Ross County’s George Robesten upbeat after loan switch to Highland League side Strathspey Thistle

George Robesten believes his loan switch from Ross County to Strathspey Thistle is far from the end of the story for him in Dingwall.

The 19-year-old winger praised County manager Tony Docherty for offering words of encouragement as he granted him his favoured move to Grantown’s Highland League club until January.

Under contract at the Scottish Championship club until next summer, Robesten has dropped down the pecking order with the return of Jay Henderson and the arrival of Gary Mackay-Steven.

In the past two years, the exciting talent has enjoyed loans with Clachnacuddin and Nairn County.

This season, his first-team action has been limited to three appearances from the bench, the last being on the opening day of the league season on August 2, a 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians.

Hours after the deal being agreed on Wednesday, Robesten made his Strathspey debut in their 2-1 defeat at home to Forres Mechanics, a game where he showed flashes of his attacking threat on a tough night for the hosts.

‘I’m not out of the picture’ at County

Speaking to The Press and Journal straight after the match, left-sided midfielder Robesten explained he’d been heartened by the chat he had with Dingwall gaffer Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie last month.

He said: “Tony is a really nice guy and he has been really good and straight with me.

“He explained I’m not the kind of player he needs right now, but he did stress that I’m not out of the picture at Ross County.

“I just need to go away again and work hard and we can re-evaluate in January and see what happens.

“Hopefully, while I’m here at Strathspey, I can show the manager (Tony Docherty) the quality I can offer. I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s a challenge to try and break through at Ross County. In football, you have to love these challenges and all the boys love the competition for places.

“Many very good players have come in the door as well as those already there. The key is to show your quality and not get down when you’re not playing. When your time comes, you have to take it.”

Strathspey was Robesten’s top pick

Robesten insists, with his experience of the Highland League, he can help Strathspey rise from their mini dip in form as they travel to Wick Academy this weekend.

He added: “I am looking forward to it. I want to be enjoying my football again.

“I’ve not been playing as much as I wanted to, so I just want to get back on the pitch and enjoy it.

“I had a few offers from within the Highland League, but I spoke to the manager and I felt this was a place I knew I could come and enjoy my football with a good group of lads.

“I love the physicality of the Highland League. You have to work hard, which I love, and hopefully I can provide that bit of quality.

“It was good to play on Wednesday. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but hopefully we can kick on as much as we can.

“We saw on Wednesday, we’re very up and down. One minute we’re putting together good passes and creating good phases of play, then we’re not in control as much

“Matty Wright (ex-Ross County, now Brora, striker) is hopefully joining us, so hopefully we can help link up that good play to get it right and become more consistent.”

Strathspey boss Ryan Esson hopes Robesten can provide a spark for his team as they head to Wick Academy this weekend.

He said: “We’re delighted to get George on board. He’s a good footballer.

“We need more depth to our squad. I want competition for every position in the team.”

The Grantown Jags’ midweek loss saw them slip to 12th position on 15 points, and they sit seven points and three places above Wick, who have played one match fewer.