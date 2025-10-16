Ross County boss Tony Docherty on preparations for Partick Thistle – who have already sunk Staggies twice this season

Tony Docherty is confident his improving Ross County players can find a way to deliver a sting to a Partick Thistle side who have already beaten them twice this season.

Before Docherty became the Dingwall boss, the Jags won 3-1 twice at the Global Energy Stadium – in July’s Premier Sports Cup tie, then in the Championship the following month.

The latter defeat was Don Cowie’s final match in charge of the Highlanders as he and the club agreed to part ways on August 24.

Poor form carried on from last season, when County were relegated from the Premiership, though that second Thistle loss was only their third league match.

Mark Wilson’s team, however, have only lost one game in their last 10 – against Scottish champions Celtic in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

After ex-County forward Alex Samuel scored to salvage a late 1-1 draw against Morton at Cappielow last week, Partick are tucked six points behind unbeaten Championship leaders St Johnstone, with one game in hand.

Thistle’s only league loss was when they were caught cold by St Johnstone in a 5-1 opening-day defeat at McDiarmid Park on August 2.

Five points from last three matches

Given what has gone before, you would think Saturday’s Firhill clash would be a fixture to fear for County.

However, since Docherty replaced Cowie as the manager last month, there have been steady signs of progress.

Two weeks ago, the Staggies posted their first league victory of the Championship season by winning 2-0 against visitors Raith Rovers. It was the club’s first league win of any kind for more than seven months.

On Saturday, they stood their ground and earned a 0-0 draw at St Johnstone and could even have nicked a win through a second half Ronan Hale chance saved by Toby Steward.

That result came on the back of a 1-1 draw at Morton.

Therefore, two clean sheets and three successive unbeaten games is a platform from which to build further as they head for Firhill.

County are six points away from the promotion spots and wins are required sooner rather than later to make real headway.

Partick have a ‘good way of playing’

Docherty is well aware of how Thistle won their two clashes with County, but he explained it is the homework put in this week which matters most.

He said: “I can’t comment on what happened previously, but it is about taking it game by game.

“We look at Partick, like we would for any opponent.

“Partick Thistle are a good team with good options in wide areas as well as good attacking threats and a good way of playing.

“They have strengths, but they have weaknesses and it is important we analyse their whole performances.

“I have watched their game against Morton and some of the ones before that.

“They have real strengths, but if we can execute our game-plan, we can deal with the out-of-possession actions then look to exploit any weaknesses.

“It will be a tough game. We will have to be at our best to pick up the points, but there is a real belief about the squad at the moment.”

Players ‘putting in the hard yards’

Docherty hopes his players are seeing basic graft is providing a solid foundation for success, as evidenced by winning against Raith recently.

He added: “There are yardsticks for every game, every training session, but it is having a real focus on what the prize is.

“We have got objectives, but we’ll keep them internal at the moment.

“It is very much game-by-game, with a full emphasis on trying to execute a game-plan to try to get the better of Partick Thistle – a good team in the Championship.

“To build momentum, in my experience, you need to put the hard yards in. That’s something I’m seeing the players do.

“Hopefully, with the amount of work they do, the rewards and the momentum will follow.”