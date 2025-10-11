St Johnstone 0-0 Ross County: Tony Docherty reaction after Staggies stand strong to hold Championship leaders

Boss Tony Docherty reckons Ross County are improving all the time after digging out a 0-0 draw away to unbeaten Championship leaders St Johnstone.

Had County lost this one, they would have trailed Simo Valakari’s unbeaten leaders by 19 points.

It remains at 16 points of a gap after the first 10 games of a season which promised plenty after relegation for both these teams. Saints have delivered the strongest form of all so far.

County did, however, move up to eighth position on goal difference ahead of next weekend’s trip to second-top Partick Thistle.

County earned their first win of the season last week with a 2-0 home victory against Raith Rovers and built on that with strong defending against their slick opponents, who beat County 1-0 in Dingwall in August.

Training ground work paid off – boss

Docherty, who was in charge of the Staggies for his sixth game since replacing Don Cowie, has now drawn at Ayr, Morton and Perth.

He said: “We have now two back-to-back clean sheets and that’s what we’re looking for.

“It’s testament to the work we’ve done on the training ground defensively. We defended our box really well against a good St Johnstone side who are possession-based.

“They really work you, but I don’t think Trevor Carson had any worldie saves. We marshalled them quite well.

“We earned the point with a clean sheet.

Docherty seeks killer touch in box

Ronan Hale came closest to snatching all the points in a rare moment in Saints’ box and Docherty felt that was all their display lacked – the killer touch at the other end.

He added: “I had so much confidence when watching the game that we would keep a clean sheet.

“One moment of decision-making could have won us the game. It would have been harsh on St Johnstone, who dominated possession and had 17 corners.

“But we looked really resolute at the back and in midfield.

“We never looked like we would concede, so it is important now that we take the positives from that and we work on the other side to make sure we can convert one point into three.

“It is not like us not to score.

“We have come to the league leaders and they dominated possession, so this could prove to be a really valuable point come the end of the season.”

Title chances? Docherty responds

When asked about the possibility of catching Saints, he said: “There are 26 games to go.

“There are internal objectives that we have got.

“It really is for me game by game. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Saints boss Valakair was satisfied with his team’s display, but for their failure to find the net.

He said: “I’m very proud of my players and happy with the overall performance.

“We controlled the game from the first minute to the last minute and were more adventurous and balanced with our attacking game.

“The frustration is that we couldn’t score a goal.”

Randall returns to line-up for County

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson is on Scotland under-21s duty, so fit-again Connor Randall took his midfield place in a 3-5-2 set-up.

Saints were without striker Adama Sidibeh, who is with Gambia, while fellow forward Uche Ikpeazu is on duty for Uganda.

The changes from their side which drew 0-0 last week against Ayr United were Matty Foulds, Sven Sprangler and Liam Smith handed starts in place of the benched Jack Baird and Adam Forrester, and Sidibeh.

The hosts lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jamie Gullan, with six goals in 12 outings, leading the attack.

County assistant manager Callum Davidson was back in the club who he sensationally led to a League and Scottish Cup double in 2020-21.

Keeper Carson keeps lively Saints out

Saints’ Josh McPake, with eight goals this season, was the first to have a crack at goal when he cut in from the left and his low drive was gathered by on-loan St Johnstone goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Hale, with nine goals in all competitions this term, responded in kind with his effort from a Scott Fraser pass held by home number one Toby Steward.

St Johnstone were knocking at the door and a superb save from Carson prevented Reece McAlear’s drive from finding the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Carson was beaten on 23 minutes after an excellent strike from Fotheringham completed a smart attack, but the ball struck the outside of the left post to the visitors’ relief.

Carson needed treatment for a knock, which caused some concern, but he gave the bench the nod to carry on.

He spoke this week of how his knee needs to be well managed after an injury suffered years ago when he played at Motherwell.

St Johnstone were winning plenty of the 50-50s, limiting their opponents to stemming the flow in the first half.

Hale was getting into decent areas, but he could not get the better of Cheick Diabate and Morgan Boyes, who stood their ground.

Gallagher to the rescue for Staggies

Docherty made interval changes as winger Jay Henderson and forward Nicky Clark were replaced by Gary Mackay-Steven and Jordan White.

St Johnstone were making most of the advances still, without hitting the target.

In a rare County attack, Hale was sent through on goal by Jamie Lindsay, but his angled shot was saved and held by Steward.

And a brilliant challenge from Staggies skipper Declan Gallagher prevented an almost certain opener from Fotheringham from inside the box.

Then, an impressive surge down the right flank by County defender Akil Wright, despite losing the ball once, almost created the breakthrough.

He passed it on to White, whose cross spun out of play and was not within reach for the in-rushing Hale.

The teams sensed one goal would win this one and Boyes let fly with a long-range shot which flew off target for the hosts then McPake drilled a late effort wide but there was to be no late clincher to settle this contest.

St Johnstone v Ross County ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (4-2-3-1): Steward 6, Smith 6, Diabate 7, Boyes 6, Foulds 6, Holt 6, McAlear 6, Fotheringham 7, Sprangler 7 (Wanner 85), McPake 6, Gullan 6.

Subs not used: Thomson (GK), Tumility, Griffith, Svedberg, Stanton, Baird, Forrester, Franczak.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Carson 7, Wright 7, Gallagher 7, Iacovitti 7, Henderson 5 (Mackay-Steven 46), Randall 6, Lindsay 6 (Cornelius 70), Duncan 6 (Scott 74), Fraser 7 (O-Sullivan 74), Hale 6, Clark 5 (White 46).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Laidlaw (GK), Crompton, Smith.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Man of the match: Akil Wright.