Tony Docherty on how Ross County’s first win shattered ‘seeds of doubt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Tony Docherty on how Ross County’s first win shattered ‘seeds of doubt’

The Staggies manager spells out the effect of the Dingwall club ending a seven-month wait for a league victory as they prepare for Perth and the visit to leaders St Johnstone.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Tony Docherty at the press-match press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 8, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty is delighted to go into the weekend on the back of a victory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tony Docherty reckons Ross County ending their winless league doubt offers fresh belief they can climb the Championship.

In his fifth match in charge since replacing Don Cowie, the Dingwall team won their first Championship game of the season on Saturday, beating Raith Rovers 2-0.

Goals from on-loan Dundee United debutant Miller Thomson and main striker Ronan Hale moved County on to seven points from their opening nine fixtures.

It was a massive lift to supporters, who had not seen their team win a league clash since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1.

Pre-season title favourites  County remain ninth in the division, but Saturday’s result means fourth spot is just five points away with three-quarters of the season to go.

The ultimate test comes this weekend when they travel to unbeaten leaders St Johnstone.

Simo Valakari’s side were held 0-0 by Ayr United last week, but seven wins from nine games puts the Perth team six points ahead of Partick Thistle, who have one game in hand.

County will kick off at McDiarmid Park 16 points poorer than St Johnstone and anything less than a win might be seen as fatal in terms of the Staggies’ now slight hopes of becoming Championship winners.

Thomson was one of five players brought to Dingwall inside Docherty’s opening month, adding to the 12 new arrivals taken in by Cowie over the summer as relegation from the top-flight required big personnel changes.

Docherty also brought ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser in until the end of the season, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan, and injured Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie are in the north on loan deals. 

Weekend win ‘reinforced message’

When asked whether the victory cracked up belief within the squad, Docherty said: “You’d probably need to ask the players, but I feel it’s important in reinforcing the message.

“It is alright saying ‘believe in the process’ and ‘trust in the process’ but if you’re not winning there can be a seed of doubt there.

“Once you win, it does reinforce the message and I’ve really noticed it in training this week.

“Although the atmosphere has been good, it is up a level this week, as well as the level and intensity of training.

“There is also a great competitiveness to the training because there is a healthy squad here. It is about healthy competition.”

“It’s a long season, with so many games to go. It really is game by game.

“We have got motivations and things we will keep in-house. We have aspirations.

“It’s about the next game and then see where it takes us.”

Docherty hails ‘cultural architects’

Before beating Raith, County under Docherty had lost 2-1 at home to Arbroath and Queen’s Park amid taking 1-1 draws at Ayr United and Morton.

The manager feels the squad is well balanced, with experience sitting alongside youthful energy.

He said: “I’ve been in five weeks now, five games anyway, and you learn a lot from training but even more from match days.

“I’m seeing now between the good experience there is at the club, introducing Trevor Carson to that alongside Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Connor Randall.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty at the weekly press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 8, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty likes the blend of the squad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“There’s a really good balance now between these, what I call cultural architects, with the young, hungry, energetic, motivated players – Dylan Smith, Ronan Hale I include in that, Miller Thomson, Ryan Duncan.

“Blend them with the experience and it’s a good mix, in my experience.

“I’m finding that with my squad here, they are a brilliant group to work with.”

Injuries open opportunities – boss

Injuries mean captain Connor Randall, goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, midfielder Ross Docherty are doubts for the weekend, while striker Keiran Phillips is ruled out as is Mackie, who was brought in last week from Falkirk but pulled his hamstring in a bounce game.

On-loan Dundee United attacker Miller Thomson, who scored against Raith, is on Scotland under-21 duty, starting against Gibraltar on Friday as part of the UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

The manager insists it is up to those handed jerseys to ensure they grab their chance in the team.

Docherty said: “These are six players we would probably play, so it is very important we look to our squad and that’s something I really emphasise to the players.

“Ten players and a goalkeeper won’t achieve anything – a squad will.

“It’s important we use that squad and that there is healthy competition within that squad.”

Conversation