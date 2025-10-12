Akil Wright on why Ross County’s point at Championship leaders St Johnstone is ‘step in the right direction’

Ross County defender Akil Wright believes matching Championship leaders St Johnstone is a “step in the right direction”.

The Staggies, who lost 1-0 to Simo Valakari’s team in Dingwall in August, remain 16 points behind the unbeaten front-runners after their first 10 games.

Ex-Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty, now six fixtures into his tenure, praised their defensive display, and Wright was a big part of that success, limiting St Johnstone, with goalkeeper Trevor Carson denying them mainly in first-half chances.

County’s latest point, which came a week after their first win of the season against Raith Rovers, lifted them into eighth spot on goal difference.

This Saturday, they travel to second-top Partick Thistle, who left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw at Morton, meaning they remain six points behind Saints with a game in hand.

St Johnstone are ‘top for a reason’

Wright accepts St Johnstone are deservedly in first position, but he believes there are reasons for County to be positive and determined as they head for Firhill.

He said: “We weren’t at our best at all. Obviously St Johnstone were the better team by far.

“But we still managed to get a point. A clean sheet, so that’s the positive we can take.

“It was a well-earned result, we had to put our bodies in the way.

“They put us under a lot of pressure throughout the game.

“They were the dominant team and we managed to keep them out.

“Two clean sheets in a row and four points from those games is good after a tough start to the season.

“It’s a step in the right direction, I guess you could say.

“Now we’ve got another tough game next week, so that’s one to look forward to.

“We will look at things we can improve on from this game during the week.

“St Johnstone have been the in-form team. They’re on top of the league for a reason.

“We managed to keep them out. But we want to be where they are.

“At the end of the day, we’re chasing them. But it is a positive clean sheet away from home.”

‘Positive in Perth was our clean sheet’

Former Stockport County centre-half Wright sees signs of progression under new boss Tony Docherty, who has drawn his three away games and beaten Raith Rovers for County’s first league win of the season last week.

He said: “When a new manager comes in, it’s maybe a fresh start for players who aren’t playing.

“We’ve had points on the road since he’s been here. Now it’s about maintaining that and turning those points into three.

“It’s now about getting ourselves back to where we want to be.

“There are a lot of games to play still, so we are more than capable of achieving that.

“I felt we defended our box really well on Saturday. St Johnstone have got a good attacking threat in the final third and we managed to keep them out.

“I felt there were more negatives in the performance, but we still managed to keep a clean sheet.”

Hale’s goals can fire Staggies higher

Wright, who scored a season-opening double in a 2-2 draw at Airdrie, showed attacking intent at McDiarmid Park too at points in the second half.

The best opportunity stemmed from his run which freed up Jordan White, who crossed for Ronan Hale, but the Northern Ireland international was denied by goalkeeper Toby Steward.

Wright added: “The chances we get in these sorts of games, we have to take.

“On another day, Ronan scores. But I’ve got confidence in Ronan he finishes those chances.

“As long as we’re creating them for him, I’m sure he’ll take them and score.”