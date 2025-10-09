Ross County’s George Robesten upbeat after loan switch to Highland League side Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s George Robesten upbeat after loan switch to Highland League side Strathspey Thistle

The winger's latest loan move to the Highland League comes with message of hope from County manager Tony Docherty.

Ross County's George Robesten takes on Forres Mechanics' Kaiden Connolly on his Strathsey Thistle debut in the Highland League match at Seafield Park, Grantown-on-Spey, on October 8, 2025.
George Robesten takes on Forres Mechanics' Kaiden Connolly on his Strathsey Thistle debut on Wednesday night,. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

George Robesten believes his loan switch from Ross County to Strathspey Thistle is far from the end of the story for him in Dingwall.

The 19-year-old winger praised County manager Tony Docherty for offering words of encouragement as he granted him his favoured move to Grantown’s Highland League club until January.

Under contract at the Scottish Championship club until next summer, Robesten has dropped down the pecking order with the return of Jay Henderson and the arrival of Gary Mackay-Steven.

In the past two years, the exciting talent has enjoyed loans with Clachnacuddin and Nairn County.

This season, his first-team action has been limited to three appearances from the bench, the last being on the opening day of the league season on August 2, a 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians. 

Hours after the deal being agreed on Wednesday, Robesten made his Strathspey debut in their 2-1 defeat at home to Forres Mechanics, a game where he showed flashes of his attacking threat on a tough night for the hosts.

‘I’m not out of the picture’ at County

Speaking to The Press and Journal straight after the match, left-sided midfielder Robesten explained he’d been heartened by the chat he had with Dingwall gaffer Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie last month.

He said: “Tony is a really nice guy and he has been really good and straight with me.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 8, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He explained I’m not the kind of player he needs right now, but he did stress that I’m not out of the picture at Ross County.

“I just need to go away again and work hard and we can re-evaluate in January and see what happens.

“Hopefully, while I’m here at Strathspey, I can show the manager (Tony Docherty) the quality I can offer. I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s a challenge to try and break through at Ross County. In football, you have to love these challenges and all the boys love the competition for places.

“Many very good players have come in the door as well as those already there. The key is to show your quality and not get down when you’re not playing. When your time comes, you have to take it.”

Strathspey was Robesten’s top pick

Robesten insists, with his experience of the Highland League, he can help Strathspey rise from their mini dip in form as they travel to Wick Academy this weekend.

He added: “I am looking forward to it. I want to be enjoying my football again.

“I’ve not been playing as much as I wanted to, so I just want to get back on the pitch and enjoy it.

“I had a few offers from within the Highland League, but I spoke to the manager and I felt this was a place I knew I could come and enjoy my football with a good group of lads.

“I love the physicality of the Highland League. You have to work hard, which I love, and hopefully I can provide that bit of quality.

“It was good to play on Wednesday. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but hopefully we can kick on as much as we can.

George Robesten, who is on loan from Ross County, on his Strathspey Thistle debut against Forres Mechanics in the Highland League at Seafield Park, Grantown-on-Spey on October 8, 2025.
George Robesten on his Strathspey Thistle debut against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.

“We saw on Wednesday, we’re very up and down.  One minute we’re putting together good passes and creating good phases of play, then we’re not in control as much

“Matty Wright (ex-Ross County, now Brora, striker) is hopefully joining us, so hopefully we can help link up that good play to get it right and become more consistent.”

Strathspey boss Ryan Esson hopes Robesten can provide a spark for his team as they head to Wick Academy this weekend.

He said: “We’re delighted to get George on board. He’s a good footballer.

“We need more depth to our squad. I want competition for every position in the team.”

The Grantown Jags’ midweek loss saw them slip to 12th position on 15 points, and they sit seven points and three places above Wick, who have played one match fewer.

Conversation