there’. I’m glad to come here.

“I spoke to the manager (Tony Docherty) here as well, about how he wants to play, and that really made me want to come up here.

“I knew a couple of the boys as well and spoke to them. They said the team shouldn’t be in this position, but they were all determined to do better.

“It feels good to get 90 minutes again. I was getting a bit tired towards the end of the game, but knew I had to get through it.

“It was just good to get the three points for the team.”

Confidence soars for Scotland games

A nightmare start to the season for County meant Saturday’s win didn’t lift them out of their ninth position, but Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic and Morton all are within striking range.

They are also just five points away from fourth-placed Arbroath ahead of successive Saturday away games against leaders St Johnstone and second-top Partick Thistle.

Thomson is now looking to show what he can do for Scotland against Gibraltar on Thursday at Dens Park and then away to Azerbaijan as the team seek to get their first UEFA Under-21 Championship Group B points.

He will miss Saturday’s trip to Perth due to his international commitments, but he heads off with confidence sky high.

He added: “It is good to get the goal, build my confidence and go away with Scotland, then I’ll come back and get my focus fully on playing here again.”