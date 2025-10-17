Ross County striker Jordan White doesn’t think chief’s pre-season Championship title pressure has had bearing on Staggies’ slow start

Jordan White insists Ross County being challenged to win the Championship before a ball was kicked has not been a pressure too hard to bear.

County, relegated with St Johnstone from the Premiership in May, were seen as the team most likely to compete with their Perth rivals for the title.

In fact, chairman Roy MacGregor said from the start the target was to ensure his club were in a position to win instant promotion this season, having been a top-table club in 12 of the last 13 years.

MacGregor dug deep to help assemble a squad who look, on paper, the best in the division – with additions such as Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and goalkeeper Trevor Carson injecting top-level know-how.

However, boss Don Cowie was unable to arrest the poor form of last term and mutually agreed to leave the job in late August, with ex-Dundee manager Tony Docherty replacing him last month.

A first Championship win, 2-0 at home to Raith Rovers recently, and then Saturday’s 0-0 draw at unbeaten leaders St Johnstone, lifted County ahead of Queen’s Park into eighth position on goal difference.

County, though, are still 16 points adrift of Saints as they travel to second-placed Partick Thistle this weekend – a side who have beaten the Staggies 3-1 twice this season, in the Premier Sports Cup and the league, the latter of which was Cowie’s final match.

Promotion target is not a burden

Attacker White says he has not spent time weighed down by the County chief’s expectations – and the focus is on earning victories to climb the table.

He said: “Personally, I would say it is a different pressure from being in the Premiership – but it’s not on my mind going into games.

“That comes with expectation, and we’ve always got to take responsibility when we’re not at it. But I don’t think that has been a big factor.

“I don’t go into games thinking: ‘We need to win because we need to win promotion’ – we expect that of ourselves anyway, and if you don’t then you would be kidding yourself.

“We’re at a really good club, and we’re well supported with the management and squad we’ve got, so we have to go and deliver. I think that’s just part and parcel of football.”

Striker eyes more goals and assists

The 33-year-old has scored 41 goals in 204 appearances for the Highlanders since arriving from Motherwell in 2021.

An impressive career spanning close to 600 games includes playing for Clyde, Stirling Albion, Livingston, Wrexham, Barrow, Inverness and Motherwell.

Only three of his dozen appearances in cups and league action this term have been from the start, with one assist and one goal so far.

But, after breaking through that 200-mark for County, he’s confident his numbers will rise on all fronts this and next year.

He said: “I’m happy with that milestone, but I want to keep adding goals and assists on to that as well because I think I can still go higher.

“I’ve loved my time at Ross County. I’ve enjoyed the majority of it here, and I think I’ve probably played my best football here.

“I’m quite high up in terms of goal contributions, so I want to go even higher on that list.”

White explains frustration factor

Docherty recently said his Northern Ireland international striker Ronan Hale, with nine goals in 13 matches this term, must try and keep a lid on any on-field frustrations when things are not going to plan for him.

White understands Hale’s irritation – because he feels the same after the start to the campaign.

He added: “I’m probably hard on myself as well, so I understand Ronan being like that.

“We have high expectations of ourselves. As a striker, if you’re not scoring, you get a lot of flak.

“That’s part of the game, it doesn’t bother me, but when you know it’s not quite happening it can be frustrating because you’re wondering why it’s happening.

“That’s probably down to the lack of points we’ve picked up, too – we’ve got five points from the last three games, so if we can kick on again you don’t even think about wee things going wrong.

“That’s what we need to keep working on to help each other on.”

Full focus on beating Partick Thistle

Having drawn away to Morton, Ayr and St Johnstone under Docherty, forward White says County travel to Partick expecting a challenge, but insists it is one they can overcome.

He added: “These aren’t easy games. When you come down to the Championship, there aren’t any easy games – I’ve played in this league before, and it can be a slog.

“Everybody has a chance of beating everybody, and there’s no team that is clear of everyone.

“Even last Saturday, St Johnstone were better than us, but we could have nicked it as well.

“Every week, every team will feel like they can win, so we’re looking forward to the challenge and try to kick on again.”