Tony Docherty on how Ross County’s first win shattered ‘seeds of doubt’

Tony Docherty reckons Ross County ending their winless league doubt offers fresh belief they can climb the Championship.

In his fifth match in charge since replacing Don Cowie, the Dingwall team won their first Championship game of the season on Saturday, beating Raith Rovers 2-0.

Goals from on-loan Dundee United debutant Miller Thomson and main striker Ronan Hale moved County on to seven points from their opening nine fixtures.

It was a massive lift to supporters, who had not seen their team win a league clash since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1.

Pre-season title favourites County remain ninth in the division, but Saturday’s result means fourth spot is just five points away with three-quarters of the season to go.

The ultimate test comes this weekend when they travel to unbeaten leaders St Johnstone.

Simo Valakari’s side were held 0-0 by Ayr United last week, but seven wins from nine games puts the Perth team six points ahead of Partick Thistle, who have one game in hand.

County will kick off at McDiarmid Park 16 points poorer than St Johnstone and anything less than a win might be seen as fatal in terms of the Staggies’ now slight hopes of becoming Championship winners.

Thomson was one of five players brought to Dingwall inside Docherty’s opening month, adding to the 12 new arrivals taken in by Cowie over the summer as relegation from the top-flight required big personnel changes.

Docherty also brought ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser in until the end of the season, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan, and injured Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie are in the north on loan deals.

Weekend win ‘reinforced message’

When asked whether the victory cracked up belief within the squad, Docherty said: “You’d probably need to ask the players, but I feel it’s important in reinforcing the message.

“It is alright saying ‘believe in the process’ and ‘trust in the process’ but if you’re not winning there can be a seed of doubt there.

“Once you win, it does reinforce the message and I’ve really noticed it in training this week.

“Although the atmosphere has been good, it is up a level this week, as well as the level and intensity of training.

“There is also a great competitiveness to the training because there is a healthy squad here. It is about healthy competition.”

“It’s a long season, with so many games to go. It really is game by game.

“We have got motivations and things we will keep in-house. We have aspirations.

“It’s about the next game and then see where it takes us.”

Docherty hails ‘cultural architects’

Before beating Raith, County under Docherty had lost 2-1 at home to Arbroath and Queen’s Park amid taking 1-1 draws at Ayr United and Morton.

The manager feels the squad is well balanced, with experience sitting alongside youthful energy.

He said: “I’ve been in five weeks now, five games anyway, and you learn a lot from training but even more from match days.

“I’m seeing now between the good experience there is at the club, introducing Trevor Carson to that alongside Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Connor Randall.

“There’s a really good balance now between these, what I call cultural architects, with the young, hungry, energetic, motivated players – Dylan Smith, Ronan Hale I include in that, Miller Thomson, Ryan Duncan.

“Blend them with the experience and it’s a good mix, in my experience.

“I’m finding that with my squad here, they are a brilliant group to work with.”

Injuries open opportunities – boss

Injuries mean captain Connor Randall, goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, midfielder Ross Docherty are doubts for the weekend, while striker Keiran Phillips is ruled out as is Mackie, who was brought in last week from Falkirk but pulled his hamstring in a bounce game.

On-loan Dundee United attacker Miller Thomson, who scored against Raith, is on Scotland under-21 duty, starting against Gibraltar on Friday as part of the UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

The manager insists it is up to those handed jerseys to ensure they grab their chance in the team.

Docherty said: “These are six players we would probably play, so it is very important we look to our squad and that’s something I really emphasise to the players.

“Ten players and a goalkeeper won’t achieve anything – a squad will.

“It’s important we use that squad and that there is healthy competition within that squad.”