Trevor Carson on why he’s going the distance for Ross County ahead of St Johnstone clash

Trevor Carson is literally going the distance to star for Ross County – with the Dundee loanee goalkeeper thrilled to be back in the game.

The eight-times capped Northern Ireland international, 37, thrashed out a deal with Dundee gaffer Steven Pressley to allow him to rejoin his ex-Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty in Dingwall until next May.

With Jon McCracken the top Dens Park pick between the sticks, Carson was in no mood to play understudy in the final year of his contract.

He’s pulled off big saves for the struggling Staggies, helping to secure a 1-1 draw at Morton on his debut then a 2-0 weekend win over Raith Rovers, their first Championship victory of the season.

As a club, County had not won a league fixture since a 1-0 success against Kilmarnock more than seven months ago in the Premiership.

County, who were pre-season favourites to win the title, trail Saturday’s unbeaten hosts St Johnstone, who dropped down with them from the top-flight, by a staggering 16 points after just nine games.

Carson loves ‘pressure’ in matches

Carson was asked how crucial playing regular games for the Highlanders will be.

He said: “It’s massive for me. It’s probably one of the main reasons I’m three hours away from my family.

“I still feel I’ve got plenty to offer. I know I’m not getting any younger, but I still feel like I’ve got plenty of years in me.

“I’m not happy being number two or three at a club – that’s not an ego thing, I would just rather go out and play games of football.

“That’s what you work all week for, and I think my missus was getting fed up of me when I wasn’t playing, and not having that to look forward to.

“I’m off to a decent start as well which always helps, but I just love the pressure of going out and playing for three points on a Saturday.

“The fear of making a mistake, the excitement of winning games of football, there’s nothing better than that.

“It was a tough decision to come here, I’m not going to lie. Being away from family is something I haven’t been great at in the past, but I felt like this was the right time. Everything seems to be working out okay so far.”

Knee injury requires management

Carson, who sought advice from ex-County stars Simon Murray, Liam Boyce and Michael McGovern before moving north, is managing a long-term knee issue – but feels “fantastic”.

It stems from an injury suffered when playing for Motherwell in 2020, but rest days are vital and keep Carson primed for matchday action.

He said: “On the days that I do train, I train with no restrictions, but three days in a row is tough.”

“I’ve seen the best specialists in the UK down in London three or four times, and we’ve tried every injection, and this is just the perfect thing.

“My knee can do a heavy day, and as long as it gets 24 hours recovery, it’s ready to go again the next day.

“It’s better than any injection I’ve had, just making sure I get that recovery. This was 18 months ago, so I’ve maybe played 60 or 70 games since then.

‘I’ve got no cartilage in my knee, so it’s bone on bone’ – Carson

“When I was at my worst two years ago, there was a thought that I might be done. I spoke to a couple of specialists who suggested extreme measures to try and help me keep going, but I met the right guy who came up with the right programme.

“It’s just after years of wear and tear, I’ve got no cartilage in my knee, so it’s bone on bone.

“It dates back to an injury I got at Motherwell five years ago, and it was supposed to be an eight-to-12 week recovery time.

“When you’re injured, it goes one way or another. Either the team is doing great, and they tell you to take as long as you need to recover, or the team is struggling and they need you back.

“Unfortunately for me it was the latter, so I rushed back maybe three or four weeks early, and I just wasn’t ready. My second game back, my knee shattered, and since then it has got gradually worse.

“I feel fantastic now believe it or not. I’m fit, and the main thing is I can get myself ready mentally and physically for 3pm on a Saturday so that I’m ready to go.”

‘More than enough to challenge’

Leaders St Johnstone beat County 1-0 in Dingwall in August and they’ve come through their first round of games with seven wins and two draws, including last week’s 0-0 result against Ayr United.

Carson, however, reckons County are energised after defeating Raith Rovers as they head for Perth.

He added: “St Johnstone have set the standard this season, they’ve been great, so it will be a real challenge.

“Personally, coming in and getting a fresh look at the squad, I feel like we’ve got more than enough to go and challenge.

“Coming off a win on Saturday we have a spring in our step, and hopefully we can take advantage of it.”