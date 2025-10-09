Will Ross County boss Tony Docherty gain vital victory at St Johnstone for a second time this year?

Tony Docherty was Dundee boss when they needed a win at St Johnstone in May to guarantee their Premiership status on the final day of the season.

A Ross County victory against Motherwell combined with Simo Valakari’s already relegated Saints winning would have seen the Dark Blues contest the play-off final against Livingston rather than the free-falling Staggies.

However, with the pressure on, Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron’s goals earned Dundee a 2-0 McDiarmid Park win, in a match where the scoreline seemed to flatter the hosts.

Dundee, in the end, finished four points ahead of County, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Well in Dingwall.

Valakari told the BBC afterwards: “From the start, we are the club who came down from the Premiership. We should be a favourite but it’s up to us to be this favourite.

“Now it’s even more pressure on us. You want to bounce back and it requires a different type of mentality.”

They have responded to that in style and are the clear favourites to win the title after the first round of fixtures.

The shock of Docherty being sacked by Dundee, replaced by Steven Pressley, was a national discussion amongst fans and pundits, many feeling keeping the injury-hit side up, albeit on matchday 38, was a case of job done.

The previous year, in his first sole management role, Docherty guided Dundee into the top six.

Docherty was top choice for County

When Don Cowie was unable to turn County into early-season winners, he parted ways with the club he served so well as a player and Docherty was the top pick.

He has now had five games in charge, drawing at Ayr United and Morton, losing 2-1 at home to Arbroath and Queen’s Park, and vitally winning on Saturday, 2-0 against Raith Rovers.

It took County on to seven points, although they remain in ninth position after nine matches.

County made no secret of the fact they were aiming for nothing less than going right back up to the top-flight in 2025-2026 and a massive, and expensive, squad overall began under Cowie.

Docherty had added five more, while sending Adam Emslie, Arron Lyall and George Robesten out on loan.

They head to Perth 16 points away from an unbeaten St Johnstone team, who have earned 23 of the 27 available points.

They have been winning some games with late goals and last week were held 0-0 by Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

Saints’ main scorers ready for action

Strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Adama Sidibeh are on international duty for the Perth Saints, but they have even more lethal finishers primed for weekend action.

Josh McPake, the back-to-back Championship player-of-the-month, has eight goals from 14 outings, while Jamie Gullan has six from 12.

Ikpeazu has three goals this season (including the only goal v Ross County in August) and Sidibeh has two.

Defeat and falling 19 points below St Johnstone would make it pretty much mission impossible for County, who would have to target a winning surge to take them into the play-offs.

An away win, and 13 points of a difference becomes a challenge which has a realistic chance of being won, although the need for wins allied with St Johnstone defeats remains.

In 2009-2010, Dundee in January were a whopping 15 points ahead of Terry Butcher’s Inverness, whose winning surge led to a stunning title Division One success with a game to spare.

‘Momentum shift’ after weekend win

When asked about whether there’s more pressure to win on Saturday because they have to try and catch St Johnstone, Docherty played it cool.

Still on a high after discussing the win over Raith, Docherty said: “I am looking at facing St Johnstone on Saturday and not beyond that.

“It really is a case of game by game. Your biggest game is your next one.

“St Johnstone are a good side and they have put in a real level of performance from day one.

“But we go into this match with real confidence.

“There is a good atmosphere at the club, but more important than that, there is a real momentum shift.

“We want to take that into Saturday’s match.

“Any win comes at a good time, and I don’t place more emphasis on any match more than another in this Championship.

“Every match is a difficult task to try and win the game.

“You need to do it right in and out of possession, and in terms of executing a game-plan.

“Yes, it is a big game, and there will be a good atmosphere at McDiarmid Park.

“Last time I was there, I had a really successful result (with Dundee) and hopefully I can emulate that, and the team can go with the confidence from Saturday’s match against Raith Rovers and do all we can to pick up maximum points.”

‘It’s more about what we do’ – boss

Docherty is well aware of Dundee’s main threats, but he stressed his mind is on ensuring his players hit the heights to give themselves the best chance of winning.

He added: “St Johnstone have built a really strong squad.

“Whatever team we face, and we will identify their strengths and weaknesses, but it is much more about what we do on the day.

“If we put in a level of performance and we execute what we’re working on in training and in analysis then we will give ourselves the best opportunity to pick up points.

“We have (Dundee United loanee) Miller Thomson away with the Scotland under-21s as well. He had a fantastic debut and scored a fantastic goal against Raith Rovers.”

County are away to second-top Partick Thistle a week on Saturday, and Docherty will hope they’re heading there on the back of a second successive Championship win.