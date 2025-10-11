St Johnstone 0-0 Ross County: Tony Docherty reaction after Staggies stand strong to hold Championship leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 0-0 Ross County: Tony Docherty reaction after Staggies stand strong to hold Championship leaders

The Dingwall side move up to eighth place, remaining 16 points away from table-topping Saints, and six points below the top four.

By Paul Chalk
St Johnstone's Kai Fotheringham and Ross County's Jamie Lindsay in action during an SPFL Championship match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on October 11, 2025.
St Johnstone's Kai Fotheringham and Ross County's Jamie Lindsay in action. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Boss Tony Docherty reckons Ross County are improving all the time after digging out a 0-0 draw away to unbeaten Championship leaders St Johnstone.

Had County lost this one, they would have trailed Simo Valakari’s unbeaten leaders by 19 points.

It remains at 16 points of a gap after the first 10 games of a season which promised plenty after relegation for both these teams. Saints have delivered the strongest form of all so far.

County did, however, move up to eighth position on goal difference ahead of next weekend’s trip to second-top Partick Thistle.

County earned their first win of the season last week with a 2-0 home victory against Raith Rovers and built on that with strong defending against their slick opponents, who beat County 1-0 in Dingwall in August.

Training ground work paid off – boss

Docherty, who was in charge of the Staggies for his sixth game since replacing Don Cowie, has now drawn at Ayr, Morton and Perth.

He said: “We have now two back-to-back clean sheets and that’s what we’re looking for.

“It’s testament to the work we’ve done on the training ground defensively. We defended our box really well against a good St Johnstone side who are possession-based.

“They really work you, but I don’t think Trevor Carson had any worldie saves. We marshalled them quite well.

“We earned the point with a clean sheet.

Docherty seeks killer touch in box

Ronan Hale came closest to snatching all the points in a rare moment in Saints’ box and Docherty felt that was all their display lacked – the killer touch at the other end.

He added: “I had so much confidence when watching the game that we would keep a clean sheet.

Ross County's Connor Randall and St Johnstone's Kai Fotheringham.

“One moment of decision-making could have won us the game. It would have been harsh on St Johnstone, who dominated possession and had 17 corners.

“But we looked really resolute at the back and in midfield.

“We never looked like we would concede, so it is important now that we take the positives from that and we work on the other side to make sure we can convert one point into three.

“It is not like us not to score.

“We have come to the league leaders and they dominated possession, so this could prove to be a really valuable point come the end of the season.”

Title chances? Docherty responds

When asked about the possibility of catching Saints, he said: “There are 26 games to go.

“There are internal objectives that we have got.

“It really is for me game by game. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Saints boss Valakair was satisfied with his team’s display, but for their failure to find the net.

He said: “I’m very proud of my players and happy with the overall performance.

“We controlled the game from the first minute to the last minute and were more adventurous and balanced with our attacking game.

“The frustration is that we couldn’t score a goal.”

Randall returns to line-up for County

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson is on Scotland under-21s duty, so fit-again Connor Randall took his midfield place in a 3-5-2 set-up.

Saints were without striker Adama Sidibeh, who is with Gambia, while fellow forward Uche Ikpeazu is on duty for Uganda.

The changes from their side which drew 0-0 last week against Ayr United were Matty Foulds, Sven Sprangler and Liam Smith handed starts in place of the benched Jack Baird and Adam Forrester, and Sidibeh.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty, left, and assistant Callum Davidson.

The hosts lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jamie Gullan, with six goals in 12 outings, leading the attack.

County assistant manager Callum Davidson was back in the club who he sensationally led to a League and Scottish Cup double in 2020-21.

Keeper Carson keeps lively Saints out

Saints’ Josh McPake, with eight goals this season, was the first to have a crack at goal when he cut in from the left and his low drive was gathered by on-loan St Johnstone goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Hale, with nine goals in all competitions this term, responded in kind with his effort from a Scott Fraser pass held by home number one Toby Steward.

St Johnstone were knocking at the door and a superb save from Carson prevented Reece McAlear’s drive from finding the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Carson was beaten on 23 minutes after an excellent strike from Fotheringham completed a smart attack, but the ball struck the outside of the left post to the visitors’ relief.

St Johnstone's Kai Fotheringham looks dejected after his shot clips the outside of the post during the SPFL Championship match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on October 11, 2025.
St Johnstone’s Kai Fotheringham looks dejected after his shot clips the outside of the post. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Carson needed treatment for a knock, which caused some concern, but he gave the bench the nod to carry on.

He spoke this week of how his knee needs to be well managed after an injury suffered years ago when he played at Motherwell. 

St Johnstone were winning plenty of the 50-50s, limiting their opponents to stemming the flow in the first half.

Hale was getting into decent areas, but he could not get the better of Cheick Diabate and Morgan Boyes, who stood their ground.

Gallagher to the rescue for Staggies

Docherty made interval changes as winger Jay Henderson and forward Nicky Clark were replaced by Gary Mackay-Steven and Jordan White.

St Johnstone were making most of the advances still, without hitting the target.

In a rare County attack, Hale was sent through on goal by Jamie Lindsay, but his angled shot was saved and held by Steward.

And a brilliant challenge from Staggies skipper Declan Gallagher prevented an almost certain opener from Fotheringham from inside the box.

St Johnstone's Jason Holt and Ross County's Gary Mackay-Steven.

Then, an impressive surge down the right flank by County defender Akil Wright, despite losing the ball once, almost created the breakthrough.

He passed it on to White, whose cross spun out of play and was not within reach for the in-rushing Hale.

The teams sensed one goal would win this one and Boyes let fly with a long-range shot which flew off target for the hosts then McPake drilled a late effort wide but there was to be no late clincher to settle this contest.

St Johnstone v Ross County ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (4-2-3-1): Steward 6, Smith 6, Diabate 7, Boyes 6, Foulds 6, Holt 6, McAlear 6, Fotheringham 7, Sprangler 7 (Wanner 85), McPake 6, Gullan 6.

Subs not used: Thomson (GK), Tumility, Griffith, Svedberg, Stanton, Baird, Forrester, Franczak.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Carson 7, Wright 7, Gallagher 7, Iacovitti 7, Henderson 5 (Mackay-Steven 46), Randall 6, Lindsay 6 (Cornelius 70), Duncan 6 (Scott 74), Fraser 7 (O-Sullivan 74), Hale 6, Clark 5 (White 46).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Laidlaw (GK), Crompton, Smith.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Man of the match: Akil Wright.

Conversation