Tony Docherty vows to help Ross County turn draws into vital victories as Partick Thistle lie in store next

Ross County manager Tony Docherty insists “the answers are in the dressing room” as the Highland side seek to find winning form.

In Docherty’s six games in charge, County have drawn at Ayr United and Morton, then added a 0-0 draw at unbeaten Championship leaders St Johnstone on Saturday.

Decent performances counted for nothing in narrow home losses against Arbroath and Queen’s Park when Docherty was just in the door.

However, their first victory of the season on October 4 – a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers – lifted the gloom, bolstering belief.

County – who came down from the Premiership with St Johnstone in the summer – toiled at the beginning of the campaign under Don Cowie, whose departure from Dingwall led to ex-Dundee gaffer Docherty replacing him last month.

The target for Dingwall chiefs is for County to return to Scottish football’s top table in 2026, but winning the title looks a tall order now – as it stands, County are eighth in the table, 16 points away from pace-setters Saints.

But the Staggies just six points away from the promotion play-off spots.

This Saturday, County are away to second-placed Partick Thistle – who earned a late 1-1 draw at Morton at the weekend thanks to a goal from ex-Dingwall forward Alex Samuel.

Gaining ‘a point when not at our best’

Docherty was delighted with the defensive display against Simo Valakari’s hosts St Johnstone at the weekend, and he is confident they can soon turn their draws into vital victories.

He said: “We are building after our first win last week.

“We now go away to Partick Thistle and there are things we will analyse. There are areas where we did well, but there are things we can do better.

“We need to give ourselves more opportunities to win the match.

“The answers are in the dressing room – we’ve got players that can do that.

“It’s just down to hard work in the analysis room, the training ground, to make sure that we do all we can to convert one point to three.”

“Last week (against Raith Rovers) was a really good performance. Those at home have been good, possession-based.

“Away from home, I’m seeing the mentality of a team that comes away with a point even when not at our best.

“That’s important to do that. I think we’re getting there as a squad.”

‘Work in progress’, insists Docherty

Cowie brought in 13 players over the summer, with plenty moving on or returning to their loan clubs.

Docherty arrived too late to work within the main transfer market, but signed midfielder Scott Fraser, along with adding goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Dundee United’s Scotland under-21 midfielder Miller Thomson and Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan on loan.

Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie was also added on loan, although he’s been sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

As they sought that one chance to score against the lively Perth Saints, attacking substitutes Jordan White, James Scott and Gary Mackay-Steven were pitched in.

Docherty sees the team adapting to the way he wants them to play and progressing bit by bit.

He added: “I came in after the window, but brought in players that would help my style, the way I want to play.

“It’s a work in progress. I’ve got a great group to work with, so I will progress with this group.”

“I could feel a rhythm with the way the game was going.

“I genuinely felt with how well we were defending that we would get that one opportunity that could get us all three points.

“You then load it with offensive players. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t but I’d rather be brave and try and go on that side and try and pick up three points.

“Sometimes you can get suffocated, they can pin you in there.

“But I felt we had an out. The opportunities were good ones – I’ve seen Ronan Hale score from that kind of one plenty of times.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win it.

“But that’s six games I’ve had. We are building.”