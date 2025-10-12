Akil Wright on why Ross County’s point at Championship leaders St Johnstone is ‘step in the right direction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Akil Wright on why Ross County’s point at Championship leaders St Johnstone is ‘step in the right direction’

The Staggies defender believes they can build upon four points from their last two matches as they bid to rise with wins, starting on Saturday at Partick Thistle.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Akil Wright in action during an SPFL Championship match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on October 11, 2025.
Ross County defender Akil Wright in action against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Ross County defender Akil Wright believes matching Championship leaders St Johnstone is a “step in the right direction”.

The Staggies, who lost 1-0 to Simo Valakari’s team in Dingwall in August, remain 16 points behind the unbeaten front-runners after their first 10 games.

Ex-Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty, now six fixtures into his tenure, praised their defensive display, and Wright was a big part of that success, limiting St Johnstone, with goalkeeper Trevor Carson denying them mainly in first-half chances.

County’s latest point, which came a week after their first win of the season against Raith Rovers, lifted them into eighth spot on goal difference. 

This Saturday, they travel to second-top Partick Thistle, who left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw at Morton, meaning they remain six points behind Saints with a game in hand.

St Johnstone are ‘top for a reason’

Wright accepts St Johnstone are deservedly in first position, but he believes there are reasons for County to be positive and determined as they head for Firhill.

He said: “We weren’t at our best at all. Obviously St Johnstone were the better team by far.

“But we still managed to get a point. A clean sheet, so that’s the positive we can take.

“It was a well-earned result, we had to put our bodies in the way.

“They put us under a lot of pressure throughout the game.

“They were the dominant team and we managed to keep them out.

“Two clean sheets in a row and four points from those games is good after a tough start to the season.

“It’s a step in the right direction, I guess you could say.

“Now we’ve got another tough game next week, so that’s one to look forward to.

“We will look at things we can improve on from this game during the week.

“St Johnstone have been the in-form team. They’re on top of the league for a reason.

“We managed to keep them out. But we want to be where they are.

“At the end of the day, we’re chasing them. But it is a positive clean sheet away from home.”

‘Positive in Perth was our clean sheet’

Former Stockport County centre-half Wright sees signs of progression under new boss Tony Docherty, who has drawn his three away games and beaten Raith Rovers for County’s first league win of the season last week.

He said: “When a new manager comes in, it’s maybe a fresh start for players who aren’t playing.

“We’ve had points on the road since he’s been here. Now it’s about maintaining that and turning those points into three.

“It’s now about getting ourselves back to where we want to be.

“There are a lot of games to play still, so we are more than capable of achieving that.

“I felt we defended our box really well on Saturday. St Johnstone have got a good attacking threat in the final third and we managed to keep them out.

“I felt there were more negatives in the performance, but we still managed to keep a clean sheet.”

Hale’s goals can fire Staggies higher

Wright, who scored a season-opening double in a 2-2 draw at Airdrie, showed attacking intent at McDiarmid Park too at points in the second half.

The best opportunity stemmed from his run which freed up Jordan White, who crossed for Ronan Hale, but the Northern Ireland international was denied by goalkeeper Toby Steward.

Ross County defender Akil Wright in action during a pre-season friendly against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park, Grantown-on-Spey, on July 1, 2025.
Ross County defender Akil Wright is determined to help the Dingwall team rise from eighth place in the Championship. Image: Jasperimage.

Wright added: “The chances we get in these sorts of games, we have to take.

“On another day, Ronan scores. But I’ve got confidence in Ronan he finishes those chances.

“As long as we’re creating them for him, I’m sure he’ll take them and score.”

