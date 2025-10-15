Tony Docherty says Ross County ace will ‘be like a new signing’ as he gives fitness update on several players

Tony Docherty reckons welcoming midfielder Ross Chilvers back into Ross County action will feel like he has made a new signing.

The former Dundee boss revealed he was always on red alert when coming up against the former Colchester playmaker in his debut Premiership year last season.

However, Chilvers, 24, has not played since County’s 1-0 defeat against Dundee United on March 30, 2024.

A training ground ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury has meant a long road back for Chilvers, who Docherty has nevertheless enjoyed getting to know in recent weeks.

Chilvers had chipped in with three goals and was a big creator for County in Scotland’s top-flight last term. And they soon went from being top-six contenders to being relegated via the play-off final defeat against Livingston.

Now under Docherty’s stewardship, they are now seeking a rise up the Championship into promotion contention after a poor start to life in the second tier led to manager Don Cowie leaving the club.

Chilvers ‘can be better than before’

Docherty says visits to England’s training and physiotherapy base at St George’s Park are giving Chilvers the best possible chance of returning as the same player who previously impressed him.

He said: “Noah is doing really well. He does his rehab and goes down to St George’s. He has a really comprehensive package for his rehabilitation.

“I don‘t want to put any more pressure on him. I’ve had loads of conversations with Noah and I really regard him so highly as a footballer.

“But since I’ve got to know him as a person, I’ve got an even higher regard for him.

“He’s a brilliant boy – and he’s so determined.

“My thought is it will be the best January signing at many of the clubs because he’s a top player.

“We’ll not just get him back, but he’ll be back with that even stronger mentality, I think. He will be like a brilliant signing

“He had a real understanding with Ronan Hale last season before the injury and they were two players you feared when you were in the opposing dugout.

“I watch him in the gym and you can see he’s determined to get back to be even better than he was before.

“That’s his motivation. For me, that will be the best signing in January, once we get a player of that quality back.

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time with him to get that understanding of what kind of person he is, and how motivated he is to get back, for the club and for his team-mates.”

Always wary of Noah Chilvers’ ability

Two of Chilvers’ goals last term came in wins against Docherty’s Dundee, and the now-Staggies boss says the midfielder was always one for opponents to be wary of.

He said: “Before I came to this club, Noah was the one in your analysis you would look at, knowing that if you allowed him space and time, he would kill you.

“He has real quality as a footballer and those are the type of players you want to work with.

“Sometimes I’ve found with players returning from injury, it does give them a wee mind shift. They don’t take things for granted.

“Every day you work harder. I’ve had that with previous players and I see that with Noah.

“Joe Shaughnessy was one and he had the same injury.

“In my opinion, Joe came back fitter, stronger, better – and I’m hoping that will be the same with Noah.

“I’m really impressed with his mentality and hopefully that will come to the fore.”

Boss address Carson injury concerns

Under the manager’s watch, County are now three games unbeaten, having held leaders St Johnstone 0-0 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday one week after the team’s first win of the season, seeing off Raith Rovers 2-0.

It is six games in charge overall for Docherty, and this weekend, the Staggies travel to second-placed Partick Thistle, seeking another win to potentially lift them from the eighth position they rose to on goal difference last weekend.

Thistle have beaten County 3-1 twice this season in Dingwall in the League Cup and in the league.

The Jags’ only league loss came on the opening day of the season when they lost 5-1 at St Johnstone, but they have a game in hand as they seek to cut into the six-point gap between themselves and Simo Valakari’s Saints.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who has helped the side record back-to-back clean sheets, has impressed since arriving on loan from Dundee.

Despite picking up a knee knock at the weekend, Docherty explained has has no concerns over the Northern Ireland international.

He said: “He’s fine. I trust Trevor implicitly, and he does what he needs to do to be ready for a Saturday.

“He’s been with the group all week and I’ve no worries about him.

“I think there’s been a real uplift in the whole goalkeeping department, with the other goalkeepers really responding to a high standard.

“Trevor has brought in that healthy competition, but also that real steely mentality, as well as his ability on the pitch.”

Last week, Carson explained that he has to ensure adequate rest-time in the build up to matches after injuring his knee when he played for Motherwell five years ago.

Players on their way back – Docherty

Meanwhile, Midfielder Ross Docherty has returned to training after his hamstring injury, while striker Kieran Phillips will do the same tomorrow after nerve pain in his back put him on the sidelines last week.

Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson hopes to recover from an ankle injury sustained when playing for Scotland under-21s in their 3-3 away draw in Azerbaijan.

Defender Josh Reid has recovered from a hamstring operation following an injury sustained while on loan at Partick Thistle last term.

Docherty reported: “Josh Reid played in a reserve game last night (Tuesday) against Strathspey Thistle and played really well.

“He obviously tired, but got good minutes in.

“He joins the squad and is available again. That’s brilliant, great news.”

Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie, who recently signed on loan with County, remains out with a hamstring injury, but is making good progress.