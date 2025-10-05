Why Miller Thomson’s debut Ross County goal was extra special as Staggies secure first victory of their Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Why Miller Thomson’s debut Ross County goal was extra special as Staggies secure first victory of their Championship season

The Scotland under-21 attacker had a moment to forget in Dingwall for Dundee United - but the loanee made no mistake to help County land a key win against Raith.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Miller Thomson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Raith Rovers at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Miller Thomson shows his emotion after scoring for Ross County against Raith Rovers on his first game since joining on loan from Dundee United. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS Group.

Miller Thomson set Ross County on the way to a priceless victory – scoring into the same goal where he missed a sitter for Dundee United last year.

The 21-year-old attacker made a dream debut for the Staggies at the end of a week where he made the season-long loan move from Premiership club Dundee United. 

He slammed home the first of the goals in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Raith Rovers – the first Championship win of a tough term so far, and the club’s first league victory since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1 in the Premiership.

Thomson had started once and came off the bench twice for United and his plea to Tangerines gaffer Jim Goodwin to let him head north on loan was given the green light on Monday.

Thomson began the day on the left side of midfield, but traded places with Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan to play more centrally after a goalless first half.

Miller Thomson follows up on Jordan White's close call to fire Ross County ahead against Raith Rovers in the SPFL Championship match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Miller Thomson follows up on Jordan White’s close call to fire Ross County ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: Jasperimage.

It paid off when he pounced to fire County ahead before Ronan Hale added another in stoppage-time.

Debut goal helps Thomson ‘settle in’

Thomson, who blew a chance to tap home from close range into that same Jail End goal in a 1-1 draw in Dingwall last August for United, was thrilled to show a clinical touch this time.

Speaking about how it felt to open his account with such a vital goal, he said: “It felt good, especially after last year’s one at the Jail End. It was good to get that goal in my first start.

“That was just one of those that happen in football sometimes. It was good to put that one behind me and get the first of my time at Ross County.

“It helps settle me in.

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson on the ball in his first game for Ross County against Raith Rovers in the SPFL Championship at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson impressed on his Ross County debut against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“There was a lot of relief in the stadium and I thought the boys really dug in after getting the first goal.

“Raith had a couple of good chances that we cleared off the line, but the boys dug deep.

“Then Ronan getting the second goal relaxed us a little bit.”

Staggies ‘determined to do better’

And he explained how Goodwin granted him his wish to head for the Highlands where he’s determined to help County turn around their season which began with talk of winning the title after being relegated in May.

He said: “My gaffer at United actually phoned me the day it got announced saying Ross County were interested.

“I was like ‘I want to go and play my football there’. I’m glad to come here.

“I spoke to the manager (Tony Docherty) here as well, about how he wants to play, and that really made me want to come up here.

“I knew a couple of the boys as well and spoke to them. They said the team shouldn’t be in this position, but they were all determined to do better.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty applauds the fans after his team's 1-0 victory against Raith Rovers in the SPFL Championship at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty applauds the fans after his team’s 1-0 victory against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

“It feels good to get 90 minutes again. I was getting a bit tired towards the end of the game, but knew I had to get through it.

“It was just good to get the three points for the team.”

Confidence soars for Scotland games

A nightmare start to the season for County meant Saturday’s win didn’t lift them out of their ninth position, but Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic and Morton all are within striking range.

They are also just five points away from fourth-placed Arbroath ahead of successive Saturday away games against leaders St Johnstone and second-top Partick Thistle.

Thomson is now looking to show what he can do for Scotland against Gibraltar on Thursday at Dens Park and then away to Azerbaijan as the team seek to get their first UEFA Under-21 Championship Group B points.

He will miss Saturday’s trip to Perth due to his international commitments, but he heads off with confidence sky high.

He added: “It is good to get the goal, build my confidence and go away with Scotland, then I’ll come back and get my focus fully on playing here again.”

